5 opening partnerships that prove Crawley and Duckett are not the worst combo vs India

Opening the batting in Test cricket is no easy job. The ball is new, the bowlers are fresh, and the margin for error is razor thin.

Doing it against India, who traditionally boast both skilled seamers and world-class spinners, makes the task even tougher. But over the years, a few opening pairs have repeatedly managed to defy Indian bowlers and lay solid foundations for their teams.

With Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley having shared an opening stand of 166 in the recently completed fourth Test at Old Trafford, let’s take a look at the five most successful opening combinations against India in Test cricket.

1. Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes (West Indies)

50-plus stands vs India: 8

Innings: 30

Arguably the most iconic opening pair in West Indies history, Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes combined flair with discipline. Between the late 1970s and early 1990s, the duo opened the batting 30 times against India and crossed the 50-run mark on eight occasions.

Whether it was facing Kapil Dev in Indian conditions or tackling spin on slow pitches, Greenidge and Haynes brought assurance at the top.

The duo seemed to be unphased about playing home or away and their consistency played a key role in West Indies’ dominance during that era. Their style was complementary; Greenidge aggressive and punchy, Haynes compact and steady.

2. Bill Lawry and Bob Simpson (Australia)

50-plus stands vs India: 7

Innings: 9

This pairing from the 1960s remains one of the most effective against India. Bill Lawry, a stoic accumulator, and Bob Simpson, a stylish right-hander, forged seven fifty-plus opening stands in just nine innings – a truly astonishing conversion rate.

The pair tormented the Indian bowlers during their tours of Australia and their own visits to the subcontinent. Their best performance came in the 1967-68 series in Australia, where they repeatedly saw off the new ball and set up big totals.

Their success was built on patience, sharp running between wickets, and excellent judgment outside off-stump.

3. Matthew Hayden and Justin Langer (Australia)

50-plus stands vs India: 7

Innings: 16

The early 2000s saw India face a resurgent Australia, and at the top of that powerhouse lineup were Matthew Hayden and Justin Langer. Together they posted seven partnerships of 50 or more against India, many of them aggressive and game changing.

Hayden was a bully with the bat, using his reach and power to dominate Indian spin, while Langer offered gritty resistance. Their finest hour came in the unforgettable 2004 series in India, where they helped Australia win a Test series in the subcontinent for the first time in 35 years.

4. Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley (England)

50-plus stands vs India: 7

Innings: 17

The most recent entrants on this list, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, have formed an explosive opening combination under England’s aggressive ‘Bazball’ regime.

In just 17 innings against India, they have already posted seven 50-plus opening partnerships, an indicator of how disruptive they’ve been. Unlike traditional openers, their approach is built on attacking intent.

Crawley’s elegant stroke play and Duckett’s sweeps and cuts have allowed England to counter whatever India have thrown at them from early on and immediately put pressure on bowlers.

Their rapid scoring rate often shifts momentum in England’s favour, even if they don’t always convert starts into centuries.

5. Andrew Strauss and Alastair Cook (England)

50-plus stands vs India: 7

Innings: 20

One of England’s most dependable opening pairs, Strauss and Cook combined grit, temperament, and technical assurance.

Across 20 innings against India, they managed seven fifty-plus stands, many of them in difficult subcontinental conditions. Strauss, the more attacking of the two, was particularly effective in India, while Cook’s ability to bat for long periods proved invaluable.

