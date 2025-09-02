Ryan Rickelton has the most runs in the SA20.

The SA20 player auction is just around the corner with the teams set to bid for players on 9 September.

The 2026 staging of the tournament will be its fourth, which means stats and milestones are starting to take shape.

As teams prepare to spend their fortunes on acquiring new players, let’s look at the tournament’s leading run scorers to date, with ten players having gone past 700 runs thus far.

1. Ryan Rickelton: 1,012 SA20 runs

Highest score: 98

Strike rate: 162.70

The MI Cape Town opener has been the standout batter across the first three SA20 seasons. Rickelton’s ability to combine blistering strike rates with remarkable consistency makes him a nightmare for opposition attacks.

His tally of 1012 runs comes at an astonishing strike rate of over 160, proof that he scores quickly without sacrificing reliability. Though he is yet to notch up a century, his string of 90-plus scores underlines how often he puts his team in dominant positions.

Rickelton’s evolution from promising local talent to one of the most destructive openers in T20 cricket has mirrored the growth of the competition itself.

2. Heinrich Klaasen: 1,008 SA20 runs

Highest score: 104 not out

Strike rate: 172.89

Few players embody T20 explosiveness better than Klaasen. With his combination of fearless power-hitting and calculated aggression, he has turned middle overs into launchpads for match-winning innings.

Klaasen’s strike rate of nearly 173 is comfortably the highest in the top 10, underlining his ability to accelerate from the first ball.

His unbeaten 104 remains one of the most memorable knocks in SA20 history, perfectly capturing his role as a finisher who can change the course of a game in a handful of overs. For franchises looking to buy runs in bulk, Klaasen is pure gold.

3. Aiden Markram: 967 SA20 runs

Highest score: 100

Strike rate: 131.38

Markram has worn multiple hats in the SA20 – captain, anchor, spinner and occasional aggressor. His run tally of 967 makes him one of the tournament’s most reliable batters, even if his strike rate is slightly lower than others on this list.

What sets him apart is his adaptability: Markram can consolidate after early wickets or push the scoring rate in the middle overs.

His century remains one of the highlights of the competition, but more than individual milestones, it is his leadership and calmness under pressure that elevate his value. He has played a lot of IPL cricket, too.

4. Rassie van der Dussen: 964 SA20 runs

Highest score: 104 not out

Strike rate: 133.14

Van der Dussen is the ultimate accumulator. In a format dominated by six-hitting, he relies on placement, running between the wickets, and controlled aggression. His 964 runs demonstrate how effective consistency can be, even at a more moderate strike rate.

That said, his high score of 104 shows he has the gears to accelerate when needed. For teams in need of stability at the top of the order, van der Dussen offers a proven formula: soak up pressure, rotating strike, and cash in once set.

Batting at the top of the MICT order, Van der Dussen has proved the perfect foil for Rickelton, the duo forming a fearsome combination.

5. Faf du Plessis: 894 SA20 runs

Highest score: 113 not out

Strike rate: 142.81

Even into the twilight of his career, du Plessis remains one of the most dependable and entertaining batters in franchise cricket. His 113* is the highest score among the top 10, underlining his ability to go big when conditions allow.

Faf’s strike rate of 142 is impressive given his role often involves seeing off the new ball before transitioning into acceleration.

Beyond numbers, he brings experience and tactical nous – qualities that make him invaluable in both batting and leadership roles. He may be on the wrong side of 40 but he is still performing well.

6. Jos Buttler: 799 SA20 runs

Highest score: 70 not out

Strike rate: 137.99

The England big-hitter and global T20 superstar has made a significant mark on the SA20 despite fewer appearances compared to local players. Buttler’s 799 runs in just 22 innings demonstrate his efficiency – averaging nearly 40 with a strike rate close to 140.

His ability to dominate both pace and spin makes him one of the most dangerous openers in world cricket. Though yet to record a century in the league, his ability to provide fast starts consistently keeps his team ahead of the curve.

He is the highest scoring non-South African player in the competition.

7. Leus du Plooy: 743 SA20 runs

Highest score: 81 not out

Strike rate: 141.79

The only player on the list who has yet to be capped at international level, Du Plooy, has quietly become one of SA20’s most consistent performers. His strength lies in versatility – able to slot into different batting positions and still deliver.

With 743 runs at an average of nearly 40, he has often been the glue in innings where others faltered. His unbeaten 81 is a template of controlled aggression, balancing boundaries with smart strike rotation.

Heading into the 2026 auction, du Plooy’s value lies not just in his runs, but in his reliability across situations.

8. Will Jacks: 740 SA20 runs

Highest score: 101

Strike rate: 169.72

If strike rate was the only metric, Jacks would be near the top of this list. His 169.72 rate is second only to Klaasen, highlighting his ability to dismantle attacks.

A century among his 740 runs proves he can go the distance, though his average of under 30 shows a tendency to risk early dismissals. For franchises that value impact over accumulation, Jacks is a perfect fit – capable of winning matches in under 30 balls.

He is a go big or fail quickly kind of player, the perfect model for T20 cricket.

9. Tristan Stubbs: 723 SA20 runs

Highest score: 66 not out

Strike rate: 140.11

Stubbs represents the next generation of South African T20 stars. His 723 runs so far are a glimpse of his potential, with an average above 30 and a healthy strike rate of 140.

While his highest score is only 66*, his role as a middle-order dasher means he often faces fewer balls but makes them count.

His fearless hitting and ability to clear boundaries make him a prized asset moving forward – especially as his consistency improves with experience.

10. David Miller: 701 SA20 runs

Highest score: 75 not out

Strike rate: 127.22

Miller is one of South Africa’s most experienced T20 campaigners, and his 701 runs in SA20 underline his continued relevance.

He’s the Proteas finisher par-excellence and while his strike rate of 127 is lower than most on this list, his finishing ability is unmatched when he gets going.

Often coming in late, his role is less about piling on runs and more about ensuring strong finishes. With an average of near 37, Miller provides stability in pressure situations, making him a veteran presence teams can trust.

