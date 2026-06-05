Jacques Kallis never hit a Test ton or took a five-for at Lord's.

Getting your name etched onto the honours boards at Lord’s is the ultimate badge of cricketing pedigree. For over a century, the hallowed dressing room walls at the Home of Cricket have immortalised those who achieved greatness on its sloping turf.

While Black Caps icon Kane Williamson cemented his legacy early with a masterful 132 at the ground back in 2015, the unique pressures and quirky conditions of London’s most famous pitch have routinely humbled many of the sport’s finest masters.

To earn a spot on these sacred walls, a player must score a century, take five wickets in an innings, or claim ten wickets in a Test match.

Remarkably, some of the most prolific statistical giants in cricket history could never unlock this elusive achievement. Here’s our list of seven icons of the game who suffered the infamous Lord’s curse.

1. Sachin Tendulkar (India)

The ‘Little Master’ conquered almost every pitch he ever played on, retiring with a monumental 100 international centuries. Yet, the Lords’ Honours Board remained a bridge too far. Across five Test appearances at the venue, Tendulkar looked uncharacteristically human.

He averaged a meagre 21.66 on the ground, with a highest Test score of just 37.

Even during his final appearance in 2011, when the sporting world desperately willed him to score his 100th international ton at the Home of Cricket, he fell for 12 and 34, leaving his immaculate resume forever missing a Lord’s milestone.

2. Brian Lara (West Indies)

Few batsmen in history possessed the theatrical, high-back lift wizardry of Brian Charles Lara. The man who holds the record for the highest individual Test score (400*) and first-class score (501*) routinely dismantled world-class bowling attacks for fun.

However, the unique 2.5-metre slope running across the Lord’s pitch repeatedly disrupted his legendary hand-eye coordination. Lara played six Test matches at the ground, managing a top score of 54.

His inability to raise his bat for a three-figure milestone in NW8 remains one of cricket’s great historical anomalies.

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3. Shane Warne (Australia)

The late, great King of Spin finished his illustrious career with a staggering 708 Test wickets and changed the art of leg-spin forever. He loved the big stage and torturing English batsmen, but Lord’s never granted him his crowning individual moment.

While Warne enjoyed team success at the venue, a single five-wicket haul in an innings eluded him. He suffered the ultimate cricketing agony by finishing with four wickets in an innings on three separate occasions at the ground, missing out on the board by the thinnest of margins.

4. Jacques Kallis (South Africa)

Arguably the greatest modern all-rounder to ever lace up a pair of boots, Kallis was a machine. With over 13,000 Test runs and nearly 300 Test wickets, he effectively gave South Africa two world-class players in one body.

Despite this god-like utility, Lord’s was his kryptonite. Kallis endured an incredibly dismal record at the ground, averaging an abysmal 10.75 with the blade across five Tests.

With the ball, his heavy fast-medium deliveries failed to break through for the necessary five-wicket haul, leaving his legendary name absent from the dressing room. His best bowling return at the ground was four for 24.

5. Curtly Ambrose (West Indies)

Standing at a menacing 6-foot-7, Sir Curtly Ambrose was the definition of fast-bowling terror in the 1990s. With 405 Test wickets at a ridiculous average of 20.99, he routinely blew away top orders with terrifying bounce and pinpoint accuracy for West Indies.

But like the others on this list, London never quite suited his script.

Ambrose bowled with great economy at Lord’s but could never find the devastating, multi-wicket spell required to cross the five-wicket threshold, leaving the honours board devoid of one of the West Indies’ greatest fast-bowling legends.

6. Wasim Akram (Pakistan)

The ‘Sultan of Swing’ is universally regarded as one of the greatest left-arm fast bowlers to ever grace the game, possessing an unparalleled ability to move the ball both ways at high speed for Pakistan.

He bamboozled batsmen worldwide to collect 414 Test wickets, yet the Lord’s slope never quite yielded the magical five-wicket haul he required.

Across four Test matches at the venue, Akram bowled with his trademark hostility and skill, but his best innings figures peaked at a frustrating 4 for 66, leaving his name agonizingly absent from the stadium’s premier bowling board.

7. Sunil Gavaskar (India)

Long before the modern era, the original ‘Little Master’ was the gold standard of opening batsmen, becoming the first player in history to cross the 10,000 Test run milestone while facing down the world’s most terrifying West Indian pacemen without a helmet.

For all his technical perfection and legendary patience, London proved to be his ultimate undoing.

Gavaskar endured a bizarrely wretched record at the Home of Cricket, playing five Test matches, scoring a total of 340 runs and averaging a disappointing 34, ensuring his flawless defensive technique never translated into a Lord’s celebration.

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