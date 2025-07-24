Who are the bowlers with the most wickets in T20 Internationals?

We list the top seven bowlers below.

There are some surprising names.

1. Tim Southee

164 T20I wickets

New Zealand, 2008 to 2024

Southee had a fruitful 16-year-long T20I career. The right-arm swing bowler was often New Zealand’s third or fourth bowler in the shorter format, and he delivered in spades. Southee bagged 164 wickets in 123 innings at an average of 22.38.

The seamer took two four-wicket hauls and as many five-wicket hauls.

He delivered his best performance against Pakistan in December 2010.

Southee stumped Pakistan’s attempt to build a sizable total by ripping through their middle order in three balls, dismissing Younis Khan, Mohammad Hafeez and Umar Akmal in the eighth over.

He also accounted for Ahmed Shehzad and Abdul Razzaq on his way to 5/18.

He bagged his second five-wicket haul against the UAE in August 2023.

2. Rashid Khan

161 T20I wickets

Afghanistan, 2015 to present

No bowler has had as huge an impact on T20 cricket as Rashid Khan; the Afghanistan spinner was made for the format. The leg spinner has numerous variations, but is most lethal with his googly and ties down batters with his stump-to-stump line.

Khan, who has two five-wicket hauls to his name, put his genius on display when he bagged five wickets for three runs in two overs as Afghanistan decimated Ireland in 2017. His two-over spell was so brilliant that it also included a hat-trick.

Khan has 161 wickets in 96 T20I cricket innings at an incredible average of 13.80 for an economy of 6.08. He strikes at a mindblowing 13.6.

3. Ish Sodhi

150 T20I wickets

New Zealand, 2014 to present

Sodhi has been a fixture in the New Zealand T20 side since 2014 and has featured in the second-most T20Is for the island nation after Tim Southee. His 150 wickets came in 120 innings at an average of 23.06 at an economy of eight.

The leg-spinner is yet to bag a five-wicket haul and has come close three times. He bagged four-wicket hauls against Australia, Bangladesh, and Scotland. His best performance was a brilliant 4/28 against Australia in February 2021. He also racked up several three-wicket hauls.

4. Shakib Al Hasan

149 T20I wickets

Bangladesh, 2006 to 2024

Shakib is both Bangladesh’s greatest player and their first global star. The all-rounder has the most runs and wickets for his country in T20Is. The left-arm spinner has 149 wickets in 126 innings. Fifty of those scalps came at T20 World Cups, which makes him the highest wicket-taker in the event’s history.

Much of Shakib’s success with the ball comes from his variations, consistency, and accuracy. He put all three on display in December 2018 when he bagged one of his two five-wicket hauls.

He took five wickets for 20 runs against a strong West Indies side. He bagged his second five-wicket haul five years later, against Ireland.

Shakib also has six four-wicket hauls to his name.

5. Mustafizur Rahman

138 T20I wickets

Bangladesh, 2015 to present

If there is anyone who can overtake Shakib Al Hasan to become Bangladesh’s highest wicket-taker in T20Is, it’s Mustafizur Rahman. The left-arm pacer is the country’s finest fast bowler in their short history in international cricket.

Mustafizur is one of the best exponents of cutters in the format, and he uses them to good effect, bamboozling batters at every turn. He did so at the 2016 T20 World Cup, on his way to a maiden five-wicket haul in T20 cricket. He finished the match with an outstanding 5/22.

However, his best performance was an unbelievable 6/10 against the USA in May 2024. He has taken 138 wickets in 109 innings at an average of 21.07 and an economy of 7.36.

6. Adil Rashid

135 T20I wickets

England, 2009 to present

It’s not often that a bowler can walk away from a match with an economy of less than a run-a-ball. Adil Rashid is one of the few who have achieved it.

Eoin Morgan threw the ball to Rashid in the 10th over, and the spinner bagged a wicket with his first delivery. It was the start of an outstanding 2.2-over spell that yielded four wickets for two runs.

Rashid’s haul of 135 wickets came in 122 innings at an average of 24.45 at an economy of 7.41. The spinner is England’s most prolific wicket-taker in T20Is. The next best is Chris Jordan with 108 wickets, and no other England bowler has more than 100 scalps.

7. Wanindu Hasaranga

131 T20I wickets

Sri Lanka, 2019 to present

Hasaranga celebrated his 24th birthday in style. He bagged four wickets for nine runs in four overs. The spinner unfurled that performance in July 2021 against India. Hasaranga has taken four wickets in a match three times; however, this was his best performance for Sri Lanka.

Hasaranga has established himself as Sri Lanka’s most prolific bowler in the format and is on track to plant a record that will be tough to beat.

He has 131 wickets in 77 innings at an average of 15.41 at an economy of 6.98. Lasith Malinga has the second-most wickets for Sri Lanka in the format with a haul of 107. No other bowler has more than 100 scalps.

Mark Adair (Ireland), Ehsan Khan (Hong Kong), and Mitch Santner (New Zealand) round up the list of bowlers with 120 or more wickets in the format with 128, 126, and 122 wickets apiece.

