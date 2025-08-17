South Africa's Dale Steyn has one of the quickest 50s in Tests.

As much as centuries are the key metric for most batsmen, especially when it comes to Test cricket, there is a lot to be said for a well-played 50.

While it’s centuries that tend to be the foundations around which wins are built, it is fifties that can be game changing – especially if they are made quickly. An aggressive half ton can switch momentum and to put a bowling line-up onto the back foot.

The context in which a quick 50 can come is varied – perhaps it is adding ballast to a total ahead of a declaration, maybe it is a counter-attacking assault after a flurry of wickets.

Or maybe it is the simple recognition that chances need to be taken to get runs on the board before the inevitable happens… whatever the case, here is a quick look at the nine fastest Test 50s of all time.

1. Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan): 21 balls

Versus Australia, Abu Dhabi, 2014

In a career defined by calmness and composure, Misbah-ul-Haq’s name atop this list might surprise some.

Known more for his tactical acumen and defensive solidity, Misbah produced one of the most astonishing counter-attacking innings in Test history against Australia in Abu Dhabi.

Coming in with Pakistan well on top and the Australians already under severe pressure, he unleashed a relentless assault, reaching his half-century in just 21 balls.

His clean striking, especially down the ground and over mid-wicket, left the Australian attack shell-shocked. It was the perfect example of a captain sensing the moment to kill off an opponent’s spirit, and Misbah’s innings remains a benchmark for controlled aggression in Tests.

He duly went on to convert his 50 into a ton, ending undefeated on 101 from 57 balls (for a century in each innings). Pakistan won the game by 356 runs.

2. David Warner (Australia): 23 balls

Versus Pakistan, Sydney, 2017

David Warner has built a career on attacking starts, and his innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground in January 2017 was Warner at his destructive best.

Against a weary Pakistan bowling line-up on the fourth day of the final Test of a three-game series, Warner went after anything even slightly off-length. His 23-ball fifty was powered by crisp cover drives, slashes over point, and punishing pulls.

Earlier in the game Warner had scored a century before lunch on day one; a feat rarely heard of in the modern era.

Warner clearly enjoyed himself against a Pakistan attack that included the likes of Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Azhar Ali.

There was no blind slogging; this was an opener at the top of his game, exploiting the perfect mix of flat pitch, attacking fields, and tired bowlers to change the game before Pakistan could settle.

3. Jacques Kallis (South Africa): 24 balls

Versus Zimbabwe, Cape Town, 2005

Jacques Kallis was renowned for his methodical accumulation of runs, but when the situation demanded, he could shift gears with ruthless efficiency.

Against Zimbabwe at Newlands in 2005, Kallis came to the crease with South Africa already cruising and simply decided to accelerate the demolition.

After Zimbabwe had been dismissed for just 54 in their first innings (Kallis took four for 13) Kallis arrived at the crease with the Proteas on 234 for two.

His 24-ball fifty showcased his ability to combine power with impeccable timing – lofted drives, muscular pulls, and straight hits all featured.

While the opposition was far from the strongest bowling attack he faced, Kallis’s innings was a statement of dominance and a reminder that even the game’s most patient run-makers could let loose.

South Africa declared their innings closed on 340 for three and went on to win by an innings and 21 runs.

4. Ben Stokes (England): 24 balls

Versus West Indies, Birmingham, 2024

Ben Stokes’ place among cricket’s great counter-attackers was already secured long before this innings, but his rapid 50 against the West Indies in 2024 reaffirmed it.

Batting at Edgbaston, Stokes promoted himself up the order to open the batting in the final innings as England looked to chase down a modest score of less than a hundred.

The Test may only have been in its third day, but Stokes was in no mood to hang around as he set about the chase with fury.

Ben Duckett, who opened with him managed a comparatively pedestrian 25 from 16 as Stokes simply tore lose, hitting nine boundaries and two maximums as they hit the 87 runs, they needed to win in just 7.2 overs.

5. Shane Shillingford (West Indies): 25 balls

Versus New Zealand, Kingston, 2014

Better known for his off-spin, Shane Shillingford’s place in this list is testament to the unpredictable nature of lower-order batting. Batting at number 11 against New Zealand at Sabina Park, Shillingford walked in with the West Indies in a position that was beyond hopeless.

