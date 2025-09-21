As England prepare to face Australia in another Ashes series Downunder at the end of the year, we take a moment to look at the opening batsmen who have enjoyed outstanding success for Australia in what is quite possibly cricket’s greatest rivalry.

For decades, the role of the opener in Ashes contests has been pivotal. From blunting the new ball to setting the tone for an innings, these players have often laid the foundations for series-defining moments.

Here are seven Australian openers who made their mark against England in Ashes Test cricket.

1. Bob Simpson (Ashes career: 1961-1966)

Matches: 13

Runs: 1,244

Highest Score: 311

Average: 62.20

Bob Simpson was one of Australia’s most determined and technically correct openers, and his record in Ashes cricket reflects his stature.

His masterpiece came in 1964 at Old Trafford, where he compiled a marathon 311, a knock that remains one of the highest individual Ashes scores.

Simpson combined resilience with precision, thriving against high-quality English attacks. Though his Ashes career was not lengthy, his sheer weight of runs, and the authority of his triple century ensured his name would forever be linked to the contest.

While there are openers with more runs than Simpson, his average of 62.20 from 22 innings is unrivalled.

2. Arthur Morris (Ashes career: 1946-1955)

Matches: 24

Runs: 2,080

Highest Score: 206

Average: 50.73

Arthur Morris was a left-handed stylist who shared many formidable partnerships with the legendary Sir Don Bradman (who batted three) during the post-war years.

A key figure in the famous 1948 ‘Invincibles’ tour of England, Morris combined elegance with reliability, making him one of Australia’s most dependable openers. His highest Ashes score of 206 came at Adelaide in 1951, a match Australia won by 274 runs.

Morris’ consistency across nearly a decade of Ashes cricket made him a cornerstone of Australia’s dominance during that era, and while he may not be the household that many more recent batters are, he was a phenomenal performer and one of Australia’s genuine greats.

3. Mark Taylor (Ashes career: 1989-1999)

Matches: 33

Runs: 2,496

Highest Score: 219

Average: 42.30

Mark Taylor embodied grit, patience, and leadership in Ashes contests. His opening partnerships with Geoff Marsh and later Michael Slater set the tone for an Australian side that grew into a dominant force during the 1990s.

No Aussie opener has scored more Ashes runs than the man who was known as Tubby. His 219 at Trent Bridge in 1997 was a classic of determination and judgment, keeping Australia ahead in the series.

Beyond his runs, Taylor’s captaincy against England was instrumental in shaping Australia’s modern Ashes era, where they won series both home and away with authority.

4. Bill Lawry (Ashes career: 1961-1971)

Matches: 29

Runs: 2,233

Highest Score: 166

Average: 48.54

Few openers have embodied the term “stonewaller” quite like Bill Lawry. His patience at the crease was legendary, often grinding down England’s bowlers with unflappable concentration.

Lawry’s 2233 runs in Ashes contests underline just how effective his approach was. While not always the most entertaining batsman, his ability to wear down the opposition and provide stability at the top of the order was invaluable to Australia.

His long partnerships often frustrated England and laid the groundwork for middle-order stroke players to flourish. Known to a more recent generation of cricket fans for his work as a commentator, Lawry boasts the second most runs of all time by an Australia Ashes opener.

5. Michael Slater (Ashes career: 1993–2001)

Matches: 20

Runs: 1,669

Highest Score: 176

Average: 45.10

Michael Slater was the antithesis of Bill Lawry – dynamic, aggressive, and a natural stroke-maker. He relished the challenge of the Ashes, often seizing the initiative for Australia with audacious shot-making in the first overs of an innings.

Slater’s 176 at the Gabba in 1994 epitomised his fearless approach, taking England’s bowlers apart in conditions that usually favoured them. Though not always consistent, Slater’s attacking style was a key part of the dominance Australia enjoyed throughout the 1990s.

6. Matthew Hayden (Ashes career: 2001-2007)

Matches: 20

Runs: 1,461

Highest Score: 197

Average: 45.65

Matthew Hayden brought raw power and intimidation to the role of Ashes opener. Towering at the crease, he combined physical presence with an attacking mindset, often bullying England’s bowlers into submission.

His 197 at Brisbane in 2002 set the tone for Australia’s emphatic series win, with Hayden and Justin Langer (who narrowly misses out on making this list) forming one of the most destructive opening partnerships in Ashes history.

Hayden’s ability to dominate from the start made him one of the most feared openers of his generation.

7. Chris Rogers (Ashes career: 2013-2015)

Matches: 15

Runs: 1,310

Highest Score: 173

Average: 48.51

Perhaps a surprise inclusion on this list ahead of players like Langer and David Warner, Chris Rogers’ Ashes career may have been short, but it was exceptionally productive.

Making his mark in the later stages of his international career, Rogers became a vital part of Australia’s top order between 2013 and 2015.

His 173 at Lord’s in 2015 was the highlight, but perhaps more important was his consistent ability to blunt England’s opening bowlers and provide solidity.

Rogers’ calm temperament and sound technique made him a steadying influence during a transitional phase for Australia. Rogers has scored the eighth most runs by an Ashes opener at a very impressive average of 48.51.

