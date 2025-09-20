Given the levels of animosity between the two countries, and the fact that T20I is a relatively new format, it’s not surprising that India and Pakistan have not faced each other very often in the shortest form of the game.

The two sides first met back in 2007 in a clash that ended in a tie.

Since that opening fixture, they have played each other a further 13 times, meaning that in the same period of time India has faced South Africa 31 times, but squared up against Pakistan only 14.

But in those games, which of India’s bowlers have claimed the most Pakistani wickets? Given the lack of opportunity in T20I cricket – with bowlers restricted to just four overs – it is perhaps unsurprising that only two Indians have reached double figures in the wicket column.

The names in the top five, though, may raise an eyebrow or two. Here’s the list:

1. Hardik Pandya: 14 wickets T20I wickets vs Pakistan

Innings: 7

Average: 13.57

Strike rate: 10.5

It might surprise some that India’s leading wicket-taker against Pakistan in T20Is is not a specialist bowler but an all-rounder.

Hardik Pandya has often been thrown the ball at crucial stages, usually in the middle overs, where his ability to take pace off or surprise with a quicker delivery has paid dividends.

His 14 wickets have come at a remarkable strike rate of just 10.5, meaning he takes a wicket almost every two overs. Given his match-winning exploits with the bat as well, Pandya has arguably been India’s most valuable asset in these high-pressure contests.

2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 11 wickets T20I wickets vs Pakistan

Innings: 7

Average: 17.18

Strike rate: 14.1

The master of swing bowling, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been India’s new-ball weapon in several meetings with Pakistan. His ability to shape the ball both ways, particularly under lights, has often unsettled Pakistan’s top order.

Eleven wickets at an average of 17.18 underline his consistency, and he has regularly provided India with the early breakthroughs that tilt the game in their favour.

In a format where the first six overs can define the tone of a match, Bhuvneshwar’s control and discipline have made him a key figure.

3. Arshdeep Singh: 7 wickets T20I wickets vs Pakistan

Innings: 4

Average: 17.57

Strike rate: 13.4

Still just 26-years-old, Arshdeep Singh has already made a significant impact against Pakistan. His left-arm angle, coupled with a calm temperament, has made him a dependable option at the start and at the death.

Seven wickets in four matches show how quickly he has adapted to the cauldron of India–Pakistan contests with his performance in his first meeting against the archenemy perhaps his best.

In Melbourne in the 2022 T20 World Cup Arshdeep tore into the Pakistan lineup removing superstars Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan for scores of zero and four respectively. Arshdeep is with the team at the Asia Cup although he hasn’t yet been called on to bowl.

4. Jasprit Bumrah: 7 wickets T20I wickets vs Pakistan

Innings: 5

Average: 14.85

Strike rate: 15.4

No list of Indian bowling greats would be complete without Jasprit Bumrah. While injuries and scheduling have limited his appearances against Pakistan, his seven wickets in five innings have come at a superb average of under 15.

Bumrah’s pinpoint yorkers and ability to vary his pace make him a nightmare in the death overs. In tight finishes, and there have been a few, he has often been the bowler India turns to.

Though not the leading wicket-taker, his economy and impact ensure his presence has always been decisive. He is almost certainly destined to climb this list.

5. Irfan Pathan: 6 wickets T20I wickets vs Pakistan

Innings: 3

Average: 11.00

Strike rate: 11.0

A veteran of India’s early T20 days, Irfan Pathan rounds out the top five. His left-arm swing and useful variations made him a handful in the first encounters between the sides.

Six wickets in just three matches at an average of 11 highlight his effectiveness in the shortest format.

Pathan’s career may have wound down before T20Is fully took off, but his impact against Pakistan remains part of his legacy, a reminder of how influential he could be with ball-in-hand.

In the famous tied T20I in Johannesburg, the first encounter between these teams in the format, it was Pathan who was the pick of India’s bowler claiming figures of two for 20 – and it was the big scalps of Younis Khan and Shoaib Malik that he grabbed as well.