With one wicket standing Shillingford took guard with the home side needing 268 runs to win. He threw caution to the win as he shared a stand of 82 with Sulieman Benn.

While the West Indies still lost comfortably (by 186 runs) they gave the Kiwis a scare with Shillingford’s 25-ball half-century a rare highlight in a tough match for the home side.

6. Shahid Afridi (Pakistan): 26 balls

Versus India, Bangalore, 2005

Few players in cricket history have been as synonymous with explosive batting as Shahid Afridi. His 26-ball fifty against India in Bangalore was a distillation of his approach – aggressive from the outset, unafraid to take risks, and utterly destructive when in rhythm.

Facing a partisan Indian crowd and a competitive bowling unit, Afridi targeted anything full or short with equal disdain.

Despite being dismissed for a first-ball duck in the first innings, it was business as usual for the burly opener second time around. The highlight was his ability to clear the ropes almost at will, driving home Pakistan’s momentum in a high-scoring contest.

For Afridi, quick fifties were almost routine, but this one, in an India-Pakistan clash, carried added spice. He was eventually out stumped by Dinesh Karthik from the bowling of Sachin Tendulkar.

Pakistan went on to win the game by 168 runs with Afridi claiming three key fourth innings wickets for 13 runs (he removed VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly and Tendulkar), to help secure a famous win.

7. Mohammad Ashraful (Bangladesh): 26 balls

Versus India, Mirpur, 2007

Mohammad Ashraful remains one of Bangladesh’s most mercurial batting talents, capable of both brilliance and inconsistency. His 26-ball half-century against India in Mirpur was pure brilliance.

The Indian bowlers, expecting to dictate terms, instead found themselves under siege from Ashraful’s wide array of attacking shots, flashing square drives, deft dabs, and audacious lofts over mid-off.

It was a counterpunch that energised the home crowd and briefly gave a struggling Bangladesh a sense of self-respect. While the innings was fleeting, it demonstrated what the diminutive right-hander could produce when in full flow.

Sadly, his moment of brilliance was wildly eclipsed by India’s dominance with both bat and ball as they lost by an innings and 239 runs.

8. Dale Steyn (South Africa): 26 balls

Versus West Indies, Port Elizabeth, 2014

Dale Steyn’s primary job was to terrorise batsmen with the ball, but his rapid-fire 26-ball 50 against the West Indies in 2014 showed he could inflict damage with the bat as well.

In a game that was badly affected by rain, Steyn came in late in the innings and swung hard from ball one, targeting both seamers and spinners with towering hits.

His ability to clear the ropes with minimal effort, combined with a few slices of luck through the slips, turned a solid South Africa score into an imposing one.

It was an innings that typified the value of lower-order runs – demoralising for the bowlers and energising for the dressing room. The game ended as a draw.

9. Yousuf Youhana (Pakistan): 27 balls

Versus South Africa, Cape Town, 2003

Before converting to Islam and becoming Mohammad Yousuf, Yousuf Youhana was already one of Pakistan’s most stylish and technically gifted batsmen. His 27-ball fifty against South Africa at Newlands in 2003 was an exercise in controlled aggression.

Following on after their first innings left them almost 400 runs shy of the Proteas total (Youhana made a first-ball duck), Youhana threw caution to the wind as he went after the runs.

He dismantled an experienced South African attack with a combination of orthodox strokes and daring innovation. His ability to pierce gaps with precision, especially through the offside, meant boundaries flowed without the need for excessive risk.

The innings was a perfect reminder that speed doesn’t have to come at the expense of style. He was unable to convert his excellent start into something more substantial however as South Africa went on to win by an innings and 142 runs.

Fastest Test 50s – top 9 summary list

1. Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan): 21 balls

2. David Warner (Australia): 23 balls

3. Jacques Kallis (South Africa): 24 balls

4. Ben Stokes (England): 24 balls

5. Shane Shillingford (West Indies): 25 balls

6. Shahid Afridi (Pakistan): 26 balls

7. Mohammad Ashraful (Bangladesh): 26 balls

8. Dale Steyn (South Africa): 26 balls

9. Yousuf Youhana (Pakistan): 27 balls

