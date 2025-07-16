Test cricket’s fastest bowlers are terrorising batters by consistently passing 90mph with hostile spells of bowling.

From veterans of rapid deliveries like Mitchell Starc and Mark Wood to up-and-coming speedsters in Nahid Rana and Will O’Rourke, there are some truly deadly fast bowlers dominating Test cricket right now.

Here’s a look at seven elite pacers who are striking fear with their deadly fast bowling in Test cricket…

1. Mitchell Starc – Australia

Age: 35

35 Test wickets: 402

402 Top speed: 99 mph/160 kmh

99 mph/160 kmh Average speeds: 90-93 mph/ 145-150 kmh

Starc’s piercing action and renowned late swing make him a nightmare for batters with his slingshot style, deadly with a new ball. His signature yorkers on hard pitches are often so fast that his opponents can lose one of their stumps in a split second.

Despite being 35, he’s still Australia’s go to new ball weapon with recent figures of 6/9 against the West Indies, moving him past 400 Test wickets.

2. Mark Wood – England

Age: 35

35 Test wickets: 119

119 Top speed: 97 mph/156 kmh

97 mph/156 kmh Average speeds: 90-95 mph/ 146-152 kmh

Wood is pure pace, one of the fastest we’ve seen in Test cricket for years and delivering some of the most devastating spells of Test cricket in recent history. His compact frame, explosive run-up up and action generate pace that batters simply have to try and survive.

At 35, injuries have been becoming ever more present with the stress of his explosive action limiting him to short, sharp spells. England will be looking after him with one eye on Australia, where they hope Wood and Archer can exploit the hard surfaces.

3 = Jofra Archer – England

Age: 30

30 Test wickets: 42

42 Top speed: 96 mph/154 kmh

96 mph/154 kmh Average speeds: 90-92 mph/ 145-148 kmh

Archer made his long-awaited return to Test cricket for England with a violent first over against India at Lord’s, claiming an immediate victim in Yashasvi Jaiswal. His effortless action and explosive pace allow him to bowl lengthy spells with speeds over 90mph.

His unique action combines raw power and a whippy wrist release that yields fierce pace. At 30, England hopes he’ll be able to bring his hostility, bounce and aggression to the 2025/26 Ashes series in Australia.

3= Kagiso Rabada – South Africa

Age: 30

30 Test wickets: 336

336 Top speed: 96 mph/154 kmh

96 mph/154 kmh Average speeds: 90-92 mph/ 145-148 kmh

Rabada brings a quiet calmness with his smooth bowling action. But there’s nothing calm about the delivery with his lethal short ball and late movement making him unplayable at times and the true South African heir to speed king Dale Steyn.

Still only 30, he leads the Proteas bowling attack with violence and is on track to be one of the nation’s greats with the ball.

5. Will O’Rourke – New Zealand

Age: 23

23 Test wickets: 36

36 Top speed: 93 mph/150 kmh

93 mph/150 kmh Average speeds: 90-92 mph/ 145-148 kmh

O’Rourke is New Zealand’s new prodigy and his 6’6 frame and powerful build allow him to send down regular rockets at over 90mph.

The 23-year-old moves incredibly well for his size and his fluid, upright release allows him to generate awkward angles that trouble even the best Test batters. He’s seen as a long-term weapon for the Black Caps, but managing his workload will be key for sustained performance.

5 = Jasprit Bumrah – India

Age: 31

31 Test wickets: 217

217 Top speed: 93 mph/150 kmh

93 mph/150 kmh Average speeds: 87-90 mph/ 140-144 kmh

Bumrah’s action is incredibly unique and another that places enormous amounts of stress on his body. His wrist-heavy release slings the ball down with bullet-like intensity and generates incredible seam movement off any pitch he plays on.

While he averages under 90mph to manage his workload, when he’s fired up and bowling at his fastest, his speeds can exceed 93mph, making him arguably the most prolific bowler in Test cricket.

7. Nahid Rana – Bangladesh

Age: 22

22 Test wickets: 23

23 Top speed: 92 mph/148 kmh

92 mph/148 kmh Average speeds: 89-91 mph/ 144-146 kmh

Rana is the most exciting Bangladesh bowler in years, consistently clocking over 90mph with a very strong upper body and athleticism. Still raw and only 22, he’s learning how to find the balance between raw pace and Test match accuracy that could help transform his nation’s fortunes.

As he develops, Rana is undoubtedly a rapid bowler who will entertain the masses in the years to come.

READ MORE: The 7 richest Indian cricketers: Dhoni’s private jet and Kohli’s $12m bat deal