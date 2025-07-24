England's Jamie Smith has started his Test career with a lot of promise.

The role of the wicketkeeper has evolved dramatically over the years. Once seen purely as the man tasked with catching edges and whipping off bails, today’s keeper is expected to be a dynamic contributor with the bat as well.

Long gone are the days when keepers slotted in at number eight or below—modern wicketkeepers are often key figures in the middle or even top order.

This evolution can be traced back to the revolutionary impact of Adam Gilchrist, who showed that a wicketkeeper could be a match-winner with the bat and still perform flawlessly behind the stumps.

Since then, cricketing nations have looked for glovemen who can contribute significantly to the team’s run tally. In the ongoing England versus India Test series, we are seeing two prime examples of this trend.

England’s Jamie Smith and India’s Rishabh Pant, both powerful batters capable of changing the course of a game.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the fastest wicketkeepers in history to reach the 1,000-run milestone in Test cricket.

1. Quinton de Kock (South Africa)

21 innings to 1,000 runs in Tests

The stylish left-hander from South Africa burst onto the Test scene with flair and aggression. Best remembered as a white-ball specialist, Quinton de Kock was never shy of playing his shots, whether he came in at 50/4 or 400/4.

His ability to counterattack bowlers made him a valuable asset in the middle order. De Kock’s fearless stroke play and fast hands allowed him to notch up 1,000 Test runs in just 21 innings, setting the gold standard for modern keeper-batsmen.

Beyond just the milestone, de Kock brought balance to the Proteas’ lineup and often played crucial innings under pressure.

2. Jamie Smith (England)

21 innings to 1,000 runs in Tests

England’s Jamie Smith has made headlines for his rapid ascent in Test cricket.

As a player who balances poise and power, Smith has slotted seamlessly into England’s aggressive “Bazball” setup. In just 21 innings, he has notched up his first 1,000 runs, a testament to both his consistency and attacking intent.

Smith’s presence in the middle order provides England with flexibility, allowing the top order to play freely knowing there’s a solid, fearless batter lower down.

His performances in the ongoing India series, where he has taken on an attack composed of elite spinners and quicks, suggest a long and successful Test career lies ahead.

3. Jonny Bairstow (England)

22 innings to 1,000 runs in Tests

Another Englishman on the list, Jonny Bairstow has long been known for his swashbuckling approach at the crease. A naturally aggressive batsman, Bairstow’s quick hands and powerful build allowed him to dominate attacks, especially in home conditions.

Bairstow reached the 1,000-run mark in just 22 innings, reinforcing his credentials as one of England’s most dangerous lower-middle-order batsmen.

While his keeping duties have come and gone depending on team combinations, his early contribution with the bat as a designated keeper was significant.

4. Dinesh Chandimal (Sri Lanka)

22 innings to 1,000 runs in Tests

Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Chandimal was always regarded as a batsman first and keeper second, but he fulfilled both roles admirably in his early Test career.

With a composed technique and excellent temperament, Chandimal hit the 1,000-run milestone in just 22 innings, matching Bairstow’s effort.

While he subsequently went on to play more as a specialist batsman, his early years with the gloves were vital to a transitioning Sri Lankan side.

Chandimal’s ability to play both spin and pace made him a key figure in the team’s middle order.

