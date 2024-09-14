Top 5 highest T20 International scores

T20 cricket, with its high-intensity 20-over format, has captivated fans worldwide, particularly through massive scores and record-breaking innings.

Let’s delve into the top five highest T20 scores recorded internationally, showcasing the incredible skill and power in this thrilling format.

1. Zimbabwe: 344/4 against Gambia (October 23, 2024)

Zimbabwe’s record-breaking 344/4 against Gambia during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier in Nairobi stands as the highest T20 score to date. Captain Sikandar Raza led this historic inning, smashing an unbeaten 133 off just 43 balls. Zimbabwe’s dominant score demonstrated their batting prowess, with boundaries and towering sixes throughout the innings. The performance not only set a new high but also redefined expectations in international T20 cricket, showing how any team with the right lineup can pull off extraordinary feats.

This score reflects the growing competitiveness in T20 cricket, even among teams not traditionally recognised as powerhouses.

2. Nepal: 314/3 against Mongolia (September 27, 2023)

Before Zimbabwe’s phenomenal innings, Nepal held the record with their 314/3 against Mongolia at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Nepal’s top-order batter, Kushal Malla, played a significant role, scoring the fastest T20 century in just 34 balls, breaking another world record. Teammate Dipendra Singh Airee supported him with a nine-ball 50, showcasing lightning-fast scoring and aggressive play.

Nepal’s victory was extraordinary, not only for its high score but also for the margin: a 273-run win, the largest in T20 cricket by runs. Nepal’s innings inspired smaller cricketing nations, proving that with aggressive strategy and young talent, they could challenge established teams.

3. India: 297/6 against Bangladesh (October 12, 2024)

India recorded their highest-ever T20 score against Bangladesh, posting an imposing 297/6 in the third match of a T20 series. Sanju Samson was the standout player, notching a blistering century off 40 balls. The innings marked India’s ascent in high-scoring T20 matches, demonstrating their powerful batting lineup’s capability to rack up massive totals against fellow full-member teams. India won this match by 133 runs, showcasing a well-rounded team performance with stellar batting and bowling.

The record-breaking inning reflected India’s emphasis on aggressive play, particularly in T20Is, where every ball counts. This focus on maximising scoring potential has placed India among the top T20 teams.

4. Afghanistan: 278/3 against Ireland (February 23, 2019)

Afghanistan’s 278/3 against Ireland in Dehradun, India, held the record for years as the highest T20 score by a full-member team. Opening batsman Hazratullah Zazai delivered an unforgettable innings, scoring an unbeaten 162 off 62 balls with 16 sixes, creating one of the most memorable partnerships in T20 history alongside Usman Ghani, who contributed 73 runs. The pair’s 236-run opening stand remains one of the highest partnerships in T20 cricket.

Afghanistan’s commanding performance led them to an 84-run win, demonstrating that they are a force to be reckoned with in the shorter format. This match highlighted Afghanistan’s potential and paved the way for their future successes.

5. Czech Republic: 278/4 against Turkey (August 30, 2019)

The Czech Republic equalled Afghanistan’s record by scoring 278/4 against Turkey in the 2019 Continental Cup. Sudesh Wickramasekara starred in this match, scoring a remarkable 104 off just 36 balls, supported by Sumit Pokhriyal’s 79 runs. Turkey, in response, was bowled out for just 21, making the Czech Republic’s victory by 257 runs one of the largest in T20 history.

This match brought attention to emerging cricketing nations and the potential of non-traditional teams to make an impact in T20 cricket. The Continental Cup provided a platform for lesser-known teams to showcase their abilities, and the Czech Republic capitalised on the opportunity.

T20 Cricket: A Spectacle of Records and Reach

The relentless scoring in T20 matches underscores the action-packed nature of this format, thrilling audiences worldwide. With boundaries flowing and records constantly being broken, T20 remains the go-to format for those seeking fast-paced entertainment.