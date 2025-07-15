Scott Boland took a hat-trick against the West Indies to decimate their batting lineup and clean up the tail to bowl out the hosts for just 27 runs and win the Test match for Australia after Mitchell Starc’s stunning figures of 6/9.

This is the 12th Test hat-trick in the past 15 years and has helped Boland to an incredible Test bowling average of 16.53.

Here, we detail the Test match hat-tricks taken in the past 15 years.

1. Peter Siddle vs England, 2010

Australia‘s Siddle took a Test hat-trick on the opening day of the 2010-11 Ashes series. Brisbane conditions treated the right-arm seamer superbly that day, as he removed Alastair Cook, Matt Prior and Stuart Broad in succession.

2. Stuart Broad vs India, 2011

Broad has two hat-tricks in Test cricket. His first was at his homeground in Nottingham against India. He dismissed MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh and Praveen Kumar.

3. Sohag Gazi v New Zealand, 2013

The first spinner to take a Test hat-trick after, the Bangladesh slow bowler got rid of New Zealand’s Corey Anderson, BJ Watling and Doug Bracewell in Chittagong, which has since been renamed Chattogram.

4. Stuart Broad v Sri Lanka, 2014

Broad’s second Test hat-trick came three years after his first. This time the opposition were Sri Lanka and the venue Leeds. He dismissed Kumar Sangakkara, Dinesh Chandimal and Shaminda Eranga. These were his only three wickets in the match.

5. Rangana Herath v Australia, 2016

The Sri Lankan spinner took six wickets in this Test in Galle. Three of these were achieved in succession. He removed Adam Voges, Peter Nevill and Mitchell Starc.

6. Moeen Ali v South Africa, 2017

The England spinner delivered the first ever Test hat-trick at The Oval in the ground’s 100th Test match. He dismissed Proteas centurion Dean Elgar and then tail-enders Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel.

7. Jasprit Bumrah v West Indies, 2019

India had not had a Test hat-trick since Irfan Pathan’s in 2006. Bumrah changed that in 2019, when Daren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase.

8. Naseem Shah v Bangladesh, 2020

The Pakistan fast bowler’s express pace got the better of Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah Riyad in Rawalpindi. The previous Pakistan seamer to take a Test hat-trick was Mohammad Sami two decades earlier.

9. Keshav Maharaj v West Indies, 2021

More than 60 years since South Africa’s last Test match hat-trick, the Proteas spinner delivered another. Kieron Powell, Jason Holder and Joshua Da Silva were Maharaj’s victims in Gros Islet.

10. Gus Atkinson v New Zealand, 2024

Wellington was the scene and Nathan Smith, Matt Henry and Tim Southee the wickets when the England fast bowler continued his fast rise in Test match cricket last year.

11. Noman Ali v West Indies, 2025

The West Indies were on the receiving end again when Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach and Kevin Sinclair gave the Pakistan spinner his maiden Test match ha-trick in Multan.

12. Scott Boland v West Indies, 2025

It was Mitchell Starc who claimed the headlines when Australia decimated the West Indies with figures of 6/9. But it was Boland who took a mesmerising hat-trick to deny the opposition any chance of a come back and bowl them out for an embarrassing 27 all-out.

