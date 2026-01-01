Picking a best Test team for the year is one thing, but when the mandate says you must include just one player from each of the Test-playing nations in your side, suddenly it becomes a whole lot harder.

When you can only have one player from each side you are immediately faced with questions of balance and, almost inevitably, you are forced to leave out some of the best players available.

From an Indian perspective you must pick just one of Shubman Gill (who has averaged almost 80 with the bat this year), Jasprit Bumrah (the best Test bowler in the world) or the sensational Rishabh Pant, quite possibly the best keeper in the world.

Or, if he isn’t and you opt for Alex Carey, then that means there is no space in the side for Mitchell Starc or Steve Smith. It is a tough ask, and that is before you must decide how to fit in players from the lesser nations.

We have done our best to pick a best Test XI from 2025, based on performance and the fact that there is only space for one player per country. This is what we came up with.

1. Tom Latham

New Zealand

2025 Tests: 3

Runs: 427

Average: 71.66

Opening with Tom Latham gives the side solidity at the top. Latham’s 2025 performances showcased his ability to absorb pressure and build long innings, a hallmark of Test cricket. Averaging over 70 across three Tests, he led New Zealand’s charge with understated elegance.

Latham’s technique is textbook, and his temperament at the crease makes him the perfect candidate to see off the new ball and lay the foundation for the middle order.

He didn’t get to play much Test cricket in the past year with just the series against the West Indies, but he made it count as he and Devon Conway bossed things at the top of the order.

2. Pathum Nissanka

Sri Lanka

2025 Tests: 3

Runs: 388

Average: 77.60

Partnering Latham is Sri Lanka’s emerging star, Pathum Nissanka. The 2025 season confirmed his reputation as one of the most promising openers in world cricket. With an average approaching 78, Nissanka combined patience with the ability to punish loose deliveries.

His style complements Latham’s measured approach, providing balance at the top. Against pace or spin, he has shown adaptability, and his inclusion reflects Sri Lanka’s growing depth in Test cricket. Nissanka ends the year at number 15 on the ICC’s Test batting rankings.

3. Rahmat Shah

Afghanistan

2025 Tests: 1

Runs: 158

Average: 79.00

Afghanistan’s contribution comes through Rahmat Shah, a player who has been praised for his technique and his mental fortitude. Though he featured in only one Test, his performance was unforgettable.

Scoring 158 runs at an average of 79, Shah demonstrated that Afghanistan are not to be underestimated in the longest format. His ability to handle quality seamers on tricky pitches and play long, patient innings makes him a deserving inclusion.

Shah’s place also represents the rise of non-traditional cricket nations in Test cricket, adding diversity to this World XI.

4. Joe Root

England

2025 Tests: 9

Runs: 790

Average: 56.42

No world XI is complete without one of the modern greats. Joe Root had another stellar year for England, amassing 790 runs in nine Tests at an average of 56.42. Notably he finally managed a ton in Australia, the one key milestone that has been missing from his CV.

Root’s impeccable timing and classical technique make him one of the most reliable batters in the game. He is also capable of changing the tempo of a match, accelerating when the team requires, and anchoring the innings when stability is paramount.

His inclusion provides experience and consistency to the middle order. England have underperformed this year, but amid all the bluster and rhetoric, Root has simply continued to score runs in his usual unruffled manner.

5. Temba Bavuma (captain)

South Africa

2025 Tests: 4

Runs: 310

Average: 51.66

South Africa is represented by their dynamic captain, Temba Bavuma. Averaging over 50 in 2025, Bavuma’s calm leadership has been pivotal in guiding a new generation of Proteas.

Bavuma has yet to lose a Test match as skipper and while he is getting towards the end of his career his performances keep on getting better.

This year saw Bavuma lead South Africa to the World Test Championship title by beating Australia at Lord’s. His blend of aggression and composure allows him to adapt to match situations.

Beyond his runs, Bavuma’s tactical nous and ability to marshal the fielding unit provide added value, making him an ideal choice for both leadership and middle-order solidity.

6. Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

India

2025 Tests: 7

Runs: 629

Average: 48.38

India’s wicketkeeper-batsman, Rishabh Pant, occupies the crucial No. 6 spot. Pant scored 629 runs at an average close to 50 in 2025, continuing to redefine the role of a keeper in Test cricket.

His fearless stroke play allows him to change the momentum of a game in a session, while his glovework behind the stumps has improved steadily. Pant’s inclusion ensures that the side has both explosive firepower and dependable wicketkeeping.

7. Justin Greaves

West Indies

2025 Tests: 10

Runs: 505

Average: 29.7

Wickets: 14

Average: 41.85

A genuine all-rounder is essential, and the West Indies’ Justin Greaves fits the bill. With 505 runs and 14 wickets across ten Tests, Greaves provides balance and flexibility.

His ability to bowl medium pace and contribute valuable runs in the lower middle order strengthens the team’s depth. Greaves brings a touch of Caribbean flair and resilience, often performing admirably under challenging conditions.

Undoubtedly Greaves’ standout moment of 2025 was his match-saving double ton against New Zealand. In a year where the West Indies have struggled badly in Test cricket, Greaves has been one of the few shinning lights for the men from the Caribbean.

8. Mitchell Starc

Australia

2025 Tests: 10

Runs: 283

Average: 28.30

Wickets: 51

Average: 17.15

Australia’s Mitchell Starc leads the pace attack. His 51 wickets at an average of just over 17 in ten Tests underline his ability to dominate batsmen with pace and movement.

Starc’s strike rate and ability to take wickets at crucial moments make him the perfect spearhead. He can operate in tandem with other seamers while providing the occasional lower-order contribution with the bat – as England have found out to their cost in the ongoing Ashes.

Starc is now the all-time leading left-arm quick wicket-taker and despite his age, he continues to dominate and menace with ball in hand.

9. Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pakistan

2025 Tests: 2

Wickets: 5

Average: 28.60

Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi is chosen for his raw pace and ability to extract bounce.

Though he featured in only two Tests, both of which were at home on far from helpful pitches for the quicks, Afridi’s threat with the new ball adds variety to the attack. His left-arm angle challenges right-handers and complements Starc’s searing pace.

Afridi’s inclusion ensures a balanced and potent fast-bowling unit. In the first Test against South Africa his ability to extract reverse swing proved pivotal in securing the win.

10. Blessing Muzarabani

Zimbabwe

2025 Tests: 10

Wickets: 42

Average: 26.80

Zimbabwe’s Muzarabani provides an additional seam option, capable of swinging the ball and maintaining pressure in the middle overs. With 42 wickets in ten Tests, he is economical and can exploit conditions that aid seam movement.

Muzarabani’s experience adds depth to the bowling attack, offering both control and wicket-taking potential. Very tall and deceptively quick, Muzarabani has done very well to lead the Zimbabwe attack against sides like England and South Africa.

11. Taijul Islam

Bangladesh

2025 Tests: 6

Wickets: 33

Average: 26.57

Finally, Bangladesh’s Taijul Islam completes the XI as the specialist spinner. His 33 wickets in six Tests demonstrate his ability to extract turn and deceive batsmen on subcontinental tracks.

Taijul’s inclusion also reflects the necessity of incorporating spin in modern Test cricket, ensuring the attack has a varied arsenal to handle all conditions.

