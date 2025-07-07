Hashim Amla no longer has the highest Test score for South Africa.

Who has the highest Test score for South Africa?

There have been plenty of high individual Test scores for the Proteas.

Read on for the latest information about the highest individual scores for South Africa in Tests.

1. Wiaan Mulder – 367 not out vs Zimbabwe

Mulder hit the highest ever individual Test score for South Africa against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in July 2025.

This was also his first Test as South African captain. He declared, ending his opportunity to beat Brian Lara’s record of 400 not out for the highest Test score overall.

2. Hashim Amla – 311 not out vs England

Amla still holds the record for the highest Test score by a South African.

He is the only player to score a Test triple-ton for the Proteas. He did it at The Oval in London in 2012. This was a truly outstanding innings.

3. AB de Villiers – 278 not out vs Pakistan

De Villiers still has the highest Test score by a South African in the Gulf.

This near triple-century in 2010 in Abu Dhabi included six sixes during his 10 hours at the crease. Smith was his captain at the time.

4. Graeme Smith – 277 vs England

Smith, indeed, enjoyed a prolific 2003 in Test cricket.

The opposition was England again, but this time in Birmingham. He followed 277 in the first innings with 85 in the second.

5. Darryl Cullinan – 275 not out vs New Zealand

Cullinan is one of two South Africans to score a Test double-ton against New Zealand, in New Zealand.

He managed this at Eden Park in Auckland in 1999.

6. Gary Kirsten – 275 vs England

Also in Durban, but this time in 1999, Kirsten was South Africa’s double-centurion.

An England attack spearheaded by Andy Caddick and Darren Gough had little to no answers to Kirsten’s dominance during a marathon 878 minutes at the crease.

7. Graeme Pollock – 274 vs Australia

The year was 1970 and the venue Durban, as Pollock outplayed the visiting bowling attack with tremendous control and patience.

Pollock’s innings featured 43 boundaries.

8. Graeme Smith – 259 vs England

Captain Graeme Smith was the leader from the front to the fullest extent at Lord’s in London in 2003.

He was at the crease for almost 10 hours and hit 34 boundaries.

9. Ryan Rickelton – 259 vs Pakistan

Rickelton had spent his burgeoning Test career in the middle order before opening the innings for the first time against Pakistan at Newlands in Cape Town in 2025.

He will be in action again during the Betway SA20 later this year.

10. Jackie McGlew – 255 not out vs New Zealand

The year was 1953 and the venue Wellington, as McGlew almost carried his bat.

He hit just 19 fours and no sixes during this big innings – and spent almst nine hours at the crease.

