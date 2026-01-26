World Cups are traditionally seminal moments in the life cycle of sport. Teams build and develop in World Cup cycles. Players who are nearing retirement will typically call time on their careers in the wake of these key events.

Coaching contracts are usually run until after World Cups. And of course, with every World Cup comes the wave of new stars who announce their arrival on the biggest stage.

World Cups are exciting times and as we head towards the tenth staging of the T20 World Cup there will be plenty of people wondering who the new stars will be to emerge from the high-pressure environment that is the World Cup.

Here are our tips for the five players under 23 years old who we think will have the biggest impact in India and Sri Lanka.

1. Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan)

At just 19, Noor Ahmad already looks like one of the most complete young spin bowlers in world cricket. A left-arm wrist spinner, he offers something rare in the modern game: genuine mystery combined with outstanding control.

Alongside veteran Rashid Khan, Noor has become a mainstay in Afghanistan’s T20 side and has also impressed across major franchise leagues, including the IPL and SA20, where he has consistently troubled elite batters on flat pitches.

What makes Noor particularly suited to conditions in India and Sri Lanka is his ability to vary pace and trajectory without losing accuracy. He bowls quick enough to prevent batters from sitting back, yet slow enough to extract turn on dry surfaces.

In a tournament where spin is likely to dominate, Noor could easily become Afghanistan’s most important weapon and one of the competition’s breakout stars.

2. Cooper Connolly (Australia)

Cooper Connolly represents a new generation of Australian cricketers shaped by T20 cricket from a young age. A left-handed batter and handy left-arm spinner, Connolly brings versatility that makes him extremely valuable in modern white-ball squads.

He first caught attention in the Big Bash League with his fearless approach against spin and his ability to clear the ropes in the middle overs. Connolly is not just a power hitter, though.

He rotates strike well, reads spinners early and is tactically sharp for his age. In Asian conditions, his secondary skill with the ball could prove just as important, offering Australia flexibility in team balance.

If he gets consistent opportunities, Connolly has the tools to become a genuine all-round match-winner.

3. Rehan Ahmed (England)

Rehan Ahmed already has a unique place in English cricket history as the youngest man to play Test cricket for England. In T20 formats, however, his potential might be even greater. A leg spinner with sharp drift and an attacking mindset, Ahmed is exactly the type of bowler who thrives in subcontinental conditions.

What sets Rehan apart is his confidence. He is not afraid to toss the ball up and invite big shots, trusting his variations to beat batters in the air. He also offers depth with the bat, capable of scoring quickly in the lower order. England’s aggressive approach to T20 cricket aligns perfectly with Rehan’s style, and if he gets a sustained run in the side, he could become one of the tournament’s leading wicket-takers.

4. Jacob Bethell (England)

Jacob Bethell is still flying slightly under the radar, but he may be one of England’s most exciting long-term all-format prospects. A left-handed batter who can also bowl left-arm spin, Bethell fits the modern T20 profile perfectly.

He stands out for his clean ball-striking and calmness under pressure. Bethell is particularly strong against pace, using his height and reach to generate power through the offside, but he is also comfortable manipulating spinners in the middle overs.

In conditions that reward adaptability rather than brute force, Bethell’s all-round skill set could see him play a crucial role for England, especially as a floating batter who can change the tempo of an innings.

He will be full of confidence heading to the World Cup following his breakthrough Test century during the Ashes.

5. Dewald Brevis (South Africa)

Few young players have generated as much hype as Dewald Brevis. Once nicknamed “Baby AB” for his resemblance to AB de Villiers in style and stroke-making, Brevis has already delivered eye-catching performances in the IPL and other T20 leagues.

Against Australia in 2025 he broke De Villiers’ record to hit the highest ever T20I score by a South African.

Brevis is a rare blend of technical quality and raw power. He can play orthodox cricket shots, but is equally capable of improvisation, particularly against spin.

On slow pitches in India and Sri Lanka, his ability to access all parts of the ground could be invaluable. Brevis also bowls useful leg spin, giving South Africa an additional tactical option.

If he strings together a few early scores, he has the potential to become one of the faces of the tournament. He is also an outstanding fielder.

