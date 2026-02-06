As excitement continues to build ahead of the tenth staging of the T20 World Cup, attention turns to the official squads announced by each team.

While the names in most of the major teams will be very familiar to fans of the game, many of the minnow teams feature players who are less well known, or players who were never quite good enough to make it in their country of origin and who moved to greener pastures as a result.

Here is our look at players who will be turning out for countries other than the ones where they first cut their cricketing teeth.

This is not simply about where players were born, it is about where they learned their cricket. Here are seven players who have taken the long and winding road in order to get themselves to the T20 World Cup.

1. Curtis Campher (Ireland via South Africa)

Curtis Campher is one of the most fascinating dual-heritage stories in modern cricket. Born in Johannesburg and raised in South Africa’s competitive school system, Campher came through the ranks alongside players who would go on to represent the Proteas.

Despite strong age-group performances, which included playing for the South Africa U19 side, he found the pathway to the South African senior team blocked.

A move to Ireland, where his grandmother was born, opened new doors. Since qualifying, Campher has become one of Ireland’s most important all-rounders, capable of changing games with both bat and ball.

His four wickets in four balls against the Netherlands in 2021 remain one of the most remarkable feats in T20 history.

2. Jofra Archer (England via West Indies)

Perhaps the most high-profile example on this list, Jofra Archer’s rise reshaped English cricket.

Born in Barbados, Archer was a product of the West Indies youth system where he played three times for their Under-19s in 2014 before moving to England after becoming frustrated with limited opportunities.

Once qualified, he quickly established himself as one of the most feared fast bowlers in the world.

His role in England’s 2019 World Cup triumph and subsequent Ashes heroics cemented his status as a generational talent. Archer’s journey highlights how mobility within the cricketing world can unlock careers that might otherwise stall.

3. Wayne Madsen (Italy via South Africa)

Born into cricketing royalty in South Africa – his uncles are Trevor Madsen, the former Natal wicketkeeper and batsman and Henry Fotheringham, the Transvaal Mean Machine opener from the 1980s.

Born in Durban, he built a solid domestic career in England with Derbyshire but never seriously threatened South African selection. In his late thirties, Madsen qualified for Italy through family ties and has since become the backbone of their batting.

While far from a household name globally, his professionalism and experience have been crucial for Italy’s growing ambitions in associate cricket. His presence at a World Cup would be a rare example of a player making his international debut in the twilight of a long career.

4. JJ Smuts (Italy via South Africa)

Another South African product now wearing Italian colours, Jon-Jon Smuts enjoyed a lengthy franchise career in the domestic T20 circuit, particularly with the Titans.

A powerful left-hander, Smuts was often on the fringes of national selection, playing six ODIs for South Africa but never quite establishing himself as a permanent fixture.

This was despite scoring 84 against Australia in Potchefstroom in a man of the match performance in 2020.

His move to Italy has given him a fresh international platform and a leadership role. Smuts brings with him elite-level experience that few associate teams can match, offering Italy both stability at the top of the order and valuable tactical nous.

5. Andries Gous (USA via South Africa)

Andries Gous is one of the most important figures in the rise of American cricket.

Born in Welkom, South Africa, he moved to the United States in search of professional opportunities after falling out of favour at home. Since qualifying, Gous has been a standout performer in Major League Cricket and for the national side.

His aggressive batting and calm presence in pressure situations have made him a central figure in the USA’s push to become a serious force in global T20 cricket.

6. Shadley Van Schalkwyk (USA via South Africa)

Shadley Van Schalkwyk represents a different type of journey. Once tipped as a future Proteas all-rounder, his career lost momentum after a series of injuries and inconsistent form. A move to the United States offered a second chance.

Since switching allegiance, he has become one of the USA’s most reliable performers, contributing both as a medium-pace bowler and middle-order batter. His story is a reminder that international careers do not always follow linear paths.

7. Shehan Jayasuriya (USA via Sri Lanka)

Shehan Jayasuriya came through Sri Lanka’s domestic system but struggled to break into a national side packed with established stars. He was capped for the Asian side at ODI and T20I level but never managed to establish himself as a regular.

Relocating to the United States allowed him to reinvent himself as a senior international player. A stylish left-hander and handy spinner, Jayasuriya has become a key part of the USA’s batting core.

His experience of high-level cricket in Sri Lanka brings a level of professionalism that is invaluable to a developing team.

