Australian Jason Gillespie's effort as a nightwatchman against Bangladesh in 2006 will likely never be bettered.

The role of the nightwatchman in Test cricket is simple: survive.

Usually a lower-order player is sent in late in the day to protect a more established batter from facing a tricky period under fading light or with a new ball.

More often than not, the nightwatchman scratches around, blocks doggedly, and ideally departs the following morning having fulfilled his duty.

But occasionally, the nightwatchman does far more than survive. Some have gone on to produce innings that shaped matches, turned careers, and even entered the folklore of the game. Here are five of the most memorable occasions when a nightwatchman came good.

1. Jason Gillespie (Australia)

201 not out against Bangladesh, 2006

It remains the most extraordinary nightwatchman story of all. Jason Gillespie, better known for his fast bowling than his batting prowess, was promoted up the order during Australia’s tour of Bangladesh.

Sent in late on the second day in Chittagong, Gillespie not only survived but thrived. Over two days, he blunted Bangladesh’s bowlers with a marathon display of concentration.

He eventually compiled an unbeaten 201 – his first and only Test century – and still holds the record for the highest score by a nightwatchman.

It was a match-sealing effort and, remarkably, his final Test innings. Few players have ended their careers with such a flourish.

To put his effort into perspective, in a 71 Test career, Gillespie batted in 93. In that time, he scored a total of 1218 runs. That means that 16.5% of his runs were scored in just 1.07 percent of his innings.

2. Mark Boucher (South Africa)

125 against Zimbabwe, 1999

Although he batted in the lower-middle order, South Africa’s wicketkeeper Mark Boucher was a very useful batsman who was occasionally asked to do the job of a nightwatchman.

In a Test against Zimbabwe in Harare in 1999, he was shifted a few places up the order and went far beyond the brief.

Arriving at the crease late on the second evening, Boucher bedded in, and the following day played one of his finest innings. His 125 was full of grit and character, frustrating Zimbabwe’s bowlers and lifting South Africa to a dominant position.

While Boucher was already a recognized batter compared to most tailenders, his century as a nightwatchman remains one of the stand-out contributions to the role’s history.

3. Alex Tudor (England)

99 not out against New Zealand, 1999

One of the most bittersweet nightwatchman stories came at Edgbaston during the 1999 Test between England and New Zealand. Alex Tudor, a tall fast bowler with useful batting ability, was sent out late on the second day of a remarkably low scoring game.

When he strode to the wicket at the end of day two, New Zealand had already been dismissed twice (for 226 and 107) while England had been rolled for 126 in their first knock.

What followed was a batting display full of composure and power that ended up as the difference between a win and a loss.

Tudor, who had also scored the second highest score for England in their first knock with an undefeated 32, showed aggression as he sought to dominate the New Zealand attack.

In all he hit 21 fours as New Zealand persisted with attacking fields, knowing they needed wickets to win.

He reached the nervous nineties and was seemingly destined for a maiden Test century only to find himself stranded on 99 not out as England reached the required target to win the game.

Though he never reached three figures in his Test career, he retired with two First-Class tons to his credit. His innings remains one of the most celebrated efforts by a nightwatchman in England’s history.

4. Tony Mann (Australia)

105 against India, 1977

Long before Gillespie, there was Tony Mann, the Australian leg-spinner who turned nightwatchman hero. Against India at the WACA in 1977, Mann came in late on the fourth evening with Australia chasing a stiff target.

Few expected him to last long, but Mann counter-attacked brilliantly the next day.

He scored a bold 105, the first Test century by an Australian nightwatchman (and only the second ever by a nightwatchman after Nasim-ul-Ghani did it for Pakistan), and played a decisive role in a famous victory.

For many, it was a defining moment of that summer and a reminder that the nightwatchman’s role, occasionally, could alter the course of a match.

Mann only played the one Test series for Australia, losing his place in the side for the fifth Test and never returning – his fantastic knock as nightwatchman was undoubtedly the highpoint of his Test career that otherwise saw him claim just four wickets for 316 runs in his primary role in the team.

5. Nasim-ul-Ghani (Pakistan)

101 against England, 1962

The first ever century by a nightwatchman came in 1962 and it was mercurial Pakistani spinner Nasim-ul-Ghani who achieved the feat. A left-arm spinner and batsman, when he made his debut for Pakistan, he was only 16 years old and, at the time, the youngest ever Test cricketer.

As much as he was selected as a bowler, ul-Ghani was a useful batsman – he batted up and down the order for Pakistan, opening on occasion and also coming in at 11.

In the second Test against England at Lords in 1962 Pakistan were in trouble having been dismissed in the first innings for a paltry 100.

England replied with a knock of 370 and the tourists were in trouble at 77 for four when Nasim, promoted up the order joined his skipper in the middle at the end of day two.

Both batsmen made scores of 101 as they steered Pakistan to a total of 355. It wasn’t enough though and England duly won by nine wickets.