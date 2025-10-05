Rehan Ahmed was not named in England's squad for the 2025-26 Ashes.

The naming of an Ashes squad always provokes fierce debate, and England’s latest announcement was no exception.

With only 16 seats on the plane to Australia for the series that starts 25 November and runs until mid-January, several talented cricketers were left at home. Some missed out by virtue of poor timing, others through the squeeze of competition in key roles.

England has sought a blend of battle-hardened Test regulars and emerging stars, but the final cut means several capable performers will be watching from afar. Here are seven players who can justifiably consider themselves unlucky to have missed out on the Ashes.

1. Dan Lawrence

The Essex middle-order batter has been a perennial nearly-man in recent years. He has been in and around the team since making his debut against Sri Lanka in 2021.

Lawrence boasts a first-class average nudging 30 and has shown a capacity to score briskly under pressure, yet England’s preference for the solidity of Ollie Pope and Harry Brook’s explosive batting left no room.

Lawrence’s versatility, he can bat anywhere from three to six, and bowls useful off-spin, might have been an asset in Australian conditions.

2. Sam Cook

Essex’s metronomic seamer has topped the county averages for several seasons, renowned for relentless accuracy and movement off the seam.

Critics argue that Cook lacks the raw pace to trouble Australia on hard pitches, but his control and economy could have provided valuable support. At 27, he is hardly a prospect for the distant future, and missing this tour feels a cruel blow given his consistency.

He made his Test debut earlier in the season in the one-off game against Zimbabwe where he managed just a single wicket.

3. Rehan Ahmed

England’s youngest-ever men’s Test cricket debutant has already shown the potential to become a long-term spin option. The selectors opted instead for another youngster in the form of Shoaib Bashir

and the bits-and-pieces fare offered by the likes of Will Jacks, Jacob Bethell and even Joe Root, but Ahmed’s leg-spin might have posed different challenges on dry Australian surfaces.

His omission is less a judgment on talent than a recognition that England wants him to mature further. Still, Ahmed will feel disappointed not to build on his promising start at international level.

4. Ben Foakes

Perhaps the most debated omission, Foakes is widely regarded as the best pure wicketkeeper in the world.

His exclusion reflects England’s commitment to Jamie Smith, whose batting form has been excellent in recent times (he is currently England’s fourth highest ranked batter).

Still, Foakes’ safe hands and cool temperament could have been invaluable in Australia, where dropped catches can decide series.

His absence underlines the brutal reality that sometimes balance of the side outweighs individual excellence – where Smith is undoubtedly able to hold his place in the team as a batter, Foakes is first and foremost a keeper.

5. Liam Dawson

The Hampshire all-rounder could feel particularly unfortunate to miss out after forcing his way back into England’s Test squad during the recent India series.

Dawson offers the selectors a reliable left-arm spin option, useful lower-order runs, and valuable experience in pressure situations.

With Will Jacks perhaps considered to be a younger player in a similar mold, Dawson’s utility perhaps worked against him, yet his consistency in county cricket – and his ability to perform with both bat and ball – made a strong case for selection.

In a long Ashes tour where all-round depth and experience are often decisive, Dawson may well have merited a place.

6. Keaton Jennings

The South African born, Lancashire opener is a specialist against spin, but he has also churned out runs at county level against pace. He has 17 Test caps to his name but hasn’t played red ball cricket for England 2019.

With Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett entrusted at the top, Jennings has again found himself overlooked.

His calm temperament and willingness to grind could have proved useful against Australia’s formidable pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

Jennings may not have the flair of others, but few have displayed his resilience in difficult overseas conditions.

