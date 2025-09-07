Wickets in T20I cricket don’t come easy. The game is stacked in favour of batsmen with runs (and sixes in particular) the currency that is deemed to fill stadia and thrill crowds.

But bowlers are a critical part of the game and wickets remain their ultimate prize. Since their first foray into the format India has played a total of 247 T20Is, but despite that, no player has managed to go past the 100-wicket milestone.

Some have come close, and may yet reach the three-figure mark, but as it stands only seven players have managed more than 70 wickets for India in T20Is.

With the Asia Cup on the go, let’s take a look at the players who have taken the most wickets for the reigning World Champions.

1. Arshdeep Singh: 99 T20I wickets for India

Innings: 63

Average: 18.30

Strike rate: 13.23

The leader of the pack in India’s T20I wicket charts, Arshdeep Singh has risen rapidly to become one of the most feared left-arm seamers in the format.

Known for his deadly yorkers at the death and his ability to swing the new ball, Arshdeep has shown remarkable consistency in just 63 innings. His strike rate of 13.23 is extraordinary, underlining his knack for breakthroughs in key moments.

At just 25, he is well on course to become India’s first T20I centurion in wickets – a milestone that will surely be reached during the Asia Cup.

2. Yuzvendra Chahal: 96 T20I wickets for India

Innings: 79

Average: 25.09

Strike rate: 18.37

The wily leg-spinner has long been India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is and was a vital cog in their white-ball strategy. Chahal thrives on deceiving batsmen with flight, drift and sharp turn.

His ability to break partnerships in the middle overs has often swung games India’s way. With 96 wickets, he is just one strong series away from joining Arshdeep in the 100-club, but he hasn’t played internationally since 2023 and at 35-years-old his time may have passed.

While his economy has sometimes been tested against power-hitters, his wicket-taking ability has never been in doubt.

3. Hardik Pandya: 94 T20I wickets for India

Innings: 102

Average: 26.43

Strike rate: 19.32

Often celebrated for his batting heroics (he also features on the list of India’s leading run scorers in T20Is), Hardik Pandya’s bowling record in T20Is is equally impressive.

As India’s premier seam-bowling allrounder, he has the knack of breaking stubborn stands with his clever variations and short-of-a-length deliveries. Though his average is higher than some of his peers, the fact that he has nearly 100 wickets shows his longevity and adaptability.

Pandya has become the heartbeat of India’s T20I side, offering crucial overs in the middle stages while contributing heavily with the bat. Like Arshdeep he will be at the Asia Cup, looking to add to his tally.

Also read: 7 Worst ODI debuts ranked: Sonny Baker joins this list of nightmare bowling performances

4. Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 90 T20I wickets for India

Innings: 86

Average: 23.10

Strike rate: 19.90

The master of swing, for a long time Bhuvneshwar Kumar was India’s go-to bowler with the new ball. Few could match his ability to make the white ball talk in both directions, often dismantling top orders in the powerplay.

His economy in the early overs and his knack for early wickets made him one of India’s most trusted campaigners across formats.

Though injuries curtailed parts of his career, Bhuvneshwar’s tally of 90 wickets is testament to his class and consistency in T20I cricket. Still playing franchise cricket, Bhuvneshwar hasn’t featured in a T20I since 2022.

5. Jasprit Bumrah: 89 T20I wickets for India

Innings: 69

Average: 17.74

Strike rate: 16.95

Arguably India’s greatest ever bowler, Jasprit Bumrah combines unorthodox action with unerring accuracy. His record speaks volumes: 89 wickets at an average under 18 and a strike rate of less than 17.

Bumrah’s ability to deliver yorkers at will, coupled with his variations at the death, makes him almost impossible to handle in crunch moments.

He has been India’s match-winner in multiple tournaments, and had injuries not interrupted his rhythm, he may already have breached the 100-wicket barrier.

6. Ravichandran Ashwin: 72 T20I wickets for India

Innings: 65

Average: 23.22

Strike rate: 20.16

Though his T20I appearances became sporadic towards the tail-end of his international career, Ravichandran Ashwin’s impact on India’s T20I history is undeniable.

The off spinner brought guile, intelligence, and a bag of variations to the format, often using the carrom ball to deceive batsmen. With 72 wickets, Ashwin remains among India’s top wicket-takers despite playing fewer games than some contemporaries.

His role in the early years of India’s T20 journey laid the groundwork for the side’s bowling strategies in later years.

7. Axar Patel: 71 T20I wickets for India

Innings: 68

Average: 22.12

Strike rate: 18.18

Axar Patel has quietly become a consistent wicket-taking option for India in T20Is. His left-arm spin, delivered with accuracy and subtle changes of pace, has made him effective on pitches that favour spin and even on flat decks where control is crucial.

Beyond wickets, his miserly economy has often built pressure, leading to breakthroughs for teammates. With 71 wickets in 68 innings, Axar is proof of the value of reliability in a format dominated by unpredictability.

He will be hoping to move himself up this list when the Asia Cup starts.

Most T20I wickets for India – top 7 summary list

1. Arshdeep Singh: 99 T20I wickets

2. Yuzvendra Chahal: 96 T20I wickets

3. Hardik Pandya: 94 T20I wickets

4. Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 90 T20I wickets

5. Jasprit Bumrah: 89 T20I wickets

6. Ravichandran Ashwin: 72 T20I wickets

7. Axar Patel: 71 T20I wickets

Read next: 9 successful SA20 bowlers who could be hot prospects for 2026 IPL