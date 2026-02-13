Discover plenty of insight via our T20 World Cup predictions.

There is plenty of interesting action set for day nine of the tournament.

Read on for more helpful information about how proceedings could play out in India and Sri Lanka.

Nepal v West Indies

Key talking points

Nepal

As impressive as Nepal were against England, they were underwhelming against Italy.

With the West Indies looming they will need to work out what went wrong very quickly as the turnaround between the Italy loss and the West Indies assignment is less than three days.

Coach Stuart Law will undoubtedly be hatching plans to ensure there is a bit more steel added to the Nepalese backbone, because their tenuous hopes of getting out of the pool phase will evaporate entirely if they cannot find a way to win here.

West Indies

The mark of a championship winning side is one that can peak at the right time, and as it stands the West Indies appear to be finding form at just the right time.

After series losses against Afghanistan and South Africa in the lead-up to the World Cup, they have looked confident and unified since arriving in Asia and held it together superbly against England on Wednesday.

They stopped the runaway Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell to see England collapse from 74 for one to 166 all out, with six wickets in succession taken by the Windies’ spinners through the middle overs.

It was a performance from which they will take plenty of heart and which should slingshot them comfortably into the Super Eights.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

The West Indies have won three of the four games they have played at eth venue while Nepal have lost both of their games at the ground.

Sunday’s game will be the fifth game of the tournament to be played at the Wankhede Stadium.

In 11 of the 13 previous T20Is played at the Wankhede Stadium, the team that has won the toss has elected to field first.

The average first innings score at the ground is 175.

The highest ever score made at the score was India’s massive 247 for nine, scored against England in 2025.

The highest score successfully chased at the ground was England’s 230 for eight from 19.4 overs against South Africa in 2016.

Weather

They are predicting hot and sunny weather in Mumbai around noon on Sunday.

It will be hot with temperatures set to climb to approximately 33 degrees by midday, eventually peaking at close to 36 degrees. Skies will be clear with zero chance of rain.

Form

Nepal: L, L, W, W, W

L, L, W, W, W West Indies: W, W, W, L, L

Key players

Sandeep Lamichhane

The only ‘big-name’ in the Nepal mix, Lamichhane was Nepal’s leading wicket taker with 21 scalps in 2025.

A crafty spinner with plenty of variations he has managed just one wicket in the tournament thus far but a return of 130 wickets from 70 T20Is suggest better. He has a career average in the format of 12.48 and a strike rate of 12.3.

Sherfane Rutherford

It’s hard to stop talking about Rutherford whose form since the start of the year has been nothing short of sensational. He was in the runs yet again against England with a superb 76 from 42 balls.

Rutherford’s career average in T20Is is just 22.14, but his average in 2026 in 82.5. He ended SA20 as its fourth highest scorer and with an average of 66.8 – he really is experiencing a purple patch.

Prediction: West Indies

Top of the table in Group C having seen off England on Wednesday, the West Indies are coming into form at the right time.

Nepal gave England a real run for their money in their opening game, but they were poor against Italy, and they may well find it difficult to replicate the levels they found against England. The West Indies should do this one at a canter.

Namibia v United States of America

Key talking points

Namibia

Plucky underdogs is what Namibia are and they are winning fans at the World Cup wuth their can-do attitude and never-say-die approach.

They were badly beaten by India on Thursday, but the key take-home was how well they fought back to contain the tournament hosts after a rampant start.

There is no shame in losing to India, and Namibia won’t be the last side at the World Cup that loses to them. Namibia appears to be enjoying their experience at the World Cup and that bodes very well.

USA

America have played the two toughest sides in Pool A and acquitted themselves well. While their chances of making it through to the Super Eights are low, they will be keen to secure a win and put some pressure on India and Pakistan.

Sunday’s game against Namibia is most likely their final game of the competition, and they will be eager to go out on a high.

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

The USA have played once previously at the Chidambaram Stadium – that was Friday’s encounter against the Netherlands. For Namibia, this will be their first visit to the ground.

Sunday’s game will be just the 7th T20I to be played at the ground.

There appears to be an advantage to chasing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, with four of the five games played here won by the side batting second (the sixth game at the ground has yet to be played at the time of writing).

The average first innings score at the ground is 156.

The highest score successfully chased at the ground was New Zealand’s 183 for five made against Afghanistan earlier in this tournament. It was also the highest score made at the venue and the highest ever score chased down by New Zealand at a T20 World Cup.

Statistics generated at the World Cup show that the wicket at the MA Chidambaram Stadium has offered the least turn to spinners of any of the grounds being used.

Thus far the average deviation for spinners on the Chennai has been a fraction over one degree.

Weather

Chennai is expecting pleasant and dry weather on Sunday late afternoon and evening. The afternoon temperatures will peak at 28 degrees, gradually cooling to 23 degrees by the evening.

Skies will remain clear to partly cloudy with negligible chance of rain. High humidity, typical for the city, will be offset by a gentle north-easterly breeze.

