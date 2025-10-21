Newlands is among the most beautiful international cricket venues in the world.

Cricket is as much about the surroundings as it is about the sport itself.

It makes sense right – if you are going to be playing or watching a game for potentially as many as five games, then it makes sense that you would prefer to do it in a stunning location.

Some grounds are renowned not just for the thrilling matches played on their turf, but for the breathtaking vistas, iconic backdrops, and cultural significance that surround them.

From ocean views to historic architecture, these arenas provide fans and players alike with a unique experience that transcends the game. Let’s take a moment to explore seven of the most beautiful and picturesque cricket grounds in the world.

1. Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa

Nestled at the foot of the majestic Table Mountain, Newlands is widely considered one of the most scenic cricket grounds on the planet.

The lush outfield and historic pavilion combine with the mountain backdrop to create a setting that is as visually striking as it is intimidating for visiting teams.

The ground also offers glimpses of the city and nearby vineyards, making it a favourite destination for both spectators and photographers.

Whether under a clear blue sky or bathed in the golden hues of sunset, Newlands consistently delivers one of cricket’s most stunning panoramas.

As if the beautiful backdrop of Table Mountain wasn’t enough to make the ground alluring, it is based where it is due to the proximity of the local brewery.

2. Adelaide Oval, Australia

Adelaide Oval is often described as the perfect marriage of modernity and heritage. Its iconic scoreboard, century-old stands, and the surrounding River Torrens parklands create an unparalleled visual appeal.

Flanked by eucalyptus trees and with the city skyline in the distance, the ground offers spectacular views for fans seated anywhere in the stadium.

Matches here are more than cricket—they are a celebration of Australia’s sporting culture, with the setting amplifying every boundary and wicket.

3. Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, Dharamshala, India

Perched at an altitude of over 1,450 meters in the Himalayas, the HPCA Stadium is arguably India’s most picturesque cricket ground.

The snow-capped peaks of the Dhauladhar range form a jaw-dropping backdrop, while the pristine mountain air and lush green outfield make it a paradise for cricketers and spectators alike.

The ground’s natural ampitheatre-like setting provides stunning panoramic views from virtually every angle, creating a match-day experience unlike any other.

4. Gwadar Cricket Stadium, Pakistan

Gwadar Cricket Stadium is an emerging gem in Pakistan’s cricketing landscape, offering fans dramatic coastal views of the Arabian Sea.

The turquoise waters and towering, rugged cliffs surrounding the ground provide a striking contrast to the manicured playing surface.

While relatively new, Gwadar’s unique location along the pristine Makran coastline makes it one of the most visually captivating venues in South Asia, promising a scenic spectacle alongside competitive cricket.

It has yet to host an international game, but that will almost certainly chance soon.

5. Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Bangladesh

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, set amidst rolling hills and lush tea gardens in northeastern Bangladesh, is a feast for the eyes.

The serene greenery surrounding the ground gives the impression of playing cricket in the middle of a verdant paradise.

The backdrop of Sylhet’s picturesque landscape is especially striking during early morning or evening matches, when mist lingers over the hills and the floodlights illuminate the pitch against the twilight sky.

6. Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia, West Indies

Named after the legendary West Indies captain, the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium sits along the Caribbean coastline in Gros Islet.

Palm trees, sandy beaches, and the turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea form an idyllic backdrop, giving the stadium a relaxed, tropical charm.

The combination of vibrant local culture, warm weather, and breathtaking scenery makes every match here a visual and sensory delight, whether fans are watching from the stands or from nearby beaches.

7. Lord’s, London, England

Known as the ‘Home of Cricket,’ Lord’s combines historical elegance with scenic appeal. The iconic Pavilion, the futuristic Media Centre, and the manicured outfield create a visual balance of tradition and modernity.

Nestled in the leafy neighbourhood of St John’s Wood, Lord’s offers a serene yet prestigious atmosphere.

The ground has witnessed some of cricket’s most historic moments, and the view from the Pavilion balcony, overlooking the perfectly maintained pitch, remains one of the most classic images in the sport.

