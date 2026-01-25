Jos Buttler is among the top run-scorers in the history of the T20 World Cup.

The T20 World Cup is looming large on the horizon with the tournament set to start on 7 February with a game between Pakistan and the Netherlands. It will run for a month, with the final scheduled for 8 March.

With a host of smaller teams all lining up alongside the game’s traditional powers, there are bound to be some big scores and some new heroes announcing themselves to the world.

The 2026 T20 World Cup, which will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka, will be the tenth staging of this prestigious ICC event.

Since it was first held back in 2007 there have been plenty of huge names that have graced the tournament with plenty of stars of yesteryear piling on the runs.

But who has scored the most runs in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup and which current players stand to move up the list of overall top scorers? Let’s look at the nine highest scorers in the history of the T20 World Cup.

1. Virat Kohli (India)

Span: 2012 to 2024

Innings: 33

Runs: 1292

High score: 89*

Average: 58.72

Strike rate: 128.81

Now retired from T20I cricket Virat Kohli stands comfortably at the summit of T20 World Cup run scoring list, and it is difficult to imagine his record being threatened any time soon.

His nearest rival who is still playing is Jos Buttler, who would need to score 279 runs in the 2026 tournament if he was to move to the top of the list. Kohli’s dominance is rooted not just in volume but in consistency, with an average that dwarfs everyone else on this list.

Kohli has repeatedly produced his best when the stakes were highest, particularly in pressure chases where his composure and game awareness have been unmatched.

Across multiple tournaments, Kohli was India’s insurance policy, capable of absorbing pressure early before accelerating with clinical precision.

What separates him from other prolific scorers is his ability to thrive regardless of conditions or opposition.

Whether on slow subcontinental pitches or bouncy Australian surfaces, Kohli’s method has proven universally effective, making his tally of 1292 runs one of the defining achievements in T20 World Cup history.

2. Rohit Sharma (India)

Span: 2007 to 2024

Innings: 44

Runs: 1220

High score: 92

Average: 34.85

Strike rate: 133.04

Rohit Sharma’s longevity sets him apart. Having featured in the inaugural 2007 edition, he remained a key figure through to 2024 and has naturally accumulated more innings than anyone else in the top nine.

Rohit’s T20 World Cup journey reflects his evolution from an explosive middle order hitter to a commanding opening batter capable of setting the tone for entire tournaments.

While his average does not match Kohli’s, Rohit’s impact has often come in bursts of dominance.

His ability to dismantle bowling attacks during the powerplay gave India countless fast starts, while his experience was invaluable in navigating knockout matches. Now retired from T20I cricket, Sharma’s absence will be keenly felt as India host the tournament in 2026.

3. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)

Span: 2007 to 2014

Innings: 31

Runs: 1016

High score: 100

Average: 39.07

Strike rate: 134.74

Mahela Jayawardene remains Sri Lanka’s most influential batter in T20 World Cup history. His landmark century against Zimbabwe in the 2010 tournament was one of its defining innings, showcasing his ability to blend classical technique with modern T20 demands.

He followed up that ton with an undefeated knock of 98 against the hosts, the West Indies.

Jayawardene’s calm presence at the crease often anchored Sri Lanka’s batting, allowing more aggressive players to flourish around him. His average of 39.07 reflects a rare balance between aggression and reliability.

Even years after his retirement, his record stands as a benchmark for Sri Lankan batters on the world stage.

4. Jos Buttler (England)

Span: 2012 to 2024

Innings: 34

Runs: 1013

High score: 101*

Average: 42.2

Strike rate: 147.23

Jos Buttler is the most destructive batter on this list, combining a high average with an exceptional strike rate. England’s white ball transformation has been built around players like Buttler, whose fearless approach has redefined what is possible in T20 cricket.

His unbeaten century at a T20 World Cup underlined his capacity to dominate elite bowling attacks single handedly.

Buttler’s ability to clear the ropes with ease, while still rotating the strike effectively, has made him one of the most complete T20 batters of his generation. As England continue to prioritise aggressive cricket, Buttler’s influence on future tournaments remains significant.

Still playing and currently the fourth ranked T20I batsman in world cricket, expect Buttler to move up this list before the 2026 tournament is over.

5. David Warner (Australia)

Span: 2009 to 2024

Innings: 41

Runs: 984

High score: 89*

Average: 25.89

Strike rate: 134.24

David Warner’s T20 World Cup record reflects his high risk, high reward style. As an opener, he was often tasked with maximising the powerplay, sometimes at the expense of consistency.

Despite a relatively modest average, his ability to change games within a few overs was invaluable for Australia.

Warner’s performances often set the platform for Australia’s middle order, particularly on faster pitches where his cut and pull shots were most effective. His presence in the top five highlights how impact can matter just as much as accumulation in T20 tournaments.

6. Chris Gayle (West Indies)

Span: 2007 to 2021

Innings: 31

Runs: 965

High score: 117

Average: 34.46

Strike rate: 142.75

Chris Gayle’s name is synonymous with T20 cricket, and his T20 World Cup legacy is among the most iconic among West Indies stars. His blistering 117 remains one of the greatest innings the tournament has ever seen, a display of raw power that redefined opening batting.

Gayle’s approach was simple and devastating. He aimed to dominate from the outset, often intimidating bowlers into errors.

While inconsistency was part of the package, his match-winning contributions were often decisive. Few players have struck fear into opposition attacks quite like Gayle on the T20 World Cup stage.

7. Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka)

Span: 2007 to 2016

Innings: 34

Runs: 897

High score: 96*

Average: 30.93

Strike rate: 124.06

Tillakaratne Dilshan played a crucial role in shaping Sri Lanka’s T20 identity. His innovation at the top of the order, particularly with the paddle sweep and Dil-scoop, allowed Sri Lanka to keep pace with more aggressive teams.

Dilshan’s contributions often came in important matches, providing stability alongside explosive partners. While his strike rate may appear modest by modern standards, his consistency and adaptability ensured Sri Lanka remained competitive across multiple tournaments.

8. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

Span: 2007 to 2024

Innings: 43

Runs: 853

High score: 84

Average: 23.05

Strike rate: 120.14

Shakib Al Hasan’s inclusion highlights Bangladesh’s gradual rise in T20 cricket. While his batting numbers are modest compared to others on this list, his value lies in his versatility and longevity.

It is also important to note that he doesn’t just feature at eight on this list, he is also at number one on the list of most wickets taken at T20 World Cups.

Often batting in challenging situations, Shakib was tasked with rebuilding innings rather than launching all out assaults.

His ability to contribute with both bat and ball made him Bangladesh’s most influential T20 World Cup player, and his experience was crucial in guiding a developing side.

9. Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

Span: 2012 to 2024

Innings: 27

Runs: 727

High score: 85

Average: 31.6

Strike rate: 112.53

Kane Williamson’s presence on this list reflects his role as New Zealand’s stabiliser. In a format dominated by power, Williamson has relied on placement, timing and game awareness to accumulate runs.

In short, he is one of the standout batsmen of his generation and he has just played his natural game.

Often batting through difficult phases, he has allowed more aggressive teammates to play freely around him. While his strike rate is the lowest among the top nine, his importance to New Zealand’s tactical approach cannot be understated.

