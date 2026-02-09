It will be interesting to see how Cameron Green fares at the 2026 T20 World Cup.

With the T20 World Cup set to start in less than a week, it’s time to take out the crystal ball and start to make some predictions. The tournament is being played in India and Sri Lanka, and it is set to feature 20 teams.

Many of the teams are well established with storied pedigrees and long histories.

Others are smaller sides, still making their way in the game and learning from playing on the biggest stage. Sometimes what this means is that there are mismatches and it is when the experienced sides and players can exploit these that records are broken and history made.

For now, though, let’s take a moment to predict which seven players we think will end the event as the leading run scorers.

1. Suryakumar Yadav (India)

India’s skipper Suryakumar Yadav is back in form. While he has been incredible for the hosts for the bulk of the past three years, his form suffered an alarming dip in 2025.

But he has rediscovered his magic in the build-up to the World Cup with the runs flowing freely from his bat in the series against New Zealand.

His unorthodox strokeplay and ability to innovate in the middle overs make him a constant threat.

In conditions that favour stroke-making, such as India’s pitches in this tournament, Yadav’s timing and fearless approach could see him top the run charts, particularly if India reach the later stages.

The fact that he is playing at home on pitches that he knows well will count hugely in his favour.

As much as Abhishek Sharma is the number one ranked T20I batsman in the world, the way he plays makes him a little less consistent and predictable when compared to Yadav. We are tipping the Indian captain to be his country’s highest scorer.

2. Quinton de Kock (South Africa)

Since returning from his international hiatus, Quinton de Kock has been in scintillating form. With 330 runs in 10 T20Is and a strike rate approaching 190, he combines aggression with precision. Quite simply, De Kock is a player reborn.

The smile is back on his face, the ball is finding the middle of his bat, and he is empowering the players around him. His form in SA20 was outstanding and he ended the tournament as the leading scorer.

De Kock’s ability to anchor an innings while keeping the scoreboard racing makes him a key contender for the tournament’s top scorer award.

3. Jos Buttler (England)

Few players in world cricket can match Jos Buttler’s power, invention and consistency in T20s. England’s former captain can dismantle any attack with his wide array of shots.

On subcontinental pitches, where short-pitched deliveries can be capitalised on, Buttler’s clean hitting will be invaluable.

His role at the top of the order gives him opportunities to accumulate big scores, while he is also very familiar with Indian conditions having spent 10 seasons playing IPL for teams like Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans.

4. Cameron Green (Australia)

Australia’s Cameron Green has evolved into a genuine T20 force. His ability to rotate the strike and hit big over the infield means he can build innings in any situation.

If Australia’s top order fires, Green could consistently post 40s and 50s, helping him stay in contention for the leading run scorer slot.

The Aussies preparation for the World Cup was less than ideal as they lost 3-0 to Pakistan – but Green was a shining light, their leading scorer in two of the three games. Having recently become the most expensive foreign signing in the IPL, he will have plenty to prove.

5. Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies)

Sherfane Rutherford has often flown under the radar for the West Indies, but his explosive batting can change games quickly. Rutherford arrives at the World Cup on the back of a stellar season in SA20 where he was almost impossible to bowl to.

Playing for Pretoria Capitals Rutherford batted down the order at six, but his influence was extraordinary as he smashed 334 runs at an average of 66.8 and with a strike rate of 165.35.

Rutherford is playing with plenty of confidence and seemingly oblivious to match context – he played much the same in SA20 when he came to the wicket with his side at five for seven or if there was a solid platform to build from.

6. Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand)

The number one ranked ODI batter in the world, Mitchell hasn’t quite cracked it in the same way in T20I cricket – but he is getting there. Mitchell offers a blend of solidity and calculated aggression.

A key middle-order batsman, he can absorb pressure before accelerating through the latter half of an innings. On the slower pitches in Sri Lanka, Mitchell’s adaptability and shot selection could see him post significant totals.

7. Paul Stirling (Ireland)

A dark-horse to make the top-scorers list, Paul Stirling, the Ireland skipper is the linchpin of his teams batting line-up and has T20 experience across leagues worldwide.

While Ireland are outsiders, Stirling’s ability to consistently find boundaries and rotate strike makes him a player who could quietly move to the top the scoring charts especially if he can get going against teams like Oman and Zimbabwe.

Stirling’s highest score in T20Is is 115* and while his average is slightly low at 26.44, he is hard to stop once he gets going.

