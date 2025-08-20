Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan and Rohit Sharma of India are not playing in the 2025 Asia Cup.

First hosted in Sharjah in 1984 the Asian Cricket Council’s Asian Cup is heading into its 17th staging in 2025.

It started back in the day as an ODI tournament but in 2015 it was decided that the event would alternate between ODI and T20I events.

The event that is set to take place in the UAE between 9 and 28 September will be a T20I competition with India looking to defend their title.

As we head towards an event that will be contested between a blend of Asia’s big-boys and a host of smaller teams, including Oman, UAE and Hong Kong, let’s take a moment to look at the tournament’s leading run scorers in the T20I staging of the event.

1. Virat Kohli (India) – 429 T20 Asia Cup runs

Innings: 9

Average: 85.80

Strike rate: 132.00

When it comes to the Asian Cup in the T20 cricket format, Virat Kohli stands alone at the top of the list. His 429 runs in just nine innings underlines not only consistency but dominance at the very highest level.

Kohli has long been regarded as one of the finest chasers in limited-overs cricket, and the Asian Cup stages have seen some of his best batting.

His average of 85.80 is scarcely believable in T20 cricket, where big scores are often constrained by the limited overs. Kohli, though, has combined his ability to pace an innings with the acceleration required in the shorter format.

The strike rate of 132 demonstrates that he never allowed bowlers to settle, while his innings always carried a sense of inevitability.

Kohli’s runs have not only been about numbers, they have also often come at key moments, particularly against arch-rivals Pakistan. For many fans, the 2016 knock in Dhaka against Pakistan still stands as a benchmark of control and composure.

In a low-scoring game Kohli was the only batsman who looked vaguely comfortable as he helped India chase down a modest total in tricky conditions.

For India, heading into 2025, finding the right replacement for Kohli will be key given his retirement from T20I after India’s World Cup win.

2. Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) – 281 T20 Asia Cup runs

Innings: 6

Average: 56.20

Strike rate: 117.57

If Kohli represents longevity, Mohammad Rizwan’s numbers represent impact in a short span. Playing only in the 2022 edition, Rizwan piled up 281 runs in just six innings, finishing as the tournament’s highest scorer that year.

His partnership with Babar Azam has become the cornerstone of Pakistan’s T20 strategy, but in this tournament Rizwan took on the responsibility himself.

While his strike rate of 117.57 may seem conservative compared with others, Rizwan’s value lay in batting deep into the innings, ensuring Pakistan always had a foundation to build from.

His measured approach at the top has been crucial in big matches, often providing stability when wickets around him have fallen.

The numbers confirm what many already knew: Rizwan is one of the most reliable openers in world cricket today.

3. Rohit Sharma (India) – 271 T20 Asia Cup runs

Innings: 9

Average: 30.11

Strike rate: 141.14

Another recent retirement from T20I cricket, Rohit Sharma’s relationship with the Asian Cup was a fruitful one, both as a player and as captain. His 271 runs across nine innings don’t match Kohli’s output, but his strike rate of over 141 reflects his role as an aggressor at the top.

Rohit’s ability to clear boundaries has often provided India with quick starts, particularly in the powerplay.

As captain in 2018 and a senior figure in 2022, his presence has been about more than just runs. Yet his tally places him firmly among the elite performers in the competition’s T20 history.

4. Babar Hayat (Hong Kong) – 235 T20 Asia Cup runs

Innings: 5

Average: 47.00

Strike rate: 146.87

Babar Hayat may not play for one of Asia’s so-called “big boys,” but his record is extraordinary.

Representing Hong Kong, Hayat has showcased that associate nations can compete with the best when given the stage. In only five innings, he has scored 235 runs at a superb average of 47 and an even better strike rate of nearly 147.

Hayat’s fearless batting has made him a fan favourite. Against bigger sides, his approach has been refreshing, refusing to be cowed by reputations.

Hong Kong may not always go deep into the tournament, but Hayat’s batting ensures they leave an impression.

5. Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan) – 196 T20 Asia Cup runs

Innings: 5

Average: 65.33

Strike rate: 104.25

Afghanistan’s cricketing rise has been one of the great stories of the modern game, and Ibrahim Zadran is symbolic of their new generation. In the 2022 edition, he stood out with 196 runs in just five innings.

While his strike rate of 104 suggests a more cautious approach, his role in anchoring Afghanistan’s batting has been crucial.

He provided solidity at the top, allowing the likes of Najibullah Zadran and Rashid Khan to play with freedom in the latter stages of the innings. His average of over 65 speaks volumes of his consistency.

6. Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka) – 191 T20 Asia Cup runs

Innings: 6

Average: 47.75

Strike rate: 149.21

Sri Lanka’s triumph in the 2022 Asian Cup owed much to Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s aggressive middle-order batting. His 191 runs in six innings came at a superb strike rate of nearly 150, often turning matches on their head.

Rajapaksa’s ability to play the role of finisher was invaluable. Whether rescuing Sri Lanka from difficult positions or accelerating towards the back end of an innings, his performances epitomised the team’s fearless approach.

His undefeated innings of 71 in the final against Pakistan remains one of the tournament’s defining moments.

7. Sabbir Rahman (Bangladesh) – 181 T20 Asia Cup runs

Innings: 6

Average: 36.20

Strike rate: 122.29

Bangladesh have had their moments in T20I cricket, and Sabbir Rahman’s contributions in the Asian Cup highlight their competitiveness. Scoring 181 runs in six innings, Sabbir provided stability in the middle order, often playing under pressure.

His average of 36.20 and strike rate of 122 reflect his balanced approach, not ultra-aggressive but always capable of finding boundaries when required.

Sabbir’s innings were crucial in Bangladesh reaching the 2016 final, underlining his role as a steady performer in high-pressure scenarios.

8. Najibullah Zadran (Afghanistan) – 176 T20 Asia Cup runs

Innings: 8

Average: 35.20

Strike rate: 157.14

If Ibrahim Zadran represents Afghanistan’s anchor, Najibullah Zadran represents its firepower. His 176 runs in eight innings have come at a blistering strike rate of 157, the highest among the leading run scorers.

Najibullah has built a reputation as a dangerous finisher, and in the Asian Cup he has delivered on that promise. His ability to clear the ropes, seemingly at will, has often swung momentum Afghanistan’s way, making him a key weapon in their batting arsenal.

9. Muhammad Usman (UAE) – 176 T20 Asia Cup runs

Innings: 7

Average: 29.33

Strike rate: 118.12

Representing another associate nation, Muhammad Usman showed during the 2016 edition that the UAE could compete at this level.

His 176 runs in seven innings gave the hosts some memorable moments, with his left-handed stroke-play impressing against top-class bowling attacks.

While UAE did not progress far in the tournament, Usman’s contributions stood out. His ability to anchor an innings while maintaining a steady strike rate demonstrated maturity, and he remains one of the UAE’s most dependable batsmen.

