Jacques Kallis is one of the most prolific number four batters in Test cricket.

1. Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 13,492 Test runs at No. 4 at an average of 54.4

The greatest of them all, Sachin Tendulkar’s achievements at number four are unmatched.

His incredible tally of runs and ability to deliver in pressure situations made him the benchmark for all other number four batsmen.

Tendulkar doesn’t just boast the second highest average on this list he is also so far ahead at the top of the list that it will take something quite incredible to see him caught – especially in an era where less Test cricket is being played.

2. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) – 9,509 Test runs at No. 4 at an average of 52.24

A stylish batsman known for his elegant stroke play; Mahela Jayawardene was a giant for Sri Lanka.

His record at number four includes several match-winning and match-saving innings, particularly in home conditions.

3. Jacques Kallis (South Africa) – 9,033 Test runs at No. 4 at an average of 61.86

The greatest all-rounder in the modern era, Jacques Kallis was a colossus for South Africa.

His record at number four is simply incredible, as he combined immense technical ability with unparalleled patience and concentration.

Kallis spent a large portion of his career batting at three, but it was at four where he really thrived.

4. Joe Root (England) – 8,316 Test runs at No. 4 at an average of 52.30

Joe Root’s ability to play long innings has been a defining feature of his career. As England’s most prolific run-scorer at number four, he has been a rock in their batting lineup, thriving in various conditions.

Still actively playing, Root looks set to add to his bucket-load of runs. He is 34 years old and looks to have plenty of time to attempt to catch the men ahead of him on this list.

5. Virat Kohli (India) – 7,564 Test runs at No. 4 at an average of 50.09

An iconic figure in modern cricket, Virat Kohli’s dominance at number four was defined by his remarkable consistency, aggression, and ability to chase down targets.

His centuries came in all conditions and against the best attacks in the world – and when he was operating as skipper, he took it up another level.

6. Brian Lara (West Indies) – 7,535 Test runs at No. 4 at an average of 51.25

A genius with the bat, Brian Lara was a master of big scores. His highest Test score of 400 not out came while batting at number four, underscoring his ability to dominate bowlers from this position.

Never one to stand back in the face of a challenge, Lara had all the shots in the book. He carried the West Indies batting for a long period and was one of the greatest ever batsmen to watch – Lara wasn’t just a batsman, he was an artist.

7. Ross Taylor (New Zealand) – 7,087 Test runs at No. 4 at an average of 47.24

A mainstay of the New Zealand middle order for over a decade, Ross Taylor’s consistency at number four was remarkable.

His ability to adapt to various match situations made him one of the most dependable batters for the Black Caps.

