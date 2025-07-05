India's Shubman Gill hit a double-century and century in the same Test against England in Birmingham in July 2025.

Who has scored a double-century and century in the same Test?

Find out more about batters who have hit a double-century and century in one Test match.

Eight batters have scored a 200 and 100 in the same match in Test cricket.

1. Doug Walters (Australia) – 242 and 103 v West Indies, 1969

Doug Walters was the first to achieve this tremendous feat. He did it for Australia against the West Indies in Sydney in 1969. His 345-run contribution was almost the exact margin of the Aussies’ 382-run victory in the fifth and final Test.

Australia won the series three-one, overcoming a host bowling attack that featured Wes Hall, Garry Sobers, Lance Gibbs and Charlie Griffith – a significant series triumph, indeed.

2. Sunil Gavaskar (India) – 124 and 220 v West Indies, 1971

Sunil Gavaskar was the first India player to record this outstanding milestone. He also did it against the West Indies, in Port of Spain in 1971. These were two truly magnificent knocks.

He opened the batting in both innings, leading other players such as Ajit Wadekar, Syed Abid Ali and Dilip Sardesai by example. It was not enough to bring victory, though, as the match ended in a draw.

3. Lawrence Rowe (West Indies) – 214 and 100 not out v New Zealand, 1972

This time the West Indies enjoyed one of their players joining the record, rather than having someone do it against them. Lawrence Rowe hit a double-century and century in the same Test against New Zealand in Kingston in 1972.

The West Indies declared immediately after Rowe reached three figures in the third innings in an attempt to bowl New Zealand out for a second time in the fourth. It didn’t work and the match was drawn.

4. Greg Chappell (Australia) – 247 not out and 133 v New Zealand, 1974

The second Australian to hit a double-ton and ton in the same Test match was Greg Chappell, who did this against New Zealand in Wellington in 1974.

He was playing under brother Ian Chappell, who was captain at the time. There were four other centurions in this match as well. A relatively flat pitch at the Basin Reserve effectively ensured a draw.

5. Graham Gooch (England) – 333 and 123 v India, 1990

The first and only England player to date to hit a double-century and century in the same Test match is Graham Gooch. His record came against India at Lord’s in 1990.

Gooch, alongside Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara, are the only players to have hit a triple-century and century in the same Test. Gooch arguably collected the record at a more prestigious venue.

6. Brian Lara (West Indies) – 221 and 130 v Sri Lanka, 2001

The second West Indian to hit scores of 200-plus and 100-plus in one Test, Brian Lara did this against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2001. This was the first time the record was achieved in the sub-continent.

Lara’s contributions across both innings were particularly key in the middle order after the openers had fallen early twice. Sri Lanka won the match by 10 wickets despite Lara’s enormous effort.

7. Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) – 319 and 105 v Bangladesh, 2014

The first Sri Lankan to hit a century and double-ton in the same Test match, Kumar Sangakkara managed this against Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2014.

Sangakkara, alongside England’ Graham Gooch, are the only player to have hit a triple-ton and ton in the same Test match. Sangakkara was not wicketkeeper in this match, instead freed up to concentrate on his primary role with the bat – this certainly paid off. But the match was drawn.

8. Marnus Labuschagne (Australia) – 204 and 104 not out v West Indies, 2022

The third Australia star to reach this record, Marnus Labuschagne was absolutely outstanding against the West Indies in Perth in 2022. The South African-born batter thrilled his adopted nation’s fans.

Labuschagne was named player of the match as Australia collected a 164-run win. Steven Smith also hit a double-century in this match and shared a hefty partnership with Labuschagne.

9. Shubman Gill (India) – 269 and 161 v England, 2025

Gill became the first Indian to hit a double-century and century in the same Test since Gavaskar more than 50 years earlier. This was Gill’s first series as India’s new Test captain following the resignation of predecessor Rohit Sharma.

Gill had also hit a century in the series opener in Headingley, but was even better in the second Test of the series at Edgbaston in Birmingham, where an England seam bowling attack spearheaded by Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue and Chris Woakes struggled.

Gill is the only Indian to score 400-plus runs in total in a single Test. It looks as though he has a prolific career head of him – and the rest of this series against England could tell us a lot about just how prolific he will be in the future.

Summary list of players with double-century and century in same Test

