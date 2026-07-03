Faf du Plessis knows a thing or two about hitting T20 tons in the United States of America.

While Twenty20 cricket is often labelled a young man’s game given how is demands raw athleticism, there is still a place for wily veterans as these elder-statesman batters have shown – proving that timing, experience, and supreme fitness can defy the biological clock.

Scoring a century in the shortest format requires an intense burst of energy and high-speed boundary-striking. When batsmen cross the age of 40, such milestones become legendary.

Here are the seven oldest instances of batsmen aging like fine wine to smash unforgettable T20 cricket centuries.

1. Faf du Plessis (41y 340d) – Texas Super Kings (2026)

Standing alone at the top of this list is the evergreen South Africa star, Faf du Plessis. Representing the Texas Super Kings against Seattle on 18 June 2026, the former Proteas skipper hammered a breathtaking, unbeaten 113 off just 52 deliveries.

Known for his immaculate physical conditioning and textbook power-hitting, Du Plessis dismantled the opposition attack, cementing his legacy as one of the most durable and destructive modern T20 openers.

2. Paul Collingwood (41y 65d) – Durham (2017)

England’s 2010 T20 World Cup-winning captain, Paul Collingwood, showed he still had the magic touch during the 2017 T20 Blast.

Turning out for Durham against Worcestershire on 30 July 2017, the gritty all-rounder rolled back the years with a spectacular 108 not out from 60 balls.

Collingwood, revered for his fierce competitive spirit and exceptional fielding, relied on clever placement and fierce running to produce a masterclass in veteran batting.

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3. Graeme Hick (41y 37d) – Worcestershire (2007)

A true titan of county cricket, Zimbabwe-born England batsman Graeme Hick was an early pioneer of T20 hitting. Long before the format became heavily analytical, Hick showcased his brute strength on 29 June 2007.

Playing for Worcestershire against Northamptonshire, the powerful right-hander bludgeoned a chaotic 110 off a mere 49 balls. Hick’s natural power allowed him to clear boundaries effortlessly, proving that classical batsmen could still dominate the T20 arena.

4. Faf du Plessis (40y 351d) – Texas Super Kings (2025)

Du Plessis’s dominance in Major League Cricket is a recurring theme on this list. Just a year before breaking his own MLC record, he took MI New York to the cleaners on 29 June 2025.

He carried his bat to finish on 103 not out from 53 balls. His uncanny ability to manipulate fields and accelerate in the death overs made this innings a blueprint for anchoring a high-paced T20 innings at an advanced age.

5. Faf du Plessis (40y 342d) – Texas Super Kings (2025)

Remarkably, just nine days prior to his onslaught against New York, Du Plessis had already breached the triple-figure milestone. On 20 June 2025, he blazed exactly 100 off 51 balls against the San Francisco Unicorns.

This particular week-long purple patch highlighted his astonishing recovery times and mental stamina, showing that his age did not hinder his ability to perform in back-to-back elite matches.

6. Ravi Bopara (40y 122d) – Northamptonshire (2025)

Renowned for his smooth stroke play and clever medium-pace, England veteran Ravi Bopara joined the elite over-40 centurions club on 3 September 2025.

Suiting up for Northamptonshire, Bopara ruthlessly destroyed a star-studded Surrey bowling unit, racing to an unbeaten 105 from only 46 deliveries. Bopara used all his franchise experience to manipulate fields, showcasing the timeless art of hitting 360-degree cricket shots.

7. Faf du Plessis (39y 361d) – Texas Super Kings (2024)

Narrowly missing his 40th birthday, Du Plessis kickstarted his incredible late-career century streak on 8 July 2024. He struck a magnificent 100 off 58 balls against Washington Freedom.

This knock laid the foundation for his subsequent years of dominance in America, proving that age only enhanced his tactical acumen and boundary-clearing prowess.

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