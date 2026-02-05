The T20 World Cup is set to start later this week with 20 teams doing battle for the title.

The tournament is scheduled to take place between Saturday 7 February and 8 March. Starting with four pools of five teams, there are a host of minnow sides playing in the competition – look out for the likes of Oman, Italy, Netherlands and Nepal amongst others.

South Africa will be there, as usual, still questing for a first elusive World Cup win. Drawn in Pool D alongside New Zealand, Afghanistan, UAE and Canada they should advance comfortably to the Super Eights.

Let’s take a moment to look at their likely opponents and potential passage to the title.

Pool play

Drawn in a relatively tough group, the Proteas are the fifth ranked side in the world and have been drawn in a group that includes fourth ranked New Zealand and tenth ranked Afghanistan.

To put matters into perspective Afghanistan faced the West Indies immediately before the Caribbean outfit travelled to South Africa. Rashid Khan and his Afghan side won the series 2-1, the same margin that the Proteas beat the Windies by.

Afghanistan has the potential to make life tricky for the group favourites – especially on the turning wickets of Asia.

If things go according to play South Africa should advance from Pool D alongside New Zealand. Joining them are likely to be:

Pool A

Mortal enemies India and Pakistan are drawn in this group alongside minnows Netherlands, Namibia and USA.

Pakistan have made it clear that they won’t play India, but that shouldn’t be too much cause for alarm as they should be good enough to beat the other sides in their group.

Yes, Namibia did beat South Africa in 2025, but that was a ocne-off encounter against a second-string Proteas. Pakistan head into the World Cup having beaten Australia 3-0 while India took the series against New Zealand 4-1.

The Asian giants should advance to the Super Eights at a canter.

Pool B

Sri Lanka and Australia are the big fish in this pool, but both sides come into the World Cup off the back of series defeats. Australia were trounced 3-0 by Pakistan while England got the better of Sri Lanka.

Despite their ropey form the duo should have too much experience for the smaller sides in the group, Zimbabwe, Ireland and Oman. While Oman are unlikely to cause an upset, Zimbabwe, led by Sikandar Raza could surprise while Ireland too have come a long way in T20Is.

Pool C

This pool was meant to feature Bangladesh, but they pulled out of the competition to be replaced by Scotland.

It’s a move that surely saw the West Indies taking a big breath of relief as the ninth ranked Bangladesh on Asian pitches would have been a tough assignment for the seventh ranked Windies.

Now however it looks likely that they will advance along with England with Scotland, Nepal and Italy making up the places.

Super Eights

If everything goes according to plan the top eight seeds will advance to the Super Eights. As was the case in the USA and Caribbean last time out, the Super Eight stage is divided into two pools of four.

No points from the pool stages are carried through and teams are slotted into a Super Eight Group based on their initial seeding rather than where they finished in the initial group. This means that teams that played each other in Pool Play won’t meet again in the Super Eights.

Should South Africa advance they are likely to be in a group alongside Australia, India, and the West Indies. Barring an upset the second group would feature England, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

At this stage of the competition each team faces the other in their pool with the Winner of Pool A facing the runner up of Pool B in one semi-final, while in turn the winner of Pool B faces the runner up of Pool A.

From a seeding perspective this is where the Proteas would be expected to bow out of the competition. But they have what it takes to advance to the semi-finals. India have looked very good in the build up to the competition with a crushing 4-1 series defeat over New Zealand.

Ishan Kishan is in great form; Abhishek Sharma is looking imperious while skipper Suryakumar Yadav has rediscovered his form.

Bolt on a bowling attack that features Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah and of course home ground advantage and it is no surprise to see why India are favourites.

But Australia are looking vulnerable… Pat Cummins is unavailable and Pakistan delivered a comprehensive 3-0 series spanking in the final warm-up to the main event.

It was spin that proved the Aussies undoing and if South Africa face Australia on a spin-friendly surface the likes of Keshav Maharaj, George Linde and Aiden Markram would be licking their lips in anticipation.

If South Africa are going to beat India, let them leave it for the final… their best chance of advancing to the semis is to see off Australia and the West Indies.

Semi-finals

It’s always tough to pick who will make it this far in the competition, but India looks like a safe bet. We are backing the hosts to emerge top of their group with South Africa in second place.

From the other group expect it to be England and New Zealand who emerge triumphant. Sri Lanka look the least likely to affect an upset while Pakistan is eternally mercurial and could do anything.

But England and New Zealand are two consistently good and organized teams, and they look the most likely to advance to the penultimate round of the competition.

In many ways it would be a disaster if Pakistan made it through and were then scheduled to face India – if that happened, they would forfeit in the semi-final (or at least that is the official position at the time of writing).

India would probably enjoy the prospect of facing New Zealand in the semi-final. The two sides have just finished a five-game series and know each other’s capabilities well.

But it will be a close call between the New Zealand and England to see who finishes top of the group. If South Africa are to make the final for a second year running it looks likely that they would be forced to face one of those two sides.

The final

We can all dream. Protea fans must remember that the team goes into the tournament as the world’s fifth ranked side. That means making the semi-final would be a better than par result.

To make the final would be a great achievement. To win it would be sensational. The odds on a Protea win are long, but they are worth a punt. Why you ask? Well, Shukri Conrad is taking a side to Asia that is in form.

Players like Dewald Brevis, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock are all in great touch. The bowling attack is potent as always. Perhaps most importantly though, the Proteas are coming in below the radar.

They don’t boast any of the top ranked players and they are only ranked fifth. They have the reputation of being chokers, even though they have proven that not to be the case. This all translates into the ability to surprise as much as it does in the ability to disappoint…

Whatever happens, expect a fantastic tournament played out in front of passionate fans.

