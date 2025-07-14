The third Test between England and India had viewers at the edge of their seats.

Ravindra Jadeja farmed the strike on his way to a fourth consecutive half-century, and the 26th of his career. At the other end, Mohammed Siraj did his best to protect his stumps when he had the strike. The duo almost snatched victory from underneath England’s noses but fell short by 23 runs.

The contest also saw a few records either being matched or broken. Below, we list some of those stats that might pique your interest:

1. Joe Root has the most catches by a fielder in Tests

The England batter has been collecting records as one collects coins in video games. Root showed that he has value beyond just his batting skills. The 34-year-old completed his 211th catch in Test cricket when he executed a one-handed catch at first slip to dismiss Karun Nair in India’s first innings.

He overtook Rahul Dravid, who took 210 catches. Mahela Jayawardene is third with 205, while Steve Smith is fourth with 201.

2. Shubman Gill registers the most runs for India in a series

The India captain did not do much with the bat in the third Test. He recorded scores of 16 and six. However, his tally was enough to lift him to the summit on the list of Indian batters with the most runs in a Test series against England.

Gill is sitting on 607 runs. He is followed by Rahul Dravid (602), then Virat Kohli (539), and Sunil Gavaskar (542). No other Indian batter has 500 or more runs.

3. 14th five-wicket haul for Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is unarguably the best all-format seamer in cricket at the moment, and he makes things happen whenever he has a ball in hand. The 31-year-old was given a rest in the last Test and returned in top form, bagging a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

Bumrah dismissed Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, and Jofra Archer to claim his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

4. Sundar registers second-best figures by an Indian spinner against England

Washington Sundar struck big blows when he accounted for Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jamie Smith, and, to a lesser extent, Shoaib Bashir in the third innings. The spinner finished the match with 4/22.

They are the second-best bowling figures by an Indian spinner in a Test against England. The best is Harbhajan Singh’s five-wicket haul, 5/115, against England in 2002.

Maninder Singh’s 4/26 in 1986 is in third, while Ravichandran Ashwin’s 4/64 in 2018 is fourth, and Anil Kumble’s 4/66 in 2002 is fifth.

5. The joint second-most bowled dismissals in a Test

India became the first team in 70 years to clean-bowl 12 or more batters in a Test. The last time this happened, a team recording 12 or more bowled dismissals, was in 1955, when New Zealand disturbed the furniture 13 times against England.

The other two instances that teams have uprooted stumps 12 times are in 1935/35, when Australia took 12 against South Africa, and in 1952, when India bagged 12 against England.

Twelve is the most bowled dismissals for India in a Test. Bumrah was responsible for six of those wickets. Washington Sundar took four, while Siraj and Akash Deep added one each.

6. The ninth time that first-innings scores have been tied

England went in to bat first and made 387 runs. India replied with 387 runs in their first innings. This is the ninth time that it has happened in Test cricket that teams have gone into the third innings of the game with scores tied. The first time it happened was in 1910, when South Africa made 199 and England made the same tally.

This has only happened three times this century. Australia made 240 against the West Indies in 2003, and they matched it. England replied to New Zealand’s 350 with a 350 of their own in 2015.

7. The fourth time a team has defended fewer than 200 runs at Lord’s

History was not in England’s favour when India went in to bat in the fourth innings. The visitors had a 193-run target in front of them, while a total below 200 had only been defended three times.

The last time a sub-200 run score was defended at Lord’s was in 2019, when England successfully defended 182 against Ireland. South Africa failed to chase down 183 and was dismissed for 111 in 1955, and the lowest score defended at Lord’s was 124, a target set by Australia in 1888.

Ben Stokes showed the world that ‘Bazbal’l can outlast anyone in their quest for victory. The England captain bowled an incredible 10-over spell in the fourth innings, the most he has sent down in a day.

England heads to Manchester looking for a series win, while India will be fighting to keep the series alive.

