Lungi Ngidi is among the top wicket-takers in the SA20.

With the player auction for season four of the SA20 set to take place shortly, it’s time to take a quick look at which players have performed best with ball in hand in Africa’s premier franchise competition.

Wickets are obviously a hard to come by commodity in the shortest form of the game, and it comes as no surprise that only two players have taken more than 40 scalps since the start of the tournament.

Naturally the list is dominated by South African players, but it also features some outstanding international names.

Several of these names will be in the thinking of the six Indian Premier League franchises that also own teams in the SA20.

1. Marco Jansen: 47 SA20 wickets

Average: 19.38

Economy: 7.47

Strike rate: 15.55

The leading wicket-taker in SA20 history, Marco Jansen has been central to the Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s success – they won the first two seasons of the competition.

His left-arm pace, steep bounce, and ability to swing the new ball have made him a nightmare for opening batsmen. What stands out most is his strike rate of 15.55, evidence that he regularly makes breakthroughs in crucial phases of the game.

He’s not simply a powerplay option either: Jansen has proved equally adept at taking wickets at the death, a rare combination for any seamer. His 47 wickets are comfortably the most in the competition and set the standard for those chasing him.

2. Ottneil Baartman: 41 SA20 wickets

Average: 15.92

Economy: 8.02

Strike rate: 11.9

If Jansen brings height and bounce, Baartman has terrorised batters with his relentless accuracy and clever use of variations – he is a key component of a what has been an excellent bowling attack.

His record is remarkable – 41 wickets from only 24 innings at an average of under 16. No bowler in the SA20 has a better strike rate than Baartman’s 11.9, underlining his reputation as a genuine wicket-taking threat.

He has a knack for dismantling middle orders and ensuring that momentum is halted in its tracks. The Sunrisers’ ability to call on both Jansen and Baartman has been one of the major reasons for their dominance.

3. Kagiso Rabada: 32 SA20 wickets

Average: 22.06

Economy: 7.66

Strike rate: 17.28

Kagiso Rabada remains the spearhead of South Africa’s attack in all formats, and in the SA20 his reputation is no different. With 32 wickets, he is comfortably the most prolific bowler for MI Cape Town, the winners of the third season.

Rabada’s pace and ability to bowl yorkers, seemingly at will make him a constant threat in the death overs, but his economy rate of 7.66 also shows how difficult he is to score off in the powerplay.

At times, he has carried his franchise’s pace attack almost single-handedly, although the arrival of Trent Boult for season three was a big boost.

4. Bjorn Fortuin: 31 SA20 wickets

Average: 26.87

Economy: 6.69

Strike rate: 24.09

Perhaps not the most glamorous name on the list, Bjorn Fortuin has quietly gone about his business and produced superb returns for the Paarl Royals – primarily on their slow-paced Boland Park wicket.

His economy rate of 6.69 is the best among those with 30 or more wickets, a testament to his consistency and discipline.

Though his strike rate suggests he takes wickets less frequently than some others, Fortuin’s value lies in his ability to squeeze runs and apply pressure – often allowing teammates to capitalise at the other end. In a format where control is rare, his reliability is gold dust.

5. Keshav Maharaj: 27 SA20 wickets

Average: 27.03

Economy: 7.30

Strike rate: 22.22

Keshav Maharaj is best known for his achievements in Test cricket, but his role in the SA20 has been just as significant. As a left-arm spinner, he has shown remarkable control in a batsman-dominated competition.

His 27 wickets are the reward for a bowler who consistently keeps things tight – his economy rate of 7.30 underlines his ability to shut down scoring opportunities.

Maharaj’s leadership qualities also shine through, often entrusted with difficult overs when the game hangs in the balance.

6. Ethan Bosch: 27 SA20 wickets

Average: 27.48

Economy: 8.18

Strike rate: 20.14

Ethan Bosch has emerged as a promising young seamer for the Pretoria Capitals, combining pace with an improving range of slower deliveries.

Though his average and economy are slightly higher than some of his peers, he has still managed to claim 27 wickets in 28 innings. His effectiveness has often come in the middle overs, where his short-of-a-length bowling forces mistakes from aggressive batters looking to accelerate.

Bosch is still a work in progress, but his development in the SA20 suggests he could be a mainstay for years to come.

7. Lungi Ngidi: 26 SA20 wickets

Average: 29.26

Economy: 8.84

Strike rate: 19.84

Lungi Ngidi has built a reputation as a wicket-taker across formats, and his SA20 record shows the same trend. With 26 wickets in just 23 innings, he has proved a very useful strike bowler for the Paarl Royals.

While his economy rate of 8.84 is on the higher side, Ngidi often bowls in the toughest situations – at the death or during powerplays. His sharp bouncers and slower-ball variations make him unpredictable, and he remains a match-winner when conditions suit.

8. Noor Ahmad: 25 SA20 wickets

Average: 14.56

Economy: 6.46

Strike rate: 13.52

The first foreign player on the list, Afghanistan’s teenage sensation Noor Ahmad has lit up the SA20 in breathtaking style. With only 15 innings under his belt, he has already taken 25 wickets – and boasts the best average (14.56) of any bowler on this list.

He was the leading wicket-taker in season three with his left-arm wrist spin, full of guile and variety flummoxing batters unaccustomed to his angles and pace. An economy rate of 6.46 in T20 cricket borders on astonishing.

If he continues at this rate, he could easily challenge Jansen and Baartman at the top of the wicket charts within the next couple of seasons.

9. Jimmy Neesham: 25 SA20 wickets

Average: 19.96

Economy: 8.36

Strike rate: 14.32

Rounding out the list is New Zealand allrounder Jimmy Neesham, whose bowling has been quietly effective for the Pretoria Capitals. Often seen as a batting allrounder, Neesham’s seamers have provided crucial breakthroughs.

His 25 wickets in 22 innings, at a strike rate of 14.32, show that he can be relied upon to break partnerships. While his economy is slightly expensive at 8.36, his knack for timely wickets has balanced that out.

His presence also highlights the value of versatile overseas players in a competition that has blended international stardust with local talent.

Most wickets in SA20 – top 9 summary list

1. Marco Jansen: 47 wickets

2. Ottneil Baartman: 41 wickets

3. Kagiso Rabada: 32 wickets

4. Bjorn Fortuin: 31 wickets

5. Keshav Maharaj: 27 wickets

6. Ethan Bosch: 27 wickets

7. Lungi Ngidi: 26 wickets

8. Noor Ahmad: 25 wickets

9. Jimmy Neesham: 25 wickets

