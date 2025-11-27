Aiden Markram's nine catches is the most by a fielder in a Test.

South Africa‘s historic 2-0 series win over India in India has generated plenty of talking points, with many home fans quite naturally upset by the way things are going with Gautam Gambhir at the helm of the red-ball team.

Amongst all the action and excitement that unfolded in Guwahati, there was one standout achievement that deserves special mention with the Proteas’ Aiden Markram bagging a record nine catches in the game.

To put that achievement into perspective, the most catches in a game for a wicketkeeper is 11, a record shared between Jack Russell and AB de Villiers.

The most that some of the greatest keepers of all time, like Mark Boucher and Ian Healy, managed in a single Test was nine, which is what Markram did as an ordinary fielder.

Let’s take a moment to reflect on Markram’s achievement and see where it stands on the list of most catches taken by a fielder in a single Test.

1. Aiden Markram (South Africa): 9 catches

Versus India in Guwahati, November 2025

Markram’s nine catches in Guwahati stand as one of the most remarkable fielding performances in Test history. It was not simply the volume of takes that impressed but the variety and the quality of the chances that he held.

He pouched sharp chances at second slip off paceman Marco Jansen, dived full length towards gully to remove Nitish Kumar Reddy, and displayed immaculate anticipation against spin.

What makes the feat even more extraordinary is the match situation.

India were scrambling to save the series, looking to stonewall the Proteas, yet Markram kept his focus and showed impeccable hands, incredible reflexes and composure to convert each half-chance that came his way in a wonderful display of slip catching.

The performance places him alone at the top of the all-time list for non-wicketkeepers, surpassing the previous record of eight.

For a player whose batting has often dominated headlines, his fielding has now entered the history books in its own right. In a sport where slip catching can turn a match, Markram delivered a masterclass across two innings.

2. Ajinkya Rahane (India): 8 catches

Versus Sri Lanka in Galle, August 2015

Rahane’s eight catches in Galle had stood unchallenged for a decade before Markram surpassed it. In typically understated Rahane fashion, his slip catching was assured rather than flashy.

He took everything that came his way, particularly off the bowling of Ravi Ashwin, who was unplayable on a sharply turning surface. The Sri Lankan top order repeatedly fell to edges generated by Ashwin’s drift and bounce, and Rahane was perfectly placed at slip to capitalise.

His clean technique made the job look routine, yet few fielders have matched such consistency in one match. Despite India losing that Test (by 63 runs), Rahane’s performance still stands as one of the finest exhibitions of catching by an Indian fielder.

3. Greg Chappell (Australia): 7 catches

Versus England in Perth, December 1974

Greg Chappell, one of cricket’s finest all-rounders, was also an exceptional slip fielder. His seven catches in Perth came during the era of raw pace and uneven pitches, which made slip fielding hazardous work.

With Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thomson in full flight, edges arrived at high velocity, leaving Chappell with fractions of a second to react.

Many of the catches were low, fast and taken with astonishing steadiness. Chappell’s hands were famously soft; he allowed the ball to come to him rather than snatching at it.

That composure under extreme pressure made him the most reliable member of Australia’s slip cordon during the 1970s.

4. Yajurvindra Singh (India): 7 catches

Versus England in Bengaluru, January 1977

Yajurvindra Singh played only a handful of Tests (four), but his legacy is permanently etched in the record books. In the 1977 Bengaluru Test, where he made his debut, he took seven catches as India suffocated England with tight spin bowling.

Much of his work came at forward short leg and silly point, positions demanding courage as much as reflexes. Singh’s anticipation was uncanny. Several of his catches involved instinctive movement rather than reaction to an obvious deflection.

His performance remains one of the boldest ever by a close-in fielder and is still spoken of with awe by those who witnessed it.

At the time his five first innings catches matches the world record for a fielder in a single innings and with two more in the second innings he went on to equal Chappell’s record from a couple of years earlier.

5. Hashan Tillakaratne (Sri Lanka): 7 catches

Versus New Zealand in Colombo, December 1992

Tillakaratne’s seven catches against New Zealand showcased his expertise under the high ball and his sharpness in the cordon. Sri Lanka’s seamers bowled a surprisingly disciplined channel throughout the match, forcing edges with regularity.

Tillakaratne, usually known for his batting, leadership and ability as a wicketkeeper, proved just as valuable in the slips.

His effort came at a transitional moment in Sri Lankan cricket, when the team was emerging from its early struggles and beginning to believe it could compete consistently. Tillakaratne’s secure catching helped set a new standard for professionalism in the side.

6. Stephen Fleming (New Zealand): 7 catches

Versus Zimbabwe in Harare, September 1997

Stephen Fleming was one of the best slip fielders of his generation. Tall, assured and calm, he was New Zealand’s first choice in the cordon for over a decade.

His seven catches in Harare came during a ruthless bowling performance by the New Zealand attack, with Chris Cairns and Shayne O’Connor repeatedly drawing the outside edge. Fleming’s technique was textbook.

He stayed low, moved lightly on his feet and caught with both hands whenever possible. His reliability made him the backbone of New Zealand’s slip fielding setup for years, and this match was the pinnacle of that consistency.

7. Matthew Hayden (Australia): 7 catches

Versus Sri Lanka in Galle, March 2004

Hayden is better remembered for bullying bowlers at the top of the order, but he was also a superb slipper, particularly against spin.

In Galle in 2004, he took seven catches off Shane Warne and Stuart MacGill, who preyed on Sri Lanka’s attempts to counterattack on a treacherous pitch.

Some of Hayden’s takes were exceptionally difficult, especially the ones that dipped late or kicked off rough patches.

His imposing frame belied nimble hands, and he read Warne’s variations better than most fielders ever could. This was a classic performance on a classic turning surface.

8. KL Rahul (India): 7 catches

Versus England in Nottingham, August 2018

Rahul’s seven catches at Trent Bridge helped India secure a rare overseas Test victory during a difficult tour. Stationed mostly at second slip, he took several crucial chances off Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami, both of whom were outstanding in swing-friendly conditions.

Rahul’s poise was notable. Even as edges flew at unpredictable angles due to late movement, he remained balanced and soft-handed. His effort reinforced his reputation as one of India’s safest catchers in the cordon in modern cricket.

