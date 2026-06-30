There is no denying the immense talent of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

As Indian batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gears up for his highly anticipated international debut against Ireland, the cricket world is once again marvelling at teenage brilliance.

While Sooryavanshi’s journey from explosive IPL sensation to the senior national side highlights the fast-tracked nature of modern tier-one cricket, he enters an arena whose history belongs to an even younger breed of pioneers.

Driven by the expansion of Twenty20 International status to all Associate Members of the ICC, a distinct group of players has stepped onto the global stage before even turning 16.

Supported by official career data, here is how the nine youngest men’s international cricketers fared on debut and where their careers have taken them since.

1. Marian Gherasim (Romania): 14 years, 16 days

Stepping onto the field against Bulgaria during the 2020 Balkan Cup, Romanian medium-pacer Marian Gherasim became the youngest male international cricketer in history. Gherasim did not get a chance to bat or bowl in his rain-affected debut.

He remained a part of the national squad setup until 2022, balancing the physical development needed for senior international bowling with early youth cricket.

2. Alkinoos Manatos (Greece): 14 years, 207 days

Young Greek bowler Alkinoos Manatos made his debut against Serbia in June 2021 during the Sofia T20 tournament.

Tasked with maintaining discipline at a tender age, Manatos went wicketless on debut but provided crucial squad depth for Hellas cricket.

3. Meet Bhavsar (Kuwait): 14 years, 211 days

Unlike many on this list who debuted as lower-order filler players, Kuwait’s Meet Bhavsar was trusted as a frontline wicketkeeper-batter against the Maldives in 2019. He scored a composed 22 runs on debut.

Bhavsar has evolved into a genuine star for Kuwait. He transitioned seamlessly into a pillar of their top order, registering consecutive T20I fifties and appearing globally in showpiece fixtures like the Hong Kong Sixes.

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4. George Sesay (Sierra Leone): 14 years, 311 days

Right-arm medium bowler George Sesay debuted against Nigeria in October 2021. He went wicketless but showed immediate control, conceding only 20 runs from three overs.

Sesay has since developed into an indispensable strike asset for Sierra Leone, frequently leading their bowling attack through ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers.

5. Oscar Duff (Bulgaria): 15 years, 64 days

Bulgarian prospect Oscar Duff entered international cricket against Guernsey in August 2024. Brought into the side to inject youthful energy into their bowling stocks, Duff handled his debut with maturity, setting a foundations-first trajectory for his European cricket career.

Aside from entering the record books due to his age, he has yet to make a serious impact on the field with three runs scored in seven games and two wickets at an average of 60.5.

6. Raymond Coker (Sierra Leone): 15 years, 73 days

Raymond Coker earned his cap against Tanzania in December 2022 during the ACA Africa T20 Cup.

Introduced as a spin option to exploit slow tracks, Coker’s developmental progress alongside teammate George Sesay represents a significant youth-investment push by Sierra Leone Cricket.

He has gone on to play 44 matches for his country and has a high score of 53 with 33 wickets at an average of 22.90.

7. Aleksa Lazic (Serbia): 15 years, 73 days

Serbian all-rounder Aleksa Lazic debuted against Slovenia in June 2025. Lazic was selected to reinforce an evolving Serbian side focused on long-term regional development in Eastern Europe, giving him immediate exposure to competitive tournament play.

Lazic has played six T20Is in total but has yet to make a genuine impact – he is yet to take a wicket and has a highest score of 2*.

8. Alusine Turay (Sierra Leone): 15 years, 74 days

Just a day older than Coker at debut, Alusine Turay debuted against Cameroon in late 2022. Turay has converted his early introduction into solid top-order experience, successfully anchoring numerous qualification matches for his national side.

Now with almost 30 T20Is to his credit, he boasts a highest score of 78 not out.

9. Suhail Vayani (Malawi): 15 years, 89 days

Malawi’s spin bowling prodigy Suhail Vayani debuted against Eswatini in May 2023. He made an immediate splash with disciplined line and length.

Vayani has quickly built a robust international resume, accumulating over 40 T20I cricket wickets at a highly efficient economy rate to become a core member of Malawi’s senior unit. Perhaps we will see Malawi in action against South Africa and others one day.

Read next: Anatomy of a prodigy – Decoding Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s strike rates per phase of the innings