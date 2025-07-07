India’s dominance with the bat downed England in a 336-run win in the second Test match to level the series 1-1 at Edgbaston.

Over 1000 runs in the match and some incredible contributions from the captain, Shubman Gill, India are back level with three Tests to play.

The bowlers supplemented the huge batting performance to claim the seven wickets necessary to claim victory on a rain-affected day five in Birmingham.

The contest saw some record-breaking performances from both sides and created statistics that may just blow your mind…

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes the second youngest Indian to reach 2o00 Test runs after Tendulkar

The young Indian opener has reached 2000 Test runs at just 23 years and 188 days – becoming the second youngest Indian to reach the milestone since Sachin Tendulkar (20 years, 330 days)

He’s now the youngest opener to reach the 2000-run club for India and the second youngest opener to do it, only behind Graeme Smith of South Africa (23 years, 58 days).

2. Rishabh Pant hits the most sixes by an Indian in an away country: 24 in England

Pant always brings fireworks, and no other Indian has smashed as many sixes away from home as the wicketkeeper/batter, who has already hit 24 maximums in England.

His fearless approach and confidence to bring up milestones at the crease with audacious swings of the bat have made him a true game changer, especially in England.

3. England registered the lowest all-out Test innings total with two 150+ scores: 407 at Edgbaston

If you just read the headlines on day three and saw Jamie Smith’s 184* and Harry Brook’s 158, you’d likely assume that England set a colossal first innings total.

However, six ducks around their mammoth partnership make 407 the lowest all-out score with two individual scores of 150+.

4. Ben Stokes registers first golden duck in 201 Test innings

The England captain has had a subdued series so far with the bat and was dismissed for a golden duck in the first innings – for the first time in his 201 Test appearances at the crease.

Only the rock-solid Rahul Dravid (286) and David Gower (204) had longer streaks before their first golden duck. Ben Stokes could do little with what can only be described as a beautiful first delivery from a fired-up Mohammed Siraj.

5. India’s 1849 runs are the most by any team in the first two Tests of a series

While many will argue the lack of rain and unusually flat pitches in England have been the reason for the high-scoring start to the series, India has batted exceptionally.

The trio of Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant have been in fine form, batting long and helping India tally up an incredible 1849 runs across the first two Test matches in Headingley and Edgbaston.

Without England’s incredible run chase in the first Test, India could well be 2-0 up.

6. India record their highest team total in a Test match: 1014 runs in Birmingham

India were by far the better side in Birmingham, with their incredible 1014 runs in the match enough to put England in an uncomfortable and unfamiliar position, with the draw being their only hope.

Amazingly, Indian captain Gill had a record-breaking match where he racked up 43o of his nation’s 1014 runs to leave the Edgbaston crowd clapping their hands in appreciation.

7. Shoaib Bashir concedes 286 runs – the 2nd most by an English bowler in a Test

It’s been another tough Test for Bashir with the off-spinner struggling to contain India’s star power with match figures of 5/286.

He was tenacious in his 71 overs through the second Test but was punished by the rampant top-order.

His costly figures were just four runs shy of the most runs ever conceded by an English bowler in a Test match.

