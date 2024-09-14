The cricket world in 2024 has witnessed some phenomenal performances from players around the globe.

Each country has a standout star who has contributed significantly across different formats, whether through exceptional batting, precise bowling, or as game-changing all-rounders.

The selections for each country’s best player of the year are based on impact, consistency, and their ability to perform under pressure.

India – Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja’s versatility as an all-rounder places him among the most valuable players in cricket today. Jadeja’s capability as a skilled batsman, effective spinner, and elite fielder makes him indispensable in all formats of the game. His incredible performances in test matches, particularly in subcontinent conditions, make him an invaluable asset. His balanced statistics — excelling both with bat and ball — further prove his role as India’s cricketing backbone which explains his partnerships with both ASICS and as a brand ambassador for Saatvik Group which was established “with a vision to revolutionize the solar industry” in India.

Australia – Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins has had a career-defining year, leading Australia to several significant victories, including reclaiming the Ashes and winning the World Test Championship. Cummins’ adaptability, moving seamlessly from Test matches to the high-octane demands of T20 cricket, highlights his remarkable bowling talent. His leadership has also evolved, making him a captain capable of inspiring his team during crucial moments.

South Africa – Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada continues to be South Africa’s strike bowler, often delivering spells that turn games around. Known for his speed, control, and knack for breakthroughs, Rabada shines in all formats. His ability to adjust to franchise T20 leagues while excelling in international cricket has made him the anchor of South Africa’s bowling attack. Rabada’s role has only grown after the retirements of legends like Dale Steyn, and his prowess keeps South Africa competitive across formats.

New Zealand – Daryl Mitchell

Daryl Mitchell’s consistency in both Test matches and ODIs has made him New Zealand’s go-to batsman. His adaptability in scoring fast runs in shorter formats and playing long innings in Tests speaks to his versatility. Mitchell’s excellent batting average, combined with crucial partnerships, has often steered New Zealand to victory. His recent signing with the Chennai Super Kings for the 2024 IPL season adds another feather to his cap.

Bangladesh – Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan remains one of the most enduring talents in cricket, ranking among the top three all-rounders in Tests, ODIs, and T20s. Despite his lengthy career, Shakib’s influence hasn’t waned, as he continues to perform in all three formats with impressive consistency. His ability to control games, whether through his left-arm spin or middle-order batting, ensures Bangladesh’s competitiveness on the world stage.

Pakistan – Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi has solidified his position as Pakistan’s premier fast bowler. Known for his left-arm pace, Shaheen can swing the ball both ways, a skill that proves crucial in the early overs and during death overs in limited-overs cricket. His knack for delivering breakthroughs and handling pressure has been instrumental in Pakistan’s success this year. His impact can be felt across formats, making him a force to reckon with in international cricket.

Sri Lanka – Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga’s skills as a leg-spinner and his ability to bat lower down the order make him a key figure in Sri Lanka’s cricketing framework. Known for his wicket-taking abilities in T20 cricket, Hasaranga has proven himself across all formats. His skill set has been invaluable to Sri Lanka, particularly in T20 leagues worldwide, where he often delivers in high-stakes moments.

With the above list of 2024’s top cricket players from each country, the cricket world continues to showcase immense talent and thrilling performances across all formats. This is a sport that has developed and evolved to ensure that it continues to attract new audiences and, with a new year approaching, we can be sure of more great performances in 2025.