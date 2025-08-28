We spend a lot of time looking at statistics and comparing players’ achievements and milestones, but how about we create a hypothetical situation… imagine your life was on the line and you had to pick a player to bat for your life.

Who would you pick? In this scenario, you need to find a complete all-format player. This isn’t just about holding up an end and blocking for a draw.

This is about adapting to a situation and delivering victory. Failure to win would spell the worst kind of trouble (remember, we are playing for your life).

So, to paraphrase the words of the late Dennis Hopper from the movie Speed: “Pop quiz $%#@… Who you gonna choose?” For the sake of clarity, we’re only looking at players who are still active. Here are our seven contenders, assessed across all three formats.

1. Virat Kohli (India)

Test average: 46.85

ODI average: 57.88

T20I average: 48.69

Kohli is the obvious first name on this list. His ODI average alone places him among the all-time greats, while his ability to chase under pressure is legendary.

He has mastered the art of pacing an innings, shifting gears seamlessly from patience to aggression. In Test cricket, he remains one of the most disciplined batsmen of the modern era, capable of batting long hours against the best.

In T20Is, his adaptability and consistency remain unmatched. If your life depends on one man to get the job done across conditions and formats, Kohli is hard to look past.

2. Babar Azam (Pakistan)

Test average: 42.77

ODI average: 54.23

T20I average: 39.83

Babar brings elegance and efficiency in equal measures. His ODI record is world-class, with a consistency that rivals Kohli’s prime years. In T20Is, he provides stability at the top, often ensuring Pakistan are in control of run chases.

While his Test numbers are not quite as dominant as some others on this list, Babar’s technique and temperament suggest he is capable of grinding out big scores. He has calmness under pressure and the ability to adapt his game depending on the situation.

The big question here is which Babar are you going to get? His recent has been below par, but when he is good, he is very, very good.

3. Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

Test average: 54.88

ODI average: 49.21

T20I average: 33.44

Williamson is the ultimate problem-solver. His Test average speaks volumes about his ability to bat through challenging conditions. In ODI cricket, his calmness and tactical intelligence have made him one of the most reliable middle-order players in world cricket.

T20Is may not be his strongest format statistically, but his ability to construct an innings makes him invaluable in pressure situations. Williamson’s composure and decision-making ensure he rarely looks flustered, even in the tensest moments.

If you need someone to soak up pressure and steer the ship, he’s your man. You can’t help but think that Williamson is a somewhat under-appreciated cricketer – if he played for a higher profile team (think India, Australia or England), he would be a much bigger icon.

4. Joe Root (England)

Test average: 51.29

ODI average: 49.14

T20I average: 35.72

Root’s batting is built on class, technique and adaptability. His Test record puts him among England’s greatest ever, capable of batting for days against high-quality attacks.

In ODIs, he’s the anchor in an otherwise aggressive England line-up, often playing the role of steadying influence while others go hard around him – although a strike-rate of 87.6 is scarcely pedestrian.

Although his T20I cricket career hasn’t hit the same heights, Root’s versatility and cricketing brain suggest he could still be trusted in a high-pressure situation. If survival is the key, Root is as dependable as they come.

5. Shubman Gill (India)

Test average: 41.35

ODI average: 59.04

T20I average: 30.42

Gill is the youngest name on this list, but his ODI numbers are already staggering. An average of almost 60 at the top of the order is a testament to his talent and hunger for runs.

In Tests, he has shown glimpses of his ability to succeed at the highest level, particularly in tough overseas conditions.

His performances in the recent series against England were simply incredible as he took on the mantle of captaincy for the first time and became his sides’ primary source of runs.

His T20I record isn’t as polished yet, but his ceiling is sky-high. If you’re looking for a player who can dominate world cricket for the next decade, Gill is the one you’d bet your life on.

6. Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan)

Test average: 40.58

ODI average: 40.49

T20I average: 47.41

Rizwan is perhaps the most underrated player on this list. His T20 record is outstanding, built on consistency and an unrelenting ability to adapt to different match situations.

In Tests and ODIs, he might not have the headline numbers of others here, but his fighting spirit and determination are unmatched. Rizwan has built a reputation for batting in pressure situations, especially when Pakistan needs someone to dig in and fight.

If you need resilience, grit and a refusal to back down, Rizwan is your guy. Kohli aside, Rizwan is the only player on this list whose average in all three formats remains above 40.

7. Faf du Plessis (South Africa)

Test average: 40.02

ODI average: 47.47

T20I average: 35.53

Even though he no longer plays international cricket, Faf remains active in franchise leagues, and his quality is undeniable. His record across formats is strong, particularly in ODIs where he combined stability with attacking stroke play.

Faf’s greatest asset, however, is his mental toughness. He has built an entire career on standing firm under pressure, often producing his best when his team needed it most.

His 110 in the 2012 Test against Australia in Adelaide which came off 376 balls showed his incredible ability to adapt and play the situation. In a “bat for your life” scenario, Faf’s experience, grit and calmness could make the difference.

