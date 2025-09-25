With another eagerly anticipated Ashes series looming on the horizon there are plenty of stats to unpack and much history to look through as the best players that England and Australia have available seek to add to the legacy of one of the greatest of all sporting rivalries. While much attention tends to be focussed on batting and bowling exploits, fewer people delve into the achievements of the men doing duty behind the stumps. Many great keepers have played in the Ashes, but over the course of time, which have claimed the most dismissals? Let’s look at the seven most successful wicketkeepers in Ashes history.

1. Ian Healy (Australia)

Career: 1989-1999

Matches: 33

Catches: 123

Stumpings: 12

Average dismissals per innings: 2.1

Ian Healy was the bedrock of Australia’s wicketkeeping throughout the 1990s, a decade when the Baggy Greens dominated the Ashes. Tough, combative, and supremely reliable, Healy redefined the keeper’s role with his consistency both behind the stumps and with the bat. His 135 dismissals in Ashes Tests remain a benchmark, reflecting not just his safe hands but also his ability to stand up to Shane Warne’s wizardry and Glenn McGrath’s relentless accuracy. Healy’s sharp glovework and vocal presence made him one of the most influential players in Australia’s all-conquering sides.

2. Rod Marsh (Australia)

Career: 1970-1983

Matches: 37

Catches: 124

Stumpings: 7

Average dismissals per innings: 1.8

Rod Marsh, affectionately known as “Bacchus,” became one of Australia’s first truly iconic wicketkeepers. He formed a legendary partnership with Dennis Lillee, the combination yielding a then-record 95 dismissals in Test cricket. Marsh’s glovework was precise and his athleticism belied his burly frame, making him a constant threat to opposition batsmen. His 131 dismissals in Ashes matches underlined his consistency across more than a decade. Marsh also contributed valuable runs down the order, but it was his reliability behind the stumps that etched his name into Ashes folklore.

3. Alan Knott (England)

Career: 1968-1981

Matches: 33

Catches: 93

Stumpings: 8

Average dismissals per innings: 1.6

Alan Knott was England’s premier wicketkeeper of the late 20th century, combining agility, sharp anticipation, and a flair for the spectacular. Known for his trademark unbuttoned shirt and quirky style, Knott was never conventional, yet he was always highly effective. His 101 dismissals in Ashes Tests were testament to his enduring excellence in an era when England often found themselves on the back foot against Australia’s formidable batting line-ups. Knott’s ability to stand up to spinners like Derek Underwood and still be equally adept against fast bowlers set him apart from his contemporaries. He is far and away England’s best performing Ashes keeper.

4. Adam Gilchrist (Australia)

Career: 2001-2007

Matches: 20

Catches: 89

Stumpings: 7

Average dismissals per innings: 2.4

Adam Gilchrist’s impact on the Ashes extended far beyond his record 2.4 dismissals per innings – the highest average of anyone on this list. He revolutionised the role of wicketkeeper-batsman, changing the way teams thought about their lower-middle order. Behind the stumps, he was lightning quick, particularly when keeping to Shane Warne, but it was his batting that often left England reeling. Gilchrist’s presence made Australia virtually unbeatable at times, and while his dismissals were impressive, it was his ability to tilt the momentum with both gloves and bat that made him a game-changer.

5. Bert Oldfield (Australia)

Career: 1920-1937

Matches: 38

Catches: 59

Stumpings: 31

Average dismissals per innings: 1.3

Bert Oldfield remains one of the most celebrated wicketkeepers in cricket history, and certainly one of the finest to have graced the Ashes. His total of 90 dismissals, including a staggering 31 stumpings, illustrates his lightning reflexes and mastery when standing up to the stumps. Oldfield kept with aplomb to greats like Clarrie Grimmett and Bill O’Reilly, making life miserable for English batsmen. He is also remembered for being struck by Harold Larwood during the infamous Bodyline series, an incident that overshadowed his brilliant wicketkeeping but never defined his career.

6. Dick Lilley (England)

Career: 1896-1909

Matches: 32

Catches: 65

Stumpings: 19

Average dismissals per innings: 1.4

Certainly, long before the memory of anyone reading this article, Dick Lilley was one of England’s earliest wicketkeeping pioneers, performing with distinction during the formative years of the Ashes. Over 32 Tests, he claimed 84 dismissals, a remarkable achievement given the rudimentary equipment and often treacherous pitches of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Lilley’s nimble footwork and sharp hands allowed him to stand up to medium pacers and spinners, a skill especially valuable at a time when protective gear was minimal. His longevity ensured he remained a constant in an era of evolving cricket. Given the quality and number of wicketkeepers who have played for England in the 100 plus years since Lilley’s last appearance it speaks volumes about his quality and ability that he remains their second-best keeper on this list.

7. Brad Haddin (Australia)

Career: 2009-2015

Matches: 37

Catches: 79

Stumpings: 7

Average dismissals per innings: 2.2

Brad Haddin stepped into the enormous shoes of Adam Gilchrist, a daunting task, but one he managed with distinction, particularly in Ashes contests. His 86 dismissals came in an era when Australia were rebuilding, and his leadership and grit were invaluable. A excellent keeper whose contributions are often underrated given the fact that he played in the wake of so many of the greats, Haddin was particularly influential in the 2013–14 whitewash, where his counterattacking batting proved decisive. Behind the stumps, his tidy glovework and refusal to let standards slip kept Australia competitive, and his 2.162 dismissals per innings rank among the best in Ashes history.