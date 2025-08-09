Rashid Khan has taken the most wickets in professional T20 cricket.

Who has taken the most wickets in T20 cricket?

Find out more about the highest wicket-takers in T20s.

There are some interesting names on this list.

1. Rashid Khan: 651 wickets in 482 T20s

Key teams: Adelaide Strikers, Afghanistan, Band-e-Amir Dragons, Barbados Tridents, Comilla Victorians, Durban Heat, Gujarat Titans, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Kabul Zwanan, Lahore Qalandars, MI Cape Town, MI New York, Speen Ghar Tigers, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sussex, Trent Rockets.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan has revolutionized T20 bowling with his rapid leg-spin and pinpoint accuracy. Despite his young age, he has already etched his name in history as the highest wicket-taker in the format.

His ability to bowl in different conditions and against the world’s best batsmen sets him apart.

Khan’s impact on the Afghanistan cricket team has been immense, and he has also played crucial roles in various franchise leagues, including the IPL, BBL, and PSL.

With plenty of cricket still ahead of him, Rashid Khan is likely to extend his record even further and cement his legacy as one of the greatest T20 bowlers of all time.

2. Dwayne Bravo: 631 wickets in 582 T20s

Key teams: Chennai Super Kings, Chittagong Kings, Comilla Victorians, Dhaka Dynamites, Dolphins, Essex, Fortune Barishal, Gujarat Lions, Kent, Lahore Qalandars, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, MI Emirates, Middlesex, Mumbai Indians, Northern Superchargers, Paarl Rocks, Quetta Gladiators, Rangpur Riders, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Surrey, Sydney Sixers, Texas Super Kings, Trinbago Knight Riders, Trinidad & Tobago, Victoria, West Indies, Worcestershire

A true T20 legend, Dwayne Bravo was the leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket until Rashid Khan passed him. Bravo’s success lies in his ability to deliver in crucial moments with his variations, particularly his well-disguised slower balls.

An all-rounder in the truest sense, Bravo was a key player in the success of multiple teams, where his infectious energy and leadership skills made him a coveted player on the franchise circuit.

Bravo’s longevity and adaptability in the ever-evolving format make his achievement of 631 wickets all the more impressive.

Also read: Kane Williamson over Ross Taylor – and no Stephen Fleming? Selecting New Zealand’s best Test XI since 1985

3. Sunil Narine: 589 wickets in 554 T20s

Key teams: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Cape Cobras, Comilla Victorians, Dhaka Dynamites, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lahore Qalandars, Los Angeles Knight Riders, Melbourne Renegades, Oval Invincibles, Surrey, Sydney Sixers, Trinbago Knight Riders, Trinidad & Tobago, West Indies.

West Indian mystery spinner Sunil Narine has been a nightmare for batsmen across the globe. His variations, including the carrom ball and sharp off spin, make him difficult to pick.

Narine has been instrumental in the success of multiple teams, most notably Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

While his bowling prowess is well-documented, Narine has also contributed with the bat as a pinch-hitter in T20 cricket. His consistency over the years has ensured his place among the top wicket-takers in the format.

4. Imran Tahir: 547 wickets in 434 T20s

Key teams: Birmingham Phoenix, Chennai Super Kings, Dambulla Giants, Delhi Daredevils, Derbyshire, Dolphins, Durham, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Hampshire, Joburg Super Kings, Karachi Kings, Lahore Lions, Multan Sultans, Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Nottinghamshire, Rangpur Riders, Rising Pune Supergiant, South Africa, Surrey, Titans, Warwickshire.

South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir has been a dynamic presence in the T20 format. His aggressive style of bowling and boundless energy have made him a crowd favourite.

Tahir has played for multiple franchises across the world and has remained effective even in the latter stages of his career – he is still going and taking plenty of wickets at the age of 46.

His ability to deceive batsmen with his variations and googlies has made him a prolific wicket-taker. Despite his age, he continues to be a vital part of various T20 leagues, proving that experience counts just as much as raw talent in the shortest format of the game.

5. Shakib Al Hasan: 498 wickets in 451 T20s

Key teams: Adelaide Strikers, Bangladesh, Barbados Tridents, Dhaka Dynamites, Dhaka Gladiators, Fortune Barishal, Galle Titans, Gemcon Khulna, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Jamaica Tallawahs, Karachi Kings, Khulna Royal Bengals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Leicestershire, Los Angeles Knight Riders, Melbourne Renegades, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Peshawar Zalmi, Rangpur Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Worcestershire.

One of Bangladesh’s greatest-ever cricketers, Shakib Al Hasan has been a consistent force in T20 cricket. His left-arm spin has troubled batsmen worldwide, making him a vital asset for the many teams he has played for.

Known for his control and ability to take crucial wickets, Shakib played a significant role in Bangladesh’s rise as a competitive T20 side. His experience in various global leagues has added to his skillset, making him one of the most dependable all-rounders in the format.

Read next: Did Chris Gayle get named in this West Indies’ best Test XI of the past 40 years?