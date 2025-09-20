Australia's Marnus Labuschagne has one of the best pull shots in Test cricket.

It’s time to build our perfect Test cricket player.

The goal is to take elements from the games of different players to design the ultimate player.

There are not many rules to this game except for the fact that the players used to create this composite cricketing deity must be current cricketers, and to ensure that our superstar has global appeal, we have tried to include players from as many different countries as possible.

Let’s see how this player shapes up.

1. Best drive: Virat Kohli (India)

Few things in modern cricket are as instantly recognizable as Virat Kohli’s cover drive.

Balanced, technically immaculate, and delivered with a flourish, it’s the stroke young players still attempt to mimic in parks and nets across the world.

His timing, whether in English conditions where the ball swings or on truer India pitches, makes it a stroke of both beauty and ruthless efficiency.

Kohli’s drive is not just a run-scorer, it is a statement – the mark of a player who dominates attacks by taking the game on. In our perfect cricketer, it forms the foundation of an irresistible batting arsenal.

2. Best pull: Marnus Labuschagne (Australia)

The pull shot is often the litmus test of a batter’s courage and technique. Marnus Labuschagne has made it a signature, picking up length early and rolling his wrists expertly to keep the ball down for Australia.

Unlike some who play it purely as a counterattack, Labuschagne uses the pull as a bread-and-butter stroke, accumulating steadily even against bowlers operating at 90mph.

It is not just about mechanics: the confidence to take on the short ball time and again has underpinned his rise to the top tier of Test batting. His pull ensures no bowler can push him back into his crease.

3. Best defence: Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

Williamson’s defensive technique is a masterclass in simplicity. Minimal movement, soft hands, and an unshakeable balance mean he rarely plays an extravagant stroke when one isn’t required.

Bowlers talk about the frustration of seeing perfectly good deliveries met with a dead bat that offers neither edge nor opportunity. His forward defence neutralises spin, his back-foot defence blunts pace.

More importantly, his defence is not passive; it is an active tool to wear down bowlers and open up scoring opportunities later.

4. Mental game: Cheteshwar Pujara (India)

In an age of fast scoring and attacking batsmanship, Cheteshwar Pujara remains a throwback: a man who can bat for hours, absorb blows, and grind opposition attacks into dust.

His mental toughness has been most vividly on display in Australia, where he took bruising body blows without flinching, continuing to occupy the crease and blunt the edge of the opposition’s bowlers.

Pujara’s mental game is not just resilience; it is a belief in his role, an acceptance of hardship, and a selflessness that prioritises the team above personal numbers.

Pujara has retired from the international game, but he still plays and has been active in 2025, which means he is eligible for selection here.

5. Charisma: Ben Stokes (England)

The modern Test arena thrives not just on skill but also personality, and few players exude charisma like Ben Stokes.

Whether dragging England to impossible victories, rallying his side as captain, or simply carrying himself with a combative aura, Stokes has become a talismanic figure.

When Stokes is in the middle you know that things are going to happen. His presence electrifies grounds, his interviews convey honesty, and his leadership has helped rejuvenate England’s red-ball approach.

To craft a cricketer who inspires both teammates and spectators, Stokes’ charisma is essential – his is the magnetic force that transforms ability into legacy.

6. Most watchable: Babar Azam (Pakistan)

Elegance is an often-overused word in cricket, but with Babar Azam it feels insufficient. His wristwork, balance, and ability to caress the ball into gaps make him as delightful to watch as any batter of his generation.

What makes Babar truly compelling is that his artistry does not come at the expense of substance; he scores runs heavily and consistently in all conditions.

Fans who value aesthetics and those who value effectiveness are united in their appreciation. Our perfect cricketer must not only be great but glorious to watch, and Babar provides exactly that. His recent form has tailed off slightly, but in his pomp, Babar was a dream to watch.

7. Best bouncer: Pat Cummins (Australia)

The bouncer is a weapon of intimidation and tactical mastery, and no one currently bowls it better than Pat Cummins. His accuracy, pace, and ability to surprise with the short ball make it a constant threat, even in conditions where bounce is inconsistent.

What sets Cummins apart is his understanding of when to unleash it – as a strike weapon, a containment tool, or a psychological probe. Batters know it is coming, yet his ability to extract awkward bounce at chest or throat height keeps them unsettled.

Our composite player gains a lethal edge with Cummins’ short-pitched artillery.

8. Best yorker: Jasprit Bumrah (India)

The yorker remains the ultimate wicket-taking delivery, and Jasprit Bumrah has turned it into a trademark. His unorthodox action disguises the release point, making his full-length balls harder to pick.

He delivers them with venomous pace and unerring accuracy, often reversing the old ball late in the day to sneak past defences.

In Tests, where yorkers are rare, Bumrah uses them sparingly but devastatingly, often breaking stubborn partnerships or knocking over the tail. In our perfect cricketer, this skill ensures that even the most set batter can never fully relax.

9. Best fielder: Dewald Brevis (South Africa)

When it comes to youthful energy and athletic brilliance, few can match Dewald Brevis. Still early in his international career, the South African has already built a reputation for his electric fielding.

His agility allows him to cover huge ground in the outfield, while his sharp reflexes make him equally effective inside the ring. Brevis combines natural anticipation with the confidence to attack the ball, often converting half-chances into wickets.

Add in a powerful and accurate throwing arm, and he embodies the modern, multi-dimensional fielder. For our perfect cricketer, Brevis provides the spark and dynamism every team craves.

