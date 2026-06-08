India’s demolition of Afghanistan in New Chandigarh in the standalone Test rewrote the history books.

When a Test match finishes with days to spare, it highlights a profound gulf in class, skill, and execution – which, to be fair, was not entirely unexpected.

Innings victories are the ultimate flex in cricket. They prove that one team’s single batting effort outweighs everything the opposition could muster across two attempts.

Inspired by India’s latest record-breaking feat, let’s look back at the seven largest Test cricket victories achieved by India.

1. India vs Afghanistan (2026) at New Chandigarh

Margin: Innings and 300 runs

The story: This match set the gold standard for absolute dominance. Fresh off the press, India’s top order feasted on a young Afghan bowling attack on a pristine New Chandigarh surface.

Two of India’s premier batsmen, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill posted centuries, while a further three players went past 50, allowing the hosts to declare at a monstrous first-innings total of 564.

When it was time to bowl, India‘s world-class attack exploited the conditions perfectly.

They combined lethal swing with relentless accuracy, bowling Afghanistan out twice in rapid succession to cross the 300-run victory margin for the very first time. Debutant spinner Manav Suthar, who bagged six in the first innings was named man of the match.

2. India vs West Indies (2018) at Rajkot

Margin: Innings and 272 runs

The story: This match is best remembered as the launchpad for dynamic opener Prithvi Shaw, who smashed a century on his Test debut. Alongside him, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja also piled on centuries to guide India to an imposing 649/9.

The West Indies batting unit simply had no answers for India’s spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, and Jadeja. Kuldeep took a memorable five-wicket haul in the second innings, wrapping up a comprehensive victory well within three days.

Despite the excellent start to his career, Shaw has now largely disappeared from the international stage – his last appearance for India came back in 2021 in a T20I against Sri Lanka.

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3. India vs Afghanistan (2018) at Bengaluru

Margin: Innings and 262 runs

The story: This historic match was Afghanistan’s inaugural introduction to Test cricket, and India welcomed them with a harsh lesson. Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay both scored centuries on the opening day, setting up a total of 474.

The Afghan batsmen, used to the frantic pace of T20 cricket, struggled with the patience required for the longest format. They were rolled over twice on Day 2, as 24 wickets in a single day with Ashwin and Jadeja triggering a historic collapse.

4. India vs Bangladesh (2007) at Mirpur

Margin: Innings and 239 runs

The story: Following a disappointing 2007 ODI World Cup exit, a wounded Indian team arrived in Bangladesh with a point to prove. The top four batsmen; Dinesh Karthik, Wasim Jaffer, Rahul Dravid, and Sachin Tendulkar, all scored centuries in a rare and spectacular feat.

Facing a daunting 610, Bangladesh disintegrated. Left-arm seamer Zaheer Khan led the destruction with a fiery opening spell, ensuring the hosts never got a foothold in the match.

5. India vs Sri Lanka (2017) at Nagpur

Margin: Innings and 239 runs

The story: Virat Kohli was at the absolute peak of his powers in late 2017, and Sri Lanka bore the brunt of it. Sri Lanka batted first and scored a modest 205.

After that it was all India as Kohli smashed a masterful 213, supported closely by centuries from Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Rohit Sharma. India’s total of 610/6 declared completely deflated the visitors.

On a pitch that offered subtle turn, Ravichandran Ashwin opened the bowling in the second innings and took four for 63 to become the fastest bowler to reach 300 Test wickets as he ripped through the Sri Lankan lineup with ease.

6. India vs Sri Lanka (2022) at Mohali

Margin: Innings and 222 runs

The Story: This game belonged entirely to one man: Ravindra Jadeja. Walking in at number seven, the all-rounder played a career-defining knock of 175 scored from just 228 balls. He then picked up a five-wicket haul in Sri Lanka’s first innings and four more in the second.

Jadeja became only the third player in history to score 150+ runs and take nine wickets in the same Test match, single-handedly securing a famous win.

7. India vs Australia (1998) at Eden Gardens

Margin: Innings and 219 runs

The story: Defeating the mighty Australians by an innings is a rare feat, which makes this 1998 triumph iconic. It was a powerful Australian side that included Mark Taylor, the Waugh twins, Ricky Ponting, Shane Warne and Michael Slater.

After bowling Australia out for 233, India replied with an avalanche of runs. India’s top four of VVS Laxman, Navjot Sidhu, Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar all made substantial scores, well above 50.

But skipper Mohammad Azharuddin with an undefeated 163, Sourav Ganguly with 65 runs batting at number six really heaped on the misery as they tore the Shane Warne-led bowling attack apart to post 633/5.

Javagal Srinath and Anil Kumble then combined to skittle the visitors for 181 in the second dig, sealing an unforgettable victory at a roaring Eden Gardens.

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