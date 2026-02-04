Will this be the last we see of Adil Rashid for England in T20Is?

World Cups are often used as milestones in the careers of players and coaches. Stars, aiming to go out the top of the game, like to retire after key tournaments (ideally having won them).

It’s what happened with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after the previous edition of the T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean, and something the pair are likely to do again after the ODI World Cup in South Africa in 2027.

But which stars are we likely to see donning their national colours for the last time in February’s T20 World Cup? Here’s our list of seven stars that we expect will hang up their helmets come the end of the tournament in India and Sri Lanka.

1. Suryakumar Yadav (India)

In many ways Suryakumar Yadav has been one of the defining T20 batter of his generation, redefining what is possible in the middle overs with his range and audacity.

Now on the wrong side of 35, the India captain finds himself with little left to prove in the shortest format of the game.

He has already lifted an ICC trophy and remains central to India’s hopes in home conditions, but the relentless schedule and increasing injury concerns suggest the end may be near.

A final World Cup on familiar pitches, with the chance to sign off as a champion, feels like a natural conclusion to his T20 international journey.

After a barren spell in 2025 he has struck excellent form against New Zealand and if he can carry that into the World Cup, India will be in an excellent place.

2. David Miller (South Africa)

Few players have been as synonymous with South Africa’s T20 evolution as David Miller. The left hander has reinvented himself multiple times, transitioning from raw power hitter to calm finisher and senior leader.

Approaching 36, Miller remains effective but faces growing competition from younger options. He has also become increasingly susceptible to injury.

South Africa’s white ball rebuild is accelerating and this World Cup offers Miller a final opportunity to deliver on the biggest stage (assuming that he recovers his fitness in time), particularly in subcontinental conditions where his experience against spin is invaluable.

3. Glenn Maxwell (Australia)

Glenn Maxwell has been Australia’s great T20 enigma and match winner rolled into one. Capable of turning games in a handful of deliveries, he has also endured periods of inconsistency and injury.

With Australia placing greater emphasis on workload management and succession planning, Maxwell’s role is likely to diminish beyond this tournament.

At 36, and with an ODI World Cup win already secured, a final T20 World Cup cameo would allow him to bow out on his own terms and go on to spend some time playing on the lucrative franchise circuit.

4. Adil Rashid (England)

Adil Rashid’s influence on England’s white ball success cannot be overstated. The leg spinner has been a constant across multiple World Cup cycles, delivering control and wickets in the toughest phases of T20 cricket.

Now 37, Rashid remains highly skilled, but England have already begun introducing younger spin options. His tactical nous and experience will be crucial in India and Sri Lanka, but this tournament feels like a natural endpoint before England fully hand over to the next generation.

5. Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan)

Alongside Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi has been the backbone of Afghanistan’s rise in international cricket. As an all rounder and leader, he has bridged the gap between eras and provided stability in pressure moments.

Now over 40, Nabi is already operating well beyond the typical international career span. Afghanistan’s improving depth suggests this World Cup will be his farewell, allowing him to exit having helped establish his country as a genuine force in global T20 cricket.

6. Johnson Charles (West Indies)

Johnson Charles has enjoyed a late career renaissance, forcing his way back into West Indies contention through strong franchise performances.

Now in his mid-thirties, Charles offers power at the top and vast experience, but West Indies are increasingly focused on youth and long-term planning.

A final World Cup appearance would reward his perseverance and provide a fitting end to an international career defined by resilience and adaptability.

7. Sikander Raza (Zimbabwe)

Sikander Raza has carried Zimbabwe’s white ball ambitions almost single handedly in recent years.

Batting, bowling and leading with equal commitment, he has been the face of their revival, and his efforts have seen him deservedly climb to number two on the ICC T20I all-rounder rankings.

At 38, and with Zimbabwe seeking to blood younger talent ahead of future cycles, this T20 World Cup could be his last global tournament.

As much as he has the ability to hold his place in the Zimbabwe side, he showed what he is capable of as a franchise player in the recently completed SA20, and he may well fancy a few lucrative paydays with more time on the franchise circuit.

A strong showing at the World Cup, would certainly underline his status as one of Zimbabwe’s finest modern cricketers.

