Justin Greaves was the West Indies' hero against New Zealand in early December 2025.

The West Indies ended their recent run of poor Test form this weekend by holding on for an unlikely draw against New Zealand in Christchurch.

Set a target of 530 to win, the Caribbean outfit were 457 for six when the game finished.

It was a remarkable effort to hold off the Black Caps, an effort that relied heavily on the contribution of one man, Justin Greaves, who became just the seventh player in the history of Test cricket to score a fourth innings double-ton.

This elite group of batsmen have achieved what many of the game’s greatest never have: a double century in the fourth innings of a Test, under immense pressure and often against formidable bowling attacks on pitches that have deteriorated over five days.

Let’s take a closer look at the players who have managed this rare feat.

1. Justin Greaves: 202 not out

West Indies vs New Zealand in Christchurch, 2025

Greaves’ innings was a masterclass in patience and power. Facing a target of 530, the West Indies were teetering on the brink, yet Greaves’ 202 not out kept them in contention and ultimately secured a draw.

His stroke play ranged from elegant drives through the offside to punishing shots over midwicket, demonstrating both finesse and fearlessness. The innings has already been described as one of the most important in West Indies cricket this century.

Also read: What actually is Bazball?

2. Kyle Mayers: 210 not out

West Indies vs Bangladesh in Chattogram, 2021

Mayers’ heroic innings came under similar circumstances, chasing 395 for victory in the final Test against Bangladesh.

With the team tottering at 59 for three, debutant Mayers joined another debutant Nkrumah Bonner (who made 86), and produced a breathtaking unbeaten 210, guiding the West Indies to an improbable win.

His composure and timing against a disciplined spin attack earned him widespread acclaim and secured his place in Caribbean cricket folklore.

3. Nathan Astle: 222

New Zealand vs England in Christchurch, 2002

Astle’s innings remains one of the most celebrated fourth-innings performances in modern Test cricket. Chasing a mammoth 550, New Zealand was reeling at 119 for three, yet Astle’s 222 gave his side a real chance to contest the game.

His powerful drives and sharp footwork against England’s seamers were widely praised, and the innings is remembered as a blend of technical mastery and unrelenting determination.

Sadly for Astle his knock wasn’t enough to get the chase over the line as England won by 98 runs.

4. Gordon Greenidge: 214

England vs West Indies at Lord’s, 1984

Greenidge’s unbeaten 214 at the home of cricket helped the West Indies secure a famous nine wicket win as his side charged back from a first innings deficit to haul in a target of 344 for the loss of just a single wicket.

Facing England’s finest bowlers on a pitch that offered plenty, Greenidge’s innings was a testament to concentration and courage. His timing and placement were exquisite, and the innings further cemented his reputation as one of the West Indies’ most dependable batsmen.

Having lost opening partner Desmond Haynes early, Greenidge and Larry Gomes (92*) made light work of a seemingly difficult target.

5. Sunil Gavaskar: 221

England vs India at The Oval, 1979

Gavaskar’s 221 came at a time when Indian cricket was asserting itself against established powers. Batting in the fourth innings at The Oval, he guided India to a credible draw against a strong England side.

The innings highlighted his hallmark traits: impeccable technique, calm temperament, and the ability to withstand pressure, setting a benchmark for all subsequent Indian batsmen in similar situations.

The match had looked to be heading England’s way when India started the chase needing 437 to win, but an opening stand of 213 between Gavaskar and Chetan Chauhan put India right back in the mix.

When the game ended India were eight runs away from victory while England still needed two wickets.

6. Bill Edrich: 219

South Africa vs England in Durban, 1939

Edrich’s 219 in South Africa came on a challenging pitch and remains one of the earliest examples of a fourth-innings double century.

With the team under pressure to either draw or chase down an imposing total, Edrich’s innings combined elegance with grit.

His careful shot selection and ability to rotate the strike kept England competitive, underscoring the timeless nature of skill and perseverance in cricket.

7. George Headley: 223

West Indies vs England in Kingston, 1939

Headley, often called the “Black Bradman,” produced a remarkable 223 under conditions that would have tested the best batsmen of any era.

The Windies were on the backfoot from the outset as England posted a first innings total of 849, built around the enormous total of 325 from Andy Sandham.

Facing a strong England attack on a deteriorating Kingston wicket, Headley displayed poise, judgment, and aggressive stroke play. His innings remains iconic in West Indies cricket history, symbolizing resilience and supreme batting craft.

The game itself ended in a draw.

Read next: How good is Ben Stokes really?