Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow each collected an unbeaten century when England successfully chased a target of 378 against India at Edgbaston in 2022.

What are the highest successful fourth-innings run chases in Test cricket?

Find out more about the highest fourth-innings run chases in Tests.

There have been some formidable chases over the years.

England almost joined this list in position number 10 against India in early August 2025, but ultimately failed.

1. West Indies: 418/7

Opposition: Australia

Venue: Antigua

Year: 2003

West Indies hold the record for the highest successful fourth-innings run chase in the history of Test cricket. This was an absolute doozy from the men in maroon, who ultimately defied Australia’s decision to bat first and collect a famous three-wicket win.

Fourth-innings centuries from Ramnaresh Sarwan and Shivnarine Chanderpaul claimed the applause at the end, but really fast bowlers Jermaine Lawson and Mervyn Dillon had set things up with their respective seven- and four-fors.

2. South Africa: 414/4

Opposition: Australia

Venue: Perth

Year: 2008

This is South Africa’s highest successful run chase in Test cricket and the highest overall by a visiting team in Tests. This is another instance of Australia conceding a big chase after choosing to bat first at the toss – go figure.

Absolutely ratted by Mitchell Johnson’s eight-for in their first innings, South Africa bounced back in meteoric fashion via centuries from AB de Villiers and Graeme Smith in the final innings to gather an historic six-wicket triumph.

3. Australia: 404/3

Opposition: England

Venue: Leeds

Year: 1948

This is the oldest successful run chase in Test cricket on this list, dating back more than seven decades. Indeed, it has been standing for a long time. England came within touching distance of trumping this Leeds record in 2025, but it’s still standing.

Yet another team to end on the losing side after choosing to bat first, England had little to no answer to Arthur Morris and Don Bradman’s daddy hundreds in the fourth innings. This is the highest successful chase in the history of the Ashes.

4. India: 406/4

Opposition: West Indies

Venue: Trinidad

Year: 1976

India were marvelous en route to their highest successful run chase in Test cricket away from home 50-plus years ago. They’ve been on the wrong end of their fair share of run chases, particularly against England recently, but this time got one right against the West Indies.

A near double-century from Viv Richards and additional ton from Alvin Kallicharran were effectively rendered useless, as Sunil Gavaskar and Gundappa Viswanath registered tons of their own to seal India’s big six-wicket win.

5. West Indies: 395/7

Opposition: Bangladesh

Venue: Chittagong

Year: 2021

This is West Indies’ highest successful run chase away from home. They’re on this list for the second time in the top five. It’s a reminder of just how great the Windies’ batting once was – a far cry from their modern-day struggles.

That said, this was as recent as 2021, when Kyle Mayers was still in favour in the Test XI and hit a monstrous, unbeaten double-century in the fourth innings. He is pretty much nowhere in terms of international selection these days. What a mighty fall, of sorts.

6. Sri Lanka: 391/6

Opposition: Zimbabwe

Venue: Colombo

Year: 2017

Sri Lanka all but bullied the visiting Zimbabweans. This is still the small island nation’s highest successful run chase in the history of Test cricket. They did it in front of their adoring fans in Colombo, albeit hapless opposition.

Craig Ervine had all but promised a lot better on the back of tons from Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza, but the visiting bowlers really let them down as three fourth-innings half-centurions and several other valuable cameos completed a four-wicket win for the Sri Lankans.

7. India: 387/4

Opposition: England

Venue: Chennai

Year: 2008

This is India’s highest successful run chase in Tests at home.

8. England: 378/3

Opposition: India

Venue: Birmingham

Year: 2022

Despite their recent additions elsewhere on this list, this is still England’s highest successful run chase in Test cricket.

9. Pakistan: 382/3

Opposition: Sri Lanka

Venue: Pallekele

Year: 2015

Pakistan were at their best away from home 10 years ago.

10. England: 373/5

Opposition: India

Venue: Leeds

Year: 2025

This is the most recent addition to the list of highest successful run chases in Test cricket.

11. Australia: 369/6

Opposition: Pakistan

Venue: Hobart

Year: 1999

This is Australia’s highest successful run chase in Tests at home.

