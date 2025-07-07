With India currently on tour in England – and performing rather well – one question that has surfaced among fans and pundits is: what are the highest individual scores by Indian batsmen on English soil?

Shubman Gill’s sublime double century at Edgbaston in 2025 was not only a response to pressure and expectation, but it also added his name to a very exclusive list.

He is not the first Indian batter to reach 200 in England, and he likely won’t be the last, but the company he now keeps is elite.

Scoring big in English conditions has always been a mark of class. The swing-friendly weather, the moving Dukes ball, and the historical weight of venues like Lord’s and The Oval make runs hard-earned.

Over the years, many great Indian batsmen have tried and failed to conquer England, but a few have not only stood firm, they have stood tall. Here are the seven highest individual Test cricket scores by Indian batsmen in England:

1. Shubman Gill – 269 at Edgbaston, 2025

The most recent and now the highest score by an Indian in England belongs to Shubman Gill.

With a mountain of pressure on his shoulders, captaining the team without greats like the recently retired duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Gill delivered what might go on to be a career-defining performance at Edgbaston.

His 269 was not just a display of technical excellence but also of maturity and leadership. Gill paced his innings beautifully, weathered the early movement, and then expanded as the innings progressed.

His driving through the covers and pull shots were standouts, and his concentration never wavered. At just 25 years old, his double century was a signal to the world that the next Indian batting great may already have arrived.

2. Sunil Gavaskar – 221 at The Oval, 1979

Sunil Gavaskar’s 221 in the fourth innings of the final Test in 1979 remains one of the greatest fourth-innings knocks in cricket history.

Chasing an improbable 438 for victory, Gavaskar put on a masterclass of technical brilliance, patience, and mental strength. Opening the innings, he batted until the final stages of the game, taking India to the brink of a historic win.

His 221 came from 443 balls and included 21 boundaries. The match ended in a draw, with India eight runs shy of a win and England two wickets away from victory.

But it was Gavaskar’s innings which won widespread admiration and solidified his status as one of the game’s greats.

3. Rahul Dravid – 217 at The Oval, 2002

In the same series as Tendulkar’s Headingley gem came Rahul Dravid’s majestic double century at The Oval. Dravid, nicknamed ‘The Wall’, lived up to his reputation, occupying the crease for over eight hours.

His 217 was a study in concentration, composure, and timing. Dravid was the cornerstone of India’s big first-innings score, in what was a high-scoring Test.

His knock came as India replied to England’s imposing first innings score of 515 with a 500-plus score of their own to ensure that pressure was transferred back onto the ir opponents.

It was a classic Dravid performance, built brick-by-brick, and one of the finest innings of his career away from home.

4. Sachin Tendulkar – 193 at Headingley, 2002

In a match that India dominated from start to finish, Sachin Tendulkar’s 193 at Headingley was a masterclass in adaptability.

Known for his ability to tailor his technique to the demands of any pitch or bowling attack, Tendulkar was at his most complete during this innings. His balance, footwork and shot selection were near flawless as he punished anything loose from England’s bowlers.

Tendulkar was unlucky not to get a double hundred, falling LBW to Andy Caddick with the milestone in sight.

Still, his contribution helped India to a rare and comprehensive win in Leeds as they took the game by an innings and 46 runs. Tendulkar’s knock was sandwiched between triple-figure contributions from Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly who made 148 and 128 respectively.

5. Ravi Shastri – 187 at The Oval, 1990

The 1990 series was a high-scoring affair and Ravi Shastri took full advantage during the final Test at The Oval. Batting at the top of the order, Shastri’s 187 was a classic old-school opener’s innings, built on patience, good judgement, and stamina.

His seventh wicket partnership with Kapil Dev (who scored 110) ensured a huge total for India and meant they could not lose. Shastri batted for over 500 minutes, facing 436 deliveries and striking 23 fours.

Though often remembered more for his commentary career these days, this innings remains a towering achievement from his playing days.

6. Vinoo Mankad – 184 at Lord’s, 1952

Vinoo Mankad was a true all-round great for India, but his 184 at Lord’s in 1952 might be his most storied batting effort. It came in difficult circumstances, against a strong England bowling unit led by Fred Trueman and Alec Bedser.

Batting for an extended period, Mankad’s innings was one of resistance and technique. He opened the batting and held the innings together, and his 184 was, for a long time, the highest score by an Indian in England.

That it came at Lord’s only added to its legendary status.

While England won the match comfortably by eight wickets, Mankad scored the two highest knocks for the tourists in the game finishing the match with an aggregate score of 256 runs – he also managed a five-wicket haul in England’s first innings.

7. Mohammad Azharuddin – 179 at Old Trafford, 1990

Mohammad Azharuddin’s innings at Old Trafford in 1990 was vintage Azhar. It came during a run-filled series that featured high scores from both sides, but his 179 stood out for its grace and tempo.

Batting with elegance and his famous wristy flourish, he dominated an English attack that included Devon Malcolm and Angus Fraser. Azhar took just 243 balls to compile his 179, combining aggression with touch in a knock that remains one of his finest.

It was an innings filled with boundaries, 22 in all, and gave India a platform, although they could not force a win in the match.

