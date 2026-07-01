Following the weekend’s shock announcement that Ben Stokes has officially retired from all formats of international cricket at age 35, the cricketing world has paused to reflect on his legacy.

The former England Test skipper leaves the global stage as a modern titan. He is one of only two players in the history of Test cricket to register more than 7000 runs alongside more than 250 wickets.

The only other man to scale that specific statistical mountain is South Africa’s legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis.

Deciding who is the “better” player requires separating cold, hard career data from the intangible weight of match-winning impact.

By analysing their totals, averages, and strike rates across all three international formats, we can see exactly how these two icons stack up against each other.

Ultimate Test match battle

In the longest format of the game, both players redefined what it meant to be an all-rounder, though they achieved their greatness through entirely different methods.

Jacques Kallis finished his illustrious Test cricket career with an astounding 13289 runs at a flawless batting average of 55.37, including 45 centuries. With the ball, the Proteas master claimed 292 wickets at a bowling average of 32.65.

His batting strike rate of 45.98 reflected his role as an immovable anchor, while his bowling strike rate sat at 69.29.

Ben Stokes leaves the Test arena with 7273 runs at a batting average of 34.47, crossing the century milestone 14 times. His batting strike rate of 58.53 highlights his modern, aggressive approach.

On the bowling side, Stokes captured 252 wickets at a career bowling average of 30.98 and a superior bowling strike rate of 55.89.

While Stokes actually boasts a better bowling average and a faster strike rate with both bat and ball, Kallis dominates the run tallies.

A batting average above 55 across 166 Test matches cements Kallis as one of the greatest pure batsmen to ever live, giving him the clear edge in the five-day game.

ODI legacy

When we move to the 50-over arena, the statistical gap in run production widens, even though the modern era generally favours faster scoring.

Jacques Kallis was a pillar of consistency for South Africa in ODIs. He accumulated 11579 runs at an average of 44.36, smashing 17 centuries along the way. His ODI strike rate was a steady 72.89.

As a bowler, Kallis was incredibly effective, taking 273 wickets at an excellent average of 31.79 and a strike rate of 39.38.

Ben Stokes played a more volatile, high-impact role for England. He scored 3463 ODI runs at an average of 41.23, including 5 centuries. His batting strike rate of 95.69 shows his ability to completely destroy bowling attacks.

With the ball, Stokes took 74 wickets at an average of 42.39 and a strike rate of 42.03.

Stokes possesses a vastly superior batting strike rate, which fits the evolution of white-ball cricket.

However, Kallis managed to maintain an average above 44 across more than 300 matches while taking nearly 200 more wickets than Stokes at a much lower bowling average. Kallis takes the honours in the ODI format as well.

Also read: Fortress of tradition – 7 iconic milestones from 150 Tests at Lord’s

T20I impact

Because Kallis played during the infancy of T20 cricket, his sample size is smaller, yet the numbers tell a fascinating story of adaptability.

Jacques Kallis played just 25 T20Is, scoring 666 runs at a very strong average of 35.05 and a strike rate of 119.35. He only took 12 wickets in this format, but they came at a solid average of 27.75 and an impressive strike rate of 23.0.

Ben Stokes featured in 43 T20Is for England, scoring 585 runs at an average of 21.67. His strike rate of 128.01 is higher than that of Kallis, reflecting his explosive power. With the ball, Stokes took 26 wickets at an average of 32.92 and a strike rate of 23.54.

Kallis once again wins the battle of the averages with the bat, but Stokes was a crucial component of England’s tactical flexibility in their Golden Era of white-ball cricket, culminating in his famous tournament-winning knocks.

Clutch performances and BMT

Statistics alone cannot define Ben Stokes. If cricket were judged purely on numbers, this debate would be over. However, Stokes commands a unique place in history due to his unparalleled ability to win impossible matches.

Stokes was the primary architect of England’s 2019 World Cup Final victory, standing unbeaten under unimaginable pressure.

Just weeks later, he played the greatest counter-attacking innings in Test history at Headingley, scoring 135 not out to beat Australia from the brink of defeat. He also steered England to the 2022 T20 World Cup title.

Kallis was an incredibly reliable machine who rarely failed, but he was occasionally criticized for a conservative style that did not always drag South Africa across the line in major tournament knockouts.

When the stadium is packed and the trophy is on the line, the smart money has always been on Ben Stokes to deliver a miracle. Perhaps that also speaks to the teams they were part of – Kallis was a team player and a key part of one of the best Protea sides of all time.

That was a team that seldom required miracles, and the fact that it featured players like Kallis, Graeme Smith, Dale Steyn, Shaun Pollock and Mark Boucher is the reason Kallis was able to perform at such a high level so often.

Verdict – who was better?

Determining who is the superior cricketer depends entirely on what your team requires. If you are building a team to play for your life over a ten-year period, Jacques Kallis is the definitive choice.

His massive run aggregates, combined with a mountain of centuries and a superb Test batting average of 55.37, make him a statistically superior all-rounder.

However, if you need a talismanic leader to transform a team’s culture, inspire a nation, and win a cup final off his own bat, Ben Stokes has no equal. Kallis is the master of accumulation, but Stokes remains the undisputed king of the clutch moment.

Read next: Anatomy of a prodigy – Decoding Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s strike rates per phase of the innings