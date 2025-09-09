Marco Jansen is among the highest paid players in the SA20.

The SA20 player auction ahead of the 2026 staging of the tournament is set to take place on 9 September.

New records are bound to be set as 510 players go under the hammer. That list of players set for auction includes locals like Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottneil Baartman and Gerald Coetzee.

Meanwhile international names to look out for include veteran England quick Jimmy Anderson and former England T20 World Cup winners Alex Hales and Moeen Ali.

But as we approach the auction, which players are the current record holders for biggest prices fetched? Let’s take a look at these T20 cricket stars.

1. Tristan Stubbs (Sunrisers Eastern Cape)

R9.2 million

No player symbolises the financial rise of SA20 more than Tristan Stubbs. The young batsman became the first cricketer to cross the R9 million mark at auction when Sunrisers Eastern Cape broke the bank for him.

Stubbs had already gained a reputation as a fearsome ball-striker, with his ability to launch sixes from the very start of his innings.

Franchises viewed him as a long-term investment, not only for his finishing ability but also for his versatility to bat anywhere in the order.

With his age on his side and his power game almost unmatched among South African batters, it is little surprise that Stubbs sits comfortably at the top of the list.

His R9.2 million price tag remains the benchmark every auction is measured against. Stubbs is also an excellent fielder who has the ability to keep wicket if required.

2. Rilee Rossouw (Pretoria Capitals)

R6.9 million

If Stubbs’ record was about potential, Rossouw’s signing for nearly R7 million was all about proven quality. The left-hander has carved out a reputation on the T20 circuit as one of the most destructive top-order players in the world.

His return to international cricket with South Africa in 2022 reminded many of his class, and Pretoria Capitals were quick to pounce.

Rossouw brings experience in high-pressure games, something that has often been priceless in knockout tournaments.

His consistency in global leagues such as the IPL, BBL and PSL made him an attractive candidate, and the Capitals paid accordingly. His auction figure showed that franchises still value tried-and-tested pedigree just as much as raw talent.

3. Marco Jansen (Sunrisers Eastern Cape)

R6.1 million

Allrounders always command big money in T20 leagues, and Marco Jansen is no exception. At over two metres tall, he is a left-arm quick who can bowl with the new ball and at the death, while also being a powerful lower-order hitter.

That combination explains why Sunrisers Eastern Cape were willing to shell out more than R6 million for his services.

Jansen’s performances for South Africa, particularly in white-ball cricket, have underlined his potential as a genuine match-winner. He is still young and learning, but his ceiling is sky high.

For a franchise, paying such a fee is as much about what Jansen already offers as it is about what he could become in the years ahead.

4. Wayne Parnell (Pretoria Capitals)

R5.6 million

Parnell’s price tag underlines the enduring value of experience. A veteran of international cricket and countless T20 leagues, he offers left-arm pace, control in the powerplay, and the nous to handle pressure situations.

At R5.6 million, Pretoria Capitals viewed him as an anchor around which to build their bowling attack.

What made Parnell especially valuable was his versatility. He can bowl in any phase of an innings, bat usefully down the order, and is a strong leader within a squad.

That leadership quality, coupled with his proven record, explains why he fetched such a high fee despite already being in the latter stages of his career.

5. Donovan Ferreira (Joburg Super Kings)

R5.5 million

Every auction seems to throw up a breakout name, and Donovan Ferreira was exactly that. The six-cap Protea international can do everything. He bowls a bit, can keep wicket and is a powerful batsman in the middle order.

His exploits in domestic cricket and franchise competitions saw his stock skyrocket, with Joburg Super Kings securing him for R5.5 million.

Ferreira offers the sort of fearless hitting that has become indispensable in modern T20 cricket. He is a finisher by nature, capable of turning games in the final overs with quickfire cameos.

His ability to double up with the gloves, or to sweep the boundaries also adds squad flexibility. For JSK, his signing represented both immediate impact and a bet on future stardom.

6. Sisanda Magala (Sunrisers Eastern Cape)

R5.4 million

Magala has built his reputation as a death-bowling specialist – a rare and valuable skill. The burly seamer, who also hits a long ball with the bat, went for R5.4 million to Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

His control under pressure, particularly with yorkers and slower balls, makes him an asset in tight finishes.

In addition to his bowling, Magala brings useful lower order hitting that can provide momentum in the final overs.

His high auction price underlined just how much franchises prize bowlers who can close out games – a role often determining success or failure in T20 cricket. Now 34 years old, Magala has played a handful of T20I and ODIs for South Africa.

7. Heinrich Klaasen (Durban’s Super Giants)

R4.5 million

Few batters in the modern game strike the ball as cleanly as Heinrich Klaasen. His R4.5 million deal with Durban’s Super Giants reflected his stature as one of the world’s most dangerous middle-order players.

Klaasen’s ability to dominate spinners, in particular, sets him apart – a priceless trait in conditions across South Africa.

For the Super Giants, Klaasen offered reliability and explosiveness in equal measure. His track record in international cricket, where, up until his recent retirement, he regularly changed games in a matter of overs, justified the investment.

He remains one of the most valuable finishers South Africa has produced in the T20 era.

8. Reeza Hendricks (Joburg Super Kings)

R4.5 million



Reeza Hendricks may not grab headlines as consistently as some of his contemporaries, but his auction value shows how much franchises appreciate his steady hand at the top.

Joburg Super Kings invested R4.5 million in the elegant right-hander, recognising his ability to provide a solid platform in the powerplay.



While Hendricks is not as flashy as some openers, his consistency across formats and conditions gives teams a sense of security. He is often the player who allows more explosive partners the freedom to attack, and that balance is essential in T20 cricket.

For a long time Hendricks was South Africa’s top ranked T20I player on the ICC rankings.

Hendricks appears a little further down this list in tenth place as he was bought by 2025 Champions MI Cape Town for a fee of R4.3 million, making him the only star to appear twice in the top ten.

9. Tabraiz Shamsi (Paarl Royals)

R4.3 million

As South Africa’s premier wrist-spinner and a former world number one in the ICC T20I rankings, Tabraiz Shamsi was always going to attract attention at auction.

Paarl Royals eventually secured him for R4.3 million, making him one of the most expensive bowlers in SA20 history.

Shamsi’s left-arm wrist-spin provides variation that few batters are comfortable with. His knack for picking up wickets in the middle overs can completely change games, and his celebratory flair makes him a fan favourite.

In a league where spin options are critical, his price tag reflected both his skill and his marketability. Boland Park in Paarl is particularly spin-friendly and Shamsi has revelled there.

