England fast bowler Jofra Archer will play his first Test cricket match in four years after being selected for the third Test against India.

Archer has been battling injury for prolonged periods, but is now back.

It’s a fitting time to recall his best innings bowling performances in the longest format of the international game.

1. 6/45 v Australia

Headingley, 2019

England really wanted Archer to fire after winning the toss and opting to bowl first in the third Ashes Test. He duly delivered to the tune of six Australian victims.

He ended a promising half-century from David Warner before rattling through Marcus Harris, Matthew Wade and others. Importantly, Archer was clinical in mopping up the tail, too.

Archer added two more wickets in the second innings for eight in the match – and played a vital role with the bat as the home side squeezed out a famous one-wicket win.

2. 6/62 v Australia

The Oval, 2019

Archer appreciated the pace and carry offered by The Oval deck in the same Ashes series. This time it was the fifth and final Test – effectively the series decider.

While fellow new-ball bowler Stuart Broad went without a wicket, Archer collected another six-for. Warner continued to be his bunny and, again, Archer was at the fore of cleaning up the tail, but encountered a bit more resistance this time.

England won the match to draw the five-match series two-all. Archer was named Player of the Match. It was a significant accolade during a relatively prolific year for him.

3. 5/102 v South Africa

Centurion, 2019

Archer’s third and final Test innings five-for of the year came against the Proteas at a ground where the legendary Dale Steyn had performed particularly well for several years.

Archer effectively took the inspiration provided by Steyn and romped through five opposition batsman in the second innings. The five-for was especially validating after he managed just one wicket in the first innings.

Dean Elgar, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen were little to no match for Archer on the day. He again bowled with a lot of speed and accuracy from that tall frame of his.

4. 3/32 v Australia

Lord’s 2019

Three wickets in an innings doesn’t necessarily hold as much importance as five or six, but as the performances above will attest, Archer was just warming up at the time.

The context was the second Ashes Test and, of course, Australia still the old enemy. Having taken two wickets in the first innings, Archer collected another three in the second.

Yes, you guessed it – Warner was among his victims again. Archer, to this day, is one of the most threatening right-arm fast bowlers against left-handed opening batsman. He often gets the line and length spot on against the southpaws.

5. 3/45 v Australia

Old Trafford, 2019

Archer had a bit more to prove during the fourth Ashes Test after going without a wicket in the first innings. He promptly reminded all of his talent with three in the second.

He wasn’t able to get Warner this time – Broad took care of that – but Archer counted Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head among his dismissals this time.

Archer has a well-documented rivalry with Labuschagne and Steven Smith, having concussed the latter and almost done the same to the former with scary short deliveries.

6. 3/45 v West Indies

Rose Bowl, 2020

Archer would have taken some delight in performing well against his region of birth. He was born in Barbados before relocating to the United Kingdom. Fellow Englishman Chris Jordan has a similar story.

Archer would have wanted to succeed against a team fabled for producing superb fast bowlers in Courtney Walsh, Curtly Ambrose, Malcolm Marshall and others. There are certainly comparisons to draw between Archer and the greats in the future.

In this match, though, it was Shannon Gabriel and his nine wickets that outshone Archer’s performance as the West Indies gathered an inspiring four-wicket win in the first Test.

7. 3/59 v Pakistan

Old Trafford, 2020

While Archer has played Test cricket away from home, in New Zealand and India, this is another top bowling performance that came in England – this time against opposition from the sub-continent.

He relished conditions in Manchester again and evidently rose to the challenge of taking on the Pakistan batters. Rather than take the new ball, Archer was used as first- and second-change bowler in this fixture.

The tactic worked well enough, as Archer was tested with a slightly older ball. He still managed shape and lateral movement, but again relied on his outright pace in another win for England.

