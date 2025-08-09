Zimbabwe suffered their biggest innings defeat in Tests in August 2025.

What are the largest margins of victory – by an innings – in Tests?

Find out more about the biggest innings victories in Test cricket.

Zimbabwe succumbed to one of the worst innings defeats in Test match cricket history in August 2025.

1. England beat Australia – innings and 589 runs

2. Australia beat South Africa – innings and 360 runs

3. New Zealand beat Zimbabwe – innings and 359 runs

4. West Indies beat India – innings and 336 runs

5. Australia beat England – innings and 332 runs

6. Pakistan beat New Zealand – innings and 324 runs

7. West Indies beat New Zealand – innings and 322 runs

