South African duo Kagiso Rabada and Senuran Muthusamy batted in tandem against Pakistan in the second Test in Rawalpindi for a tenth-wicket stand of 98.

It was a fantastic effort as the duo came together with their team trailing Pakistan by 27 runs on the first innings. By the time Rabada was dismissed, the Proteas had a lead of 71 runs.

Rabada, who came in at the bottom of the order, scored an aggressive 71 to record the highest Test score by a South African number 11. But how does their stand stack up compared to the biggest ever last-wicket partnerships?

Let’s look at the seven best stands for the final wicket in Test cricket.

1. Joe Root and James Anderson: 198 runs

England v India, Nottingham, 2014

For England versus India at Trent Bridge in July 2014, England were teetering at 332/9 in their first innings when Joe Root was joined at the crease by veteran seamer James Anderson.

The pair batted with calmness and composure, putting together a monumental 198-run partnership.

Root’s commanding 154 not out and Anderson’s stubborn 81 (which remained his highest ever Test score) lifted England from a precarious position and became the highest last wicket stand in Test history.

2. Phil Hughes and Ashton Agar: 163 runs

England v Australia, Nottingham, 2013

In one of the most remarkable and unexpected tenth-wicket partnerships, Australia’s Phil Hughes and debutant Ashton Agar combined for 163 runs against England at Trent Bridge in July 2013.

Agar, batting at number 11 on debut, scored an incredible 98, narrowly missing out on a century, while Hughes anchored the innings.

The stand rescued Australia from 117/9 to a total of 280, as they turned what was looking like a big first innings deficit into a handy 65 run lead.

3. Brian Hastings and Richard Collinge: 151 runs

New Zealand v Pakistan, Auckland, 1973

For New Zealand against Pakistan in Auckland, February 1973, Brian Hastings and Richard Collinge put together a resilient 151-run last-wicket stand.

Hastings’ 110 not out and Collinge’s gritty 68 helped New Zealand turn what was looking to be a significant first innings deficit into a solid total of 402 – a total that matched their opponents first innings effort.

The game ultimately ended in a draw, and while Hastings and Collinge could not win the game for their side, they almost certainly ensured that the game didn’t end with defeat.

4. Azhar Mahmood and Mushtaq Ahmed: 151 runs

Pakistan v South Africa, Rawalpindi, 1997

Pakistan’s Azhar Mahmood and Mushtaq Ahmed combined for an equally impressive 151-run stand against South Africa in Rawalpindi in October 1997.

Azhar, known for his all-round capabilities, batted aggressively while Mushtaq provided solid support with his highest ever Test score of 59.

Their partnership rescued Pakistan from a precarious position and saw the home side to a total of 456, a score that wasn’t enough to win them the game, but a total that meant they could not lose.

5. Dinesh Ramdin and Tino Best: 143 runs

England v West Indies, Birmingham, 2012

West Indies pair Dinesh Ramdin and Tino Best stitched together 143 runs against England at Edgbaston in June 2012.

Ramdin, the wicketkeeper-batsman, played a polished innings with an undefeated score of 107 while the fast bowler, Best, contributed an aggressive 95 from 112 balls.

Their stand took the West Indies to a first innings total of 426 in a game that ultimately ended in a draw after plenty of rain interruptions.

6. Wasim Raja and Wasim Bari: 133 runs

West Indies v Pakistan, Bridgetown, 1977

Pakistan’s Wasim Raja and Wasim Bari added 133 runs for the final wicket against the West Indies at Bridgetown in February 1977.

Bari, the legendary wicketkeeper, and Raja, a stylish middle-order batsman, showcased patience and skill in difficult conditions as they fought off an attack of Andy Roberts, Colin Croft and Joel Garner who had ripped the heart out of the Pakistan batting.

The duo ground out runs lifting their team from 158 for nine to 291 all out – a score that was almost enough to win them the game. As it turned out the game ended in a draw with the Windies hanging on at 251 for nine when the game came to a close.

7. Sachin Tendulkar and Zaheer Khan: 133 runs

Bangladesh v India, Dhaka, 2004

India’s cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar and seamer Zaheer Khan combined for 133 runs against Bangladesh in Dhaka in December 2004. It was a game which India won comfortably having batted just once.

But it was the tenth wicket stand between Tendulkar, who made an undefeated 248, and Khan, who made an accomplished 75 from 115 balls who finally crushed the spirits of the struggling Bangladesh side.

India’s total 526 was simply insurmountable as Bangladesh crumbled to 202 all out in their second time at bat to give India a win by an innings and 140 runs.