Form

Namibia: L, L, W, L, W

L, L, W, L, W USA: L, L, W, W, L

Key players

Gerhard Erasmus

The Namibian skipper stepped up and led by example in Thursday’s game against India as he turned career best figures in the format of four for 20.

Erasmus didn’t just put the brakes on India’s runaway scoring; he claimed the wickets of some of the best batsmen in the world (largely by out-thinking them).

He dismissed Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma and Axar Patel with his weird mix of side-arm deliveries deep creases (at stage he was no balled for releasing so far back, he was behind the umpire).

Erasmus is useful with the bat as well having made 18 in both games thus far.

Shadley van Schalkwyk

The veteran quick is in great form. He has 23 T20I wickets in his career (from 16 games) which is a modest return. But eight of those scalps have been taken in two games in the current World Cup.

He is clearly finding the conditions in India to his liking. Born and raised in Cape Town Van Schalkwyk will fancy his chances against his former neighbours Namibia – he may even enjoy the opportunity to sledge in Afrikaans.

Prediction: Namibia

The Namibians are fighters and they will give this one a good go.

They may have handed India their biggest ever World Cup win when they went down to the defending champions on Thursday.

But there were so many positives to take from their performance that they will almost certainly have grown in confidence.

Smart captaincy, out of the box thinking and some impressive fielding all contributed to a lot of positives for the African minnows – this one has the makings of an upset about it.

India v Pakistan

Key talking points

India

India are in form and they are the overwhelming favourites to win the tournament. But they need to stay focussed on the cricket and ignore the politics, enmity and noise that invariably surrounds encounters between these sides.

From a cricketing perspective it’s immaterial if they win or lose – either way they are set to advance to the Super Eights – and that needs to be their focus.

Pakistan

Less than a week ago it looked like Pakistan were going to forfeit this game, but emergency talks between the ICC and the Pakistani government resolved issues sufficiently to ensure that the encounters could go ahead.

So, in a sense, this is a free hit for Pakistan. If they had forfeited it would have been a guaranteed win for India, now they get to have a go at their neighbours to see what they can do.

Their record against India isn’t great – they have beaten them just three times in T20Is, but one of those wins was a Babar Azam inspired 10-wicket thumping. They will be hoping to channel that form on Sunday.

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Both India and Pakistan have good records at the Premadasa Stadium – India have won 11 of their 15 games at the ground while Pakistan have won five out of seven.

Sunday’s game will be the 52nd T20I to be played at the ground.

From the 50 games played at the ground, the side that chased has won 28 times while the side that batted first has won 21 (the 51st game had yet to be played at the time of writing).

The average first innings score at the venue is 143.

The highest score recorded at the stadium was Bangladesh’s 215 for five from 19.4 overs made against Sri Lanka in 2018. This is also the highest successful chase at the ground.

The lowest score made at the ground was Afghanistan’s 80 all out, scored against England in 2012.

The lowest score successfully defended at the ground was South Africa’s 115 for six, made against Sri Lanka in 2013.

Weather

Sunday night in Colombo will be mostly cloudy and humid with temperatures cooling to a low of 23 degrees.

While afternoon thunderstorms are a possibility these are expected to taper off by evening although evening rain could still be a possibility. Expect light north-northeasterly winds and high humidity near 85%.

Form

India: W, W, W, L, W

W, W, W, L, W Pakistan: W, W, W, W, W

Key players

Ishan Kishan

Ahead of the tournament there was much controversy as Shubman Gill was dropped with India looking to open the innings with a power-hitting wicketkeeper alongside Abhishek Sharma.

Kishan was the backup with Sanju Samson the incumbent gloveman. But such was the form of Kishan in the lead up to the tournament that he forced his way into the mix and hasn’t looked back.

His recent form has been blistering, and he heads into Sunday’s encounter on the back of scores of 61, 20, 53, 103 and 28. He averages 29.51 in T20Is at a strike rate of 141.26.

Babar Azam

There was a time, not long ago, when Babar was imperious. He played with confidence and seemed to have all the time in the world. He was far and away the number one ranked white-ball batsman in the world.

That time has passed, but Babar is still a very good player. He is also a player who thrives on adversity and who relishes the big games.

Still just 31 years old, he averages 39.36 in the format. His strike rate of 128.29 suggests he prefers to play the anchor role rather than the power-hitting one, but he can accelerate when needed.

Prediction: Pakistan

Pakistan don’t have a very good record against India and have beaten them just three times in T20Is. They come into the game having lost each of their last five T20Is against India – but they also come into the game with plenty to prove.

Less than a week ago they thought that they would be required to forfeit this game, so the fact that they are playing it is already a bonus.

The derby nature of the encounter means the formbook can be thrown out the window, but regardless, this should be India’s game.

The hosts are more consistent than their mercurial neighbours and should be more than good enough to see off their mortal enemies.

