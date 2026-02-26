The 2026 edition of the T20 World Cup continues.

We are deep into the Super Eights stage.

Who is up next – and what are their chances of winning?

England v New Zealand

Key talking points

England

England have qualified for the semifinals, so Friday’s encounter against the Black Caps is a bit of a free hit for them.

A win will secure them top spot in the group, but that could mean facing India in the semi – although they won’t be overly concerned by that.

Rather they are likely to view the game as a chance to continue building momentum and to play some of their out of form stars back into touch. In this regard veteran opener Jos Buttler is a big concern.

The former skipper has struggled for runs all tournament managing just 15 in his last five outings. He failed once again against Pakistan, caught behind for two after bottom edging a cut.

While England may look to rest some of their frontline bowlers, they are unlikely to tamper too much with their batting.

New Zealand

At 84 for six against Sri Lanka, it looked like New Zealand‘s World Cup campaign was coming to an end.

But a sensational 84 runs stand for the seventh wicket between skipper Mitch Santner and Cole McConchie saw them to a more than respectable total and ultimately to victory.

The win sees them go second in the group with three points, behind the already qualified England. Critically, New Zealand’s prospects of advancing to the semis are firmly in their own hands.

A win for New Zealand sees them finish top of the table and advance. A loss will leave them on three points which is the most Pakistan can reach, assuming they beat Sri Lanka in their final game.

As it stands however there is a big gulf between the net run rates of New Zealand (3.050) and Pakistan (-0.461). If New Zealand can avoid a hiding, they should be through to the last four.

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Friday’s game sees New Zealand return to the Premadasa Stadium for the second time three days after the win earlier in the week against Sri Lanka.

New Zealand have played four games at the Premadasa Stadium, and they have yet to taste defeat.

They won the first two encounters which were back in 2009 and the most recent game against Sri Lanka on Wednesday, while their other game was the rained out Super Eight opener against Pakistan.

England meanwhile have won two and lost one of the three games they have played at the venue. They have yet to appear at the Premadasa in this World Cup – the last time they played at the ground was in 2018.

Friday’s game will be the 56th T20I to be played at the ground.

From the 55 games played at the ground, the side that chased has won 29 times while the side that batted first has won 24. The last three games at the ground were won by the side that batted first.

The average first innings score at the venue is 144.

The highest score recorded at the stadium was Bangladesh’s 215 for five from 19.4 overs made against Sri Lanka in 2018. This is also the highest successful chase at the ground.

The lowest score made at the ground was Afghanistan’s 80 all out, scored against England in 2012.

The lowest score defended at the ground was South Africa’s 115 for six from 20 overs made against Sri Lanka in 2013.

Weather

Colombo on Friday evening is expected to be beautifully clear and calm. Temperatures will gradually dip from a warm 28 degrees, although it may feel closer to 30 due to humidity levels at around 75 percent.

With light winds and marginal chance of rain at around five percent, it is shaping up for an ideal night for cricket.

Form

England: W, W, W, W, L

W, W, W, W, L New Zealand: W, NR, W, L, W

Key players

Harry Brook

One of the signs of a good leader is the ability step up when it matters and come through with the goods.

England’s skipper, Harry Brook, may not have had the best tournament thus far, but when it mattered on Tuesday he delivered as he promoted himself up the order to three to rescue his side from a precarious 58 for four.

Batting with confidence and class against both the spinners and the quicks, Brook hit a superb 100 from 50 balls on a night when the next best score from one of his teammates was just 28.

Brook, who averages 30.97 in T20Is will be delighted with his return against Pakistan and he will be eager to ensure he continues against the Kiwis.

Rachin Ravindra

For large parts of their game against Sri Lanka, it didn’t look like New Zealand would win.

But good teams always find a way to get the job done and good players stand up when it counts most, and that is exactly what Rachin Ravindra did on Wednesday as he delivered a genuine all-round performance to win Man of the Match.

While wickets fell around him, he stood strong, hitting the second highest score of the Black Caps innings with 32 from 22 balls.

Then with the ball he returned career best figures of four for 27 as Sri Lanka faltered badly against the Kiwi’s spin. It was a performance that will have filled Ravindra with confidence.

Prediction: New Zealand

This will be a close game between the two sides likely to advance from the group. If New Zealand lose there is a chance that Pakistan can usurp them to claim a spot in the semi-final.

England are already through, so there is more on the line for New Zealand, and it is likely that will reflect in their performance.

