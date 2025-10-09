Usman Khawaja will have the opportunity to add to his 2025 tally of Test runs during the Ashes this yar.

The role of the Test opener remains one of cricket’s most exacting challenges. Walking out to face the new ball against fresh fast bowlers requires technique, patience and mental fortitude.

In 2025, several openers have risen to the occasion, delivering runs and setting foundations for their sides in high-pressure contests.

With Test cricket series currently on the go involving India, the West Indies, Pakistan and South Africa, let’s take a moment to look at the leading run-scorers among Test openers thus far in 2025.

1. KL Rahul (India)

649 runs

13 innings

49.92 average

After several years of fluctuating form and battling for his place in the side, KL Rahul has rediscovered his rhythm in 2025. Returning to the top of the order after stints in the middle, he has been India’s most consistent run-getter across challenging conditions.

His ability to adapt, whether grinding out runs on tricky surfaces or unfurling elegant stroke-play on flatter decks, has stood out.

The bulk of Rahul’s tally of 649 runs came in the hard-fought five Test series against England although he also managed a ton in the recent game against the West Indies.

With World Test Champions South Africa looming on the horizon before the end of the year, Rahul’s form will be crucial if India hope to continue their current excellent run.

2. Ben Duckett (England)

602 runs

10 innings

60.20 average

Few players embody England’s ‘Bazball’ philosophy quite like Ben Duckett. His aggressive left-handed stroke-play has redefined how the modern opener can dismantle opposition attacks.

In 2025, Duckett has married positivity with consistency, delivering 602 runs in just 10 innings at a remarkable average of over 60.

A highlight of his year came at Leeds against India, where his audacious 149 of just 17 0 balls electrified the crowd and put England onto the front foot as they chased down an imposing 364 runs to win.

What has been striking is Duckett’s ability to score quickly without reckless abandon, ensuring England maintains momentum without risking collapse. Duckett’s resurgence has cemented his place as the perfect foil to Zak Crawley at the top of the order.

3. Yashasvi Jaiswal (India)

479 runs

13 innings

36.84 average

Still in the early stages of his Test career, Yashasvi Jaiswal has already made himself a fixture in India’s batting line-up. His 2025 numbers, 479 runs at an average of 36.84, highlight a year of promise, even if he has lacked the big scores that defined his debut season.

Jaiswal’s attacking instincts have sometimes left him vulnerable against the moving ball, but when he has batted deep into innings, he has produced knocks of substance.

He scored two centuries in the series against England showing maturity and a growing willingness to adapt his natural aggression to conditions.

As much as the fifth Test at the Oval will be remembered for the bowling exploits of Mohammed Siraj and the games’ tight finish, Jaiswal’s 118 in India’s second innings was key to ensuring India had a decent total to defend.

At just 23, Jaiswal looks poised to become a long-term partner at the top of India’s order, with Rahul providing the stability alongside him.

4. Usman Khawaja (Australia)

461 runs

13 innings

38.41 average

At 38, Usman Khawaja remains Australia’s rock at the top of the order. His tally of 461 runs this year underlines his enduring value, even if the centuries have been harder to come by compared with his prolific 2022–23 run.

Khawaja’s most significant contribution in 2025 came in Galle where he posted a massive 232 against Sri Lanka in helping to set up a huge win.

Aside from the big knock in Sri Lanka, Khawaja has failed to go past 50 in any other innings this year – although aside from the trip to Sri Lanka the bulk of his other Tests were the low scoring series against the West Indies and the final of the World Test Championship.

5. Zak Crawley (England)

414 runs

10 innings

41.40 average

Zak Crawley has long divided opinion, but 2025 has been a year of greater consistency for the tall right-hander.

His 414 runs at an average above 40 represent steady contributions rather than occasional flashes of brilliance. Crucially, he has continued to score at a healthy strike-rate, complementing Duckett in England’s fast-paced batting strategy.

His standout innings of 2025 came in the one-off Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge where he punished the African-outfits inexperienced attack with a fluent 124 that combined classical cover drives with ferocious pulls.

That knock demonstrated both his talent and his growing maturity.

For England, Crawley’s reliability alongside Duckett is providing a platform from which their middle order can flourish.

In the series against India, while he didn’t manage a three-figure score, he nevertheless managed scores of 50 plus on three occasions and made starts in all but one innings.

