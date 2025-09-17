The Vitality Blast 2025 started all the way back in May and finally came to an end in September as Somerset defeated Hampshire by six wickets.

Along the way there were some fantastic performances and a whole lot of excitement with some incredible talent on show.

With this popular T20 cricket competition recently completed, we took a moment to pick our team of the tournament.

1. Toby Albert (Hampshire)

633 runs from 17 innings with an average of 48.69 at a strike rate of 150.00

The competition’s leading run scorer with 633 runs. He also boasts one of the top averages in the competition ending with 48.69 per knock.

With form like this it is no surprise that Hampshire made the final. Albert’s highest score of the season was an undefeated 98 and he went at a strike rate of 150. He made 85 in the final and he kept wicket. It’s hard not to pick him.

2. Aneurin Donald (Derbyshire)

449 runs from 14 innings with an average of 32.07 at a strike rate of 216.90

Another wicketkeeper who opens the batting, Donald finished with the highest strike rate in the competition – the only batter to go at over two per ball. in total he managed six half-centuries, scored 449 with a highest score of 85, an average of 32.07 and strike rate of 216.90.

With Donald and Albert at the top of the order quick starts look a certainty.

3. Will Smeed (Somerset)

620 runs from 17 innings with an average of 41.33 at a strike rate of 144.85

Usually opening the batting, we have him coming in at three. Smeed is an excellent T20 player, and he ended the season as the competition’s second highest scorer. Still only 23-years-old Smeed is already sought after player on the franchise circuit.

His knock of 94 from 58 in the final in what was a Man of the Match performance make it easy to see why he is such a coveted figure in leagues around the world.

4. Ravi Bopara (Northamptonshire)

462 runs from 16 innings with an average of 42.00 at a strike rate of 145.28

The veteran former England man is now on the wrong side of 40 but he still has plenty to offer. His undefeated knock of 105 was one of the tournament’s highlights.

But Bopara wasn’t just a one innings wonder, he performed consistently throughout, averaging 42 runs per innings at a strike rate of 145.28.

5. Will Jacks (Surrey)

504 runs from 10 innings with an average of 50.40 at a strike rate of 164.70

The England and Surrey man was the only player to finish the season with a batting average of more than 50. Not only that, but he also scored his runs at a rate of 164.70.

His highest score of the season was 100 runs, and he also weighed in with some handy wickets. Jacks is one of the first picks for this side.

6. Tom Moores (Nottinghamshire)

459 runs from 14 innings with an average of 45.90 at a strike rate of 157.19

He can play as a wicketkeeper or as a batsman. Moores is another excellent T20 player who is rapidly growing his reputation at franchise level. He ended the season with an average of 45.9 at a strike rate of 157,19.

A versatile player, Moores, has the ability to score quickly in the middle order.

7. Chris Green (Lancashire)

180 runs from 14 innings with an average of 25.71 at a strike rate of 145.16

21 wickets at an average of 18.61, a strike rate of 15.14 and an economy of 7.37

The South Africa-born Australian international, Green is a perfect T20 allrounder where he weighs in with power hitting runs and handy wickets – usually taken at the top of the order where he has set himself up as a T20 powerplay bowler.

Green finished the season with a batting average of 25.71 and a bowling average of 18,61 for his 21 wickets.

8. Ian Holland (Leicestershire)

2 wickets at an average of 9.5, a strike rate of 12.0 and an economy of 4.75

Taking wickets in T20 cricket is critical, but limiting runs is also important. In this respect USA international Holland was the best in the tournament, finishing with an economy rate of just 4.75.

Admittedly he didn’t play very much in the competition, but when he got his chance, he certainly took it.

9. Scott Currie (Hampshire)

27 wickets at an average of 19.33, a strike rate of 13.4 and an economy of 8.65

The second highest wicket taker in the competition, Currie, claimed 27 scalps at an average of 19.33.

A threat whenever he bowled, Currie bagged two of the four Somerset wickets that fell in the final (he removed Will Smeed and James Rew) – a great effort, but not enough to swing the game in Hampshire’s favour.

10. Riley Meredith (Somerset)

28 wickets at an average of 16.32, a strike rate of 11.35 and an economy of 8.62

Tasmanian quick Meredith was the competition’s leading wicket-taker with 28 scalps from 14 games at an average of 16.32.

He didn’t play in the final but by then he had done the hard yards to secure a place for his side. His strike rate of 11.35 was one of the best in the competition.

11. Ben Sanderson (Northamptonshire)

26 wickets at an average of 17.61, a strike rate of 13.11 and an economy of 8.05

One of just a handful of bowlers to send down a maiden in the competition, Sanderson was also the third highest wicket-taker, just two shy of Meredith at the top of the table.

With 26 wickets at an average of 17.61 Sanderson showed that at nearly 37-years-old he still has what it takes to operate at the highest level.

